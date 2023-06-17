Associated British Foods Insiders Added UK£786k Of Stock To Their Holdings \

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Associated British Foods

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Director Emma Adamo for UK£736k worth of shares, at about UK£16.36 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£19.26. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Associated British Foods insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Associated British Foods insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about UK£88m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Associated British Foods Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Associated British Foods shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Associated British Foods and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Associated British Foods and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

