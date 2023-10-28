Associated Banc-Corp's (NYSE:ASB) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.22

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 15th of December to $0.22, which will be 4.8% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.21. This takes the dividend yield to 5.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Associated Banc-Corp's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Associated Banc-Corp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Associated Banc-Corp's payout ratio of 34% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.2%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 44% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Associated Banc-Corp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 10% per annum over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Associated Banc-Corp Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Associated Banc-Corp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.5% per annum. Associated Banc-Corp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Associated Banc-Corp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Associated Banc-Corp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

