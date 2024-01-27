Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 25, 2024

Associated Banc-Corp beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.53, expectations were $0.52. Associated Banc-Corp isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Andrew Harmening: Well, good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. I'm Andy Harmening, and I'm joined here once again by Derek Meyer, our Chief Financial Officer; and Pat Ahern, our Chief Credit Officer. I'd like to start by sharing some highlights for the fourth quarter and then 2023 as a whole. From there, Derek is going to send an update on margin, income statement and capital trends, and then Pat will provide an update on credit quality. Now it's safe to say that 2023 was an extraordinary year for regional banks. From rapid interest rate hikes, to credit concerns, to all our bank failures, the industry is forced to grapple with new challenges that created uncertainty in the first half of the year.

Here at Associated, we weren't immune to the volatility that impacted the regional banking group as a whole, but we weathered the storm through decisive actions that bolstered our liquidity and communication that was transparent with our customers. Importantly, we also remained forward-looking. This enabled us to pivot quickly and maintain momentum with our strategic plan. Over the course of the year, we reached several important milestones on our Phase 1 initiatives. We reached nearly $700 million in combined balances in our asset-based lending and equipment finance verticals. We surpassed $2 billion in outstandings in our prime, super-prime auto book and expanded the business within our home footprint. We launched a new brand campaign, made several product enhancements and sharpened our digital sales capabilities, driving a 19% increase in consumer checking household acquisition and a 7% decrease in attrition.

We continue to punch above our weight in digital, launching 11 major platform upgrades and achieving a three year high in consumer digital customer satisfaction scores. We maintained strong momentum in mass affluent, where we added over $730 million in net new deposits since launch at the end of 2022. And all these efforts helped us grow our core customer base by over 3% in the back half of 2023, with growth in both our consumer and our commercial segments. To further build on this momentum, we announced a multifaceted second phase of our strategic plan in November, addressing expense control, organic growth and balance sheet repositioning simultaneously. The expense cuts and repositioning were completed in the fourth quarter. Multiple leadership positions have already been filled with top industry talent, and [RM] (ph) hiring is ahead of schedule.

Simply put, we are on track. Now as we look at forward macro questions that remain with regards to the economy and credit and geopolitical landscape, closer to home, however, we're confident in our markets, where unemployment rates in Wisconsin, Minnesota and several other Midwestern states remain below the national average of 3.7%. We're confident in our Associated Bank team, who have consistently proven that they can drive best-in-class service, while continuing to bring new ideas to life. And we're confident in our plan that promotes growth and diversification to enhance our profitability without abandoning our foundational discipline on credit and expense management. With all these factors coming together at once, we are well positioned to deliver enhanced value to all stakeholders in 2024 and beyond.

With that, I'd like to walk through some highlights from the fourth quarter as well as the full year 2023, starting on Page 2 -- Slide 2. On a GAAP basis, our fourth quarter results were impacted by onetime items tied to the balance sheet repositioning we announced back in November and the FDIC special assessment that was finalized during the quarter. After excluding these onetime items, momentum of our core business was reflected through adjusted earnings per share of $0.53. During the quarter, we continued to transform our balance sheet by executing on initiatives that helped us lower our funding costs and improve our liquidity position, while improving earning asset yields. On the funding side, our focus remains squarely on growing core customer deposits.

After growing these core customer deposits by 2% in Q3, we add an additional 1% growth in Q4, with growth once again coming from both the consumer and commercial sides of the business. All in all, we grew core customer deposits by over $800 million in the back half of the year as we continue to realize the impacts of our customer acquisition and relationship-deepening initiatives. We also added broker CDs during the quarter as a way to replace FHLB advances. These actions and business results led to an overall decrease in our wholesale funding of 9%. Within our loan portfolio, our fourth quarter results were skewed by the $969 million in mortgage loans we sold toward the end of the quarter. But on an adjusted basis, we were essentially flat for the quarter.

