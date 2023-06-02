Is Associated British Foods plc's (LON:ABF) Stock Price Struggling As A Result Of Its Mixed Financials?

With its stock down 10% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Associated British Foods (LON:ABF). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Associated British Foods' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Associated British Foods is:

6.9% = UK£778m ÷ UK£11b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Associated British Foods' Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

When you first look at it, Associated British Foods' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.4%, we may spare it some thought. But Associated British Foods saw a five year net income decline of 11% over the past five years. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. So that's what might be causing earnings growth to shrink.

So, as a next step, we compared Associated British Foods' performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await.

Is Associated British Foods Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its profits), Associated British Foods has seen a decline in earnings as we saw above. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Associated British Foods has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 34%. Regardless, the future ROE for Associated British Foods is predicted to rise to 10% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Associated British Foods. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future.