On the consumer side, we continue to see steady growth in our prime, super-prime auto book. This was offset by a decrease in our commercial portfolios, which was primarily driven by a decrease in Mortgage Warehouse balances. While commercial loan balance growth slowed in the back half of the year, we still saw loan balance growth by 5% relative to 2022 on an adjusted basis. Moving to the income statement. Funding cost pressures have lingered in this dynamic rate environment, but this pressure has continued to abate each quarter. Here in Q4, our net interest income was essentially flat versus Q3, and our NIM decreased by just 2 basis points. Due to the mid-quarter timing of our Q4 balance sheet transaction, we expect to see full benefit from our asset sales beginning in Q1 of 2024.

Regards to noninterest income, our GAAP number is impacted by onetime items tied to our balance sheet repositioning during Q4. But on an adjusted basis, we saw another slight quarterly increase. Taken together, despite the significant funding cost pressures the industry experienced in 2023, we were still able to grow our total adjusted revenue by 5% for the year. In 2023, we are once again able to demonstrate an ability to control our expense run rate by identifying cost saves in underperforming areas and redirecting those funds into targeted investments that help us grow our customer base, deepen relationships and enhance our profitability profile. We did see a slight uptick in personnel expense late in the year, but that was largely driven by the acceleration of our previously announced hiring plan through our initiatives.

As we execute on our growth strategy, our conservative credit culture remains foundational, and we've continued to monitor asset quality closely. In Q4, our NCO ratio decreased 4 basis points and our ACLL ratio increased by 6 basis points. We continue to see modest signs of a gradual normalization to pre-COVID levels but have not yet seen indications of broader issues impacting specific industries or geographies. Now, with several extraordinary items impacting our financials during the fourth quarter, we provided a detailed breakdown of EPS impacts from notable onetime items on Slide 3. These items can be summarized into two categories. First, the balance sheet repositioning we announced during the quarter impacted our income statement through a $133 million net loss from the sale of mortgages and another $65 million net loss on the security sale we completed.

Combined, these losses impacted our GAAP EPS by $1.30. Secondly, the FDIC special assessment added $31 million to our noninterest expense during the quarter, which further impacted GAAP EPS by $0.20. Net of tax, our EPS came in at a positive $0.53 for the quarter. This adjusted number underscores the strength of our business, gives us confidence that we're on the right path with our strategic plan. And importantly, it sets us up for continued success in 2024. On Slide 4, we provide a bit more context for why we're bullish heading into 2024. As we've discussed previously, the first phase of our strategic plan announced back in 2021 was about laying the foundation through the addition of new loan verticals, new relationship-focused deposit gathering initiatives and the launch of an open-architecture digital platform that enables us to control our own destiny.

Through these efforts, we've proven that we can execute as a company by driving diversified loan growth, riding the ship on the multiyear pattern of household attrition and achieving three year highs in digital customer satisfaction. The second phase of our strategy is designed to build on our momentum and position us for the future success of the company. This plan was dynamic, in that it enables us to address expenses, enhance organic growth and accelerate balance sheet repositioning inorganically, all at the same time. We knew we need to start by managing expenses, and we did, by identifying and executing on $25 million to $30 million expense run rate reductions, including a 3% reduction in force, around the branch closures and additional spending cuts.

These actions, while difficult, set us up to reinvest dollars into initiatives that will help us accelerate household growth, deepen relationships, remix our balance sheet and improve our profitability profile. During the fourth quarter, we also completed a sale of mortgage loans and securities designed to further accelerate the financial benefits of our organic initiatives by disposing of low-yielding assets and high-cost funding. We sold nearly $1 billion of low-yielding mortgages and nearly $800 million of securities, enabling us to free up funding capacity and reinvest at higher rates. Now, successful execution of any strategy hinges on having the right talent in the right places. And we've made significant strides in bolstering our leadership team with top talent across the Midwest, who align with our culture and have a skill set to drive our plan forward.

As our plans picked up steam in the marketplace, we're seeing that the message is resonating, not just for our customers or our existing colleagues, but for the others in the industry, who have started to view Associated Bank as an employer of choice. That's how we've been able to grow our RM base by 33% since 2021, and it's how we've been able to add talented leaders across key business segments in the past 12 months. Attracting top talent is the first step towards execution, and it's clear, we're off to a strong start. Moving to Slide 6. The second wave of organic initiatives we announced back in November, are on track. In fact, in some cases, we're ahead of schedule. In the 2.5 months since we made our announcement, we made significant progress adding commercial and small business RMs throughout our footprint.

We've also already launched several marketing, product and digital initiatives, designed to drive customer acquisition, relationship deepening and retention. We expect to continue to roll these enhancements out as a steady cadence throughout 2024. Taken together, between the success we've seen in Phase 1 of our initiatives and the progress we've already made in Phase 2 of our initiatives, we're well on our way down the path to building a higher return profile for our company. That's what gives us confidence as we get into 2024 and beyond. With that, I'd like to highlight a few balance sheet trends for the fourth quarter, beginning on Slide 7. As we've discussed previously, the first half of 2023 was marked by industry-wide volatility and an ongoing battle for deposits.

These dynamics combined to drive significant funding cost pressures and forced banks to rethink their funding strategies. While we're not immune from this volatility at Associated, we saw meaningful stabilization of balance flows and cost pressures in Q3. And that stabilization carried forward into Q4. In this more stable environment, the impacts of our relationship-focused deposit gathering initiatives, we're seeing much more clearly throughout the back half of the year. After growing core customer deposits by 2% in Q3, we saw incremental core deposit growth of another 1% in Q4. In both quarters, we saw net growth in both consumer and commercial loan balance -- commercial deposit balances, demonstrated the broad-based impact of our deposit gathering efforts.

During the fourth quarter, we also did flex into some brokered CDs as a means to help pay down FHLB advances, which decreased by $1.8 billion during the quarter. As a reminder, our strategy is to fund our loan growth primarily with customer deposits. We expect to hold wholesale network funding levels in check as we move through 2024. And we remain confident in our ability to fund our growth at a reasonable cost, going forward, based on our initiatives. On Slide 8, we show an annual view of our deposit trends. We've consistently grown our average annual deposits as our balance sheet has expanded over the years, and 2023 was no different. With that said, our 2023 annual deposit numbers clearly demonstrate a mix shift from noninterest-bearing products into higher-yielding savings and CD accounts.

This dynamic reflects the impact of the rising rate environment and the period of volatility we saw in the first half of the year. And as mentioned, however, the back half of the year pulled a different story. With our core customer deposit -- while our core customer deposit strength by 2% during 2023, they grew by over 3% in the back half of the year. On Slide 9, you'll see our deposit growth has come as a direct result of initiatives. Our deposit initiatives are designed to attract new customers, deepen existing relationships and enhance retention. Throughout 2023, we've seen proof points confirming we're on the right track across the bank. As of the fourth quarter, our consumer household acquisition rate was up 19% versus the same period a year ago, and our attrition was down 7%.

For the full year, our household levels were essentially flat, but we consider this a key turning point for household growth as it comes on the heels of multiple years of shrinking total households. Digital has also been instrumental in our success, and we continue to make regular enhancements to our offerings after a very-busy 2023. Recent launches include an upgraded digital platform for commercial customers and a tool that provides easier switching for new checking customers. Finally, since launching our new mass affluent strategy, we've added over $730 million in net new deposits in this segment during 2023, more than doubling our full-year goal. This growth represents a roughly 14% increase from our prelaunch baseline. In the face of a very challenging environment in 2023, we've steadily continued to execute this plan with proven results.

In 2024, we expect to drive core customer deposit growth between 3% and 5%. Moving to Slide 10, we highlight our loan trends through the fourth quarter. On a quarterly average basis, loan balances grew by $68 million, but they decreased by $977 million on an end-of-period basis, a reflection of the $969 million mortgage loan sale that settled towards the end of December. On both an average and period-end basis, Q4 loan growth was led by our auto finance business, where we continue to steadily add prime and super prime balances to our book. As a reminder, we do not intend to become disproportionately reliant on auto loans. But we view this portfolio as a means to diversify our customer book with high-quality, yield-friendly loans without stretching on credit.

On the commercial side, we saw growth from our utilities business offset by net outflows in other verticals, including Mortgage Warehouse and general C&I. Within the C&I bucket, the quarterly outflow was primarily driven by a subset of lower-quality credits strategically moved out of the bank at par. Across our broader portfolio, we continue to seek selective growth that emphasizes relationships, quality and diversification while delivering accretive returns. This enables us to deemphasize lower-yielding, non-relationship asset classes over time. On Slide 11, we show loan trends on an annual basis. Average annual loans grew by $3.3 billion in 2023, a trend that reflects the torrid pace of broad-based loan growth we saw in the back half of 2022.

Point to point, we grew total loans by over $400 million during 2023. And that 1% growth figure is inclusive of the $969 million in mortgage balances that were pulled off our books in December. Excluding that sale, we saw total loan growth of nearly $1.4 billion or 5% for the year. Consistent with the rest of the industry, it's clear that lending activity is slow going into the end of the year as our customers took a more cautious approach in the uncertain macro environment. With that said, we've continued to see encouraging signs of activity in our markets. We also expect to benefit over time from the key leaders in RMs, we've already hired throughout our footprint as they get up and running. Taking into account the current lending environment and the anticipated impacts of our initiatives, we expect to drive total loan growth of 4% to 6% in 2024.

With that, I'll pass it to Derek to walk through the income statement and capital trends. Derek?

Derek Meyer: Thanks, Andy. I'll start with our asset and liability rate trends through the year-end on Slide 12. While Fed funds rates stabilized in the back half of 2023, our total asset yields have continued to rise due to our remixing loan book and the repricing nature of a large segment of commercial loans. Since the fourth quarter of 2021, total earning assets have increased by 292 basis points or roughly 56% of the increase in Fed funds target rate over the same period. This trend has been led by rising yields in commercial, CRE and auto, respectively. On the liability side, it's no secret that rising rates, liquidity pressures and a mix shift in customer deposits combined to create significant funding cost pressure for the industry in the first half of 2023.

In the back half of the year, however, these trends stabilized meaningfully at Associated. In aggregate, our interest-bearing liability costs have now increased by 328 basis points since the fourth quarter of 2021 or roughly 62% of the move in Fed funds target. Our interest-bearing deposit beta has now climbed to roughly 59% since the start of the rate cycle. On the left side of Slide 13, you can see clear evidence of this stabilization pattern in our net interest income and net interest margin trends. Our NIM decreased by 27 basis points in Q2, 9 basis points in Q3 and only 2 basis points here in Q4. On a dollar basis, our Q4 NII was essentially flat, decreasing by less than $1 million during the quarter. While it's true that this flattening effect was a function of the stabilization I described previously, we also received partial benefit from the balance sheet repositioning we announced during Q4.

Because the sale of mortgage loans did not officially settle until late December, the benefit we saw was primarily driven by the securities sale and reinvestment that settled in November. Assuming both transactions were completed at the beginning of Q4, this would have represented approximately 11 basis points of incremental lift to our NIM during the quarter. We expect the full impact of our balance sheet repositioning to take hold here in the first quarter. As we've discussed throughout the year, however, we're not relying solely on the rate environment or balance sheet repositioning to dictate our earnings, going forward. Our organic initiatives are designed to improve economics on both sides of the balance sheet to drive more durable interest income in future quarters.

Whether it's adding high-quality customer loans, attracting and deepening core customer deposit relationships or layering in interest rate hedges, these actions have been designed to enable our company to achieve a higher level of profitability through the cycle. Altogether, the funding cost pressures from elevated rates and mix shift have slowed to a trickle, but they haven't stopped completely. As such, we've not yet called the bottom on our NIM that we believe we're nearly there. Based on our current expectations for balance sheet growth, deposit betas and Fed action, we expect net interest income growth of between 2% and 4% in 2024. This guidance assumes 625 basis point Fed rate cuts throughout the year, beginning in March. On Slide 14, we continue to manage our securities book to remain within our 18% to 20% target during the fourth quarter.

With benefits of our securities repositioning starting to take hold in Q4, the average yield on our securities book is now risen by 86 basis points since the same period a year ago. We also leveraged the securities repositioning as a way to build our cash position during Q4. Largely as a result of the macro rate improvements we saw during the quarter in our securities sale, we saw a meaningful improvement in our AOCI in Q4. After adjusting our CET1 capital ratio to include the impacts of AOCI, this impact would have represented a 52 basis point hit to CET1 in Q4. The spread of this impact narrowed significantly when compared to Q3. As a percentage of total assets, our investment security and cash positions grew to roughly 21% during Q4. For 2024, we will continue to target investments to total assets of between 18% to 20%.

Our noninterest income trends are highlighted on Slide 15. As Andy mentioned, our GAAP results reflected a net loss for the fourth quarter. And this loss was driven by onetime items tied to the balance sheet repositioning we announced in November. Specifically, we recognized a onetime $136 million loss on the sale of mortgages and another $65 million loss on the securities sale. Adjusting for these results, our fourth quarter noninterest income came in at $70 million, representing a slight increase for the fourth consecutive quarter. Our underlying results were primarily driven by a $6 million gain on the sale of vis-a-vis shares, along with increases in wealth management, capital markets, BOLI and other income. These results were partially offset by a $5 million decrease in mortgage banking fees and a $2 million decrease in service fees.

Taken together, we view our core trends as evidence of durability in our fee income in a year that was challenged by market dynamics and changes to fee structure. As we look to 2024, we expect noninterest income to compress by 0% to 2%, as compared to our adjusted 2023 base of $264 million. Moving to Slide 16. Our fourth quarter expenses were also heavily impacted by a onetime item. The special assessment finalized by the FDIC during the quarter resulted in a $31 million expense added to our results. Excluding this one item, our adjusted noninterest expense came in at $209 million in Q4. The bulk of the quarterly increase stemmed from investments in our organic initiatives. Of note, severance associated with the reduction in force we announced in Q4 in tandem with an acceleration of hiring drove a $4 million increase in personnel expense for the quarter.

As Andy mentioned, we've seen strong momentum in the hiring of talent, whether filling key leadership roles or adding commercial bankers through our footprint. Thanks to a strong candidate pool and a growing view that Associated as an employer of choice in the marketplace, we've been able to pull our hiring plans forward. This acceleration did drive an increase in Q4 expense, but it also positions us to accelerate execution on our strategy. For the full year 2023, our adjusted noninterest expense came in at $783 million. While we continue to invest in our strategies to support our growth aspirations, we are committed to keeping expense growth in check over the long term. On an ongoing basis, we will continue to review our expense base and optimize where possible.

With that in mind, we expect total noninterest expense growth of between 2% and 3% in 2024 off of our adjusted 2023 base of $783 million. We also expect annual operating leverage of between negative 1% and 0% in 2024. Shifting to Slide 17, we saw a 23 basis point improvement in our TCE ratio during the quarter, finishing the year at 7.11%. Our regulatory capital levels fell slightly as a result of the balance sheet repositioning we announced in Q4, but our CET1 ratio still remains well within our target range at 9.39% as of 12/31. Given market -- current market conditions and the expectations for short-term rates to remain elevated in the near term, we expect TCE to remain in the range of between 6.75% and 7.75% in 2024. We also expect CET to remain in the range of 9% to 10% over the same time frame.

I'll now hand it over to our Chief Credit Officer, Pat Ahern, to provide us an update on credit quality.

Patrick Ahern: Thanks, Derek. I'd like to start with an allowance update on Slide 18. We've utilized the Moody's November 2023 baseline forecast for our CECL forward-looking assumptions. The Moody's baseline forecast remains consistent with a resilient economy despite the high interest rate environment. The baseline forecast contains no additional rate hikes, slower but positive GDP growth rates, a cooling labor market and continued deceleration of inflation. Our ACLL increased by $5 million during the quarter to $386 million. Our allowance continues to be driven by loan growth in select areas such as auto, nominal credit movement and general macroeconomic trends that reflect the stability of our Midwest footprint. As such, our reserves-to-loan ratio increased by 6 basis points versus the prior quarter and by 10 basis points versus the same period a year ago, landing at 1.32% in Q4.

Note that the loan sale and the corresponding portfolio reduction contributed 3 basis points of the 6 total increase or a 1.29% adjusted from 1.26% in Q3. Moving to Slide 19. Our portfolio has largely continued to hold up well, as evidenced by our core credit quality trends. During the fourth quarter, we saw net decreases in nonperforming assets, nonaccrual loans and charge-offs. We did see a slight uptick in our delinquent loans during ratio during the quarter. This increase from recent levels was primarily focused within a few credits managed by our special loan group. As with many workout credits, negotiations can be prolonged, and the resolution for most of these credits did not take place until after year-end. Overall, outside of these specific situations, we remain comfortable in the normalized level of delinquencies around the bank.

Also impacting this ratio is the mortgage sale we completed in Q4, reducing the denominator by the $969 million, this sale represented about a 1 basis point of impact. In Q4, we added another $21 million in provision, a $1 million decrease from the prior quarter. The decrease was the result of a $3 million release from mortgage sale, partially offset by a build from limited credit movement and macro trends. As we shift into 2024, we remain focused on monitoring the uncertainty in the macro economy to ensure current underwriting reflects the elevated inflation, supply chain disruption and labor cost, to name just a few economic concerns. In addition, we continue to maintain specific attention to the effects of elevated interest rates on the portfolio, including ongoing interest rate sensitivity analysis bank-wide.

Going forward, we expect any provision adjustments to continue to reflect changes in risk rates, economic conditions, loan volumes and other indications of credit quality. Finally, as we've done in prior quarters, we've provided a refreshed set of key metrics for our CRE portfolio on Slide 20. As we've discussed, our conservative approach to credit has been optimized over the course of the past several years, as we've built a diverse portfolio of high-quality commercial loans across our portfolios and a focus on prime and super prime consumer portfolios. While CRE continues to be cited as an area of risk in the industry, we feel well positioned, given the conservative approach we've applied across the bank. In building our CRE portfolio, we've focused on partnering with well-known developers and built a portfolio predominantly in stable Midwest markets.

Over two-third of our CRE portfolio is based in the Midwest, with an emphasis on multifamily and industrial properties. Office loans represent just 3.26% of our total loans as a bank. And within that portfolio, we are weighted towards non-urban Class A properties. The uptick in delinquencies were some of those same special loan group credits referenced earlier. We continue to take a proactive approach to CRE office credits, with the majority of those maturing in the first half of 2024, already having strategies in place, whether that be refinanced sale or qualifying for extensions at prevailing underwriting standards. While we feel well positioned given our business model approach in the markets we operate in, we continue to monitor this in all of our portfolios closely.

With that, I will now hand it back to Andy to share some closing thoughts.

Andrew Harmening: So I'll close out our formal presentation by reiterating a couple of key points from our presentation on Slide 21. First, our strategy is designed to drive quality, relationship-focused loan growth that decreases our reliance on lower yielding, non-relationship balances and enhances our profitability profile. Based on the expected benefits of our plan and the current macro outlook, we expect total loan growth of between 4% and 6% in 2024. On the other side of the balance sheet, the deposit environment is much more stable than it was just six months ago, but it remains competitive. Coming off two straight quarters of core deposit growth gives us confidence we're on the right track with our initiatives, and we expect to benefit further as Phase II initiatives ramp up.

As such, we expect core customer deposit growth of 3% to 5% in 2024. Shifting to the income statement. We adjusted our most recent forecast for balance sheet growth, deposit betas and the rate environment. Our current forecast assumes 6 Fed rate cuts beginning in March. Taking all these factors into account, we now expect to deliver net interest income growth of between 2% and 4% in 2024. And lastly, our disciplined approach to expenses remains found -- a foundational focus for our company. While we'll continue to seek smart investments for organizational growth, we will look to offset those costs where possible by shifting dollars from underperforming areas. Taken together with current marketing conditions, we expect noninterest expense growth of 2% to 3% in 2024.

With that, let's open it up for questions.

