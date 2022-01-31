U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

ASSOCIATED MATERIALS TO BE ACQUIRED BY INVESTMENT FIRM SVPGLOBAL

·5 min read

Positions Associated Materials for Continued Growth and Success

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio and GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated Materials (the "Company") and SVPGLOBAL, a global investment firm with over $18 billion of assets under management, today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which funds managed by SVPGLOBAL will acquire Associated Materials.

Associated Materials is a vertically integrated building products company with $1.6 billion in annual revenues and a market leader in vinyl windows, vinyl cladding, and metal siding and trim. After completion of the transaction, Associated Materials will be a portfolio company of SVPGLOBAL and will continue to provide its customers with the same high-quality products and service, while adding meaningful new investment into upgrading and broadening the product portfolio.

The Company has been proudly serving its customers since the inception of its Alside brand in 1947 and today owns other leading brands, including Gentek, Alpine, and Preservation, and sells popular product models and brands including Mezzo and Regency windows, Ascend and Align composite cladding, Charter Oak and Sequoia Select vinyl siding, and Sierra Steel and Satinwood metal siding and trim. Associated Materials has over 4,400 employees and operates its own 125 Alside and Gentek supply centers in the United States and Canada along with 11 manufacturing facilities.

David Geenberg, the Co-Head of SVPGLOBAL's North American Investment Team, said, "Associated Materials is a strong business with some of the top brands in North American siding and windows and is well-positioned in home product markets that are seeing very strong demand today. We are excited by the growth and value creation prospects for Associated Materials and look forward to leveraging SVPGLOBAL's experience and relationships in the sector as we support the Company's expansion. It's our privilege to shepherd Associated Materials through the next chapter of the Company's evolution and growth that began with its balance sheet recapitalization in 2020."

Associated Materials President & CEO, Brian C. Strauss, remarked, "Despite the extraordinary macroeconomic challenges faced over the past 24 months, we have successfully managed this business to achieve strong financial results by continuing to serve our customers, support our employees, and partner with our suppliers. We look forward to working with our soon to be new equity holders SVPGLOBAL and will remain focused on continued growth, adding to our legacy of providing the building materials industry with market-leading innovation, products, and services."

Moelis & Company LLC is acting as financial advisor to the Company while Schulte, Roth and Zabel LLP is serving as the Company's legal counsel. Rothschild & Co is acting as exclusive financial advisor to SVPGLOBAL, and Milbank LLP is providing legal counsel.

Financial terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in March, were not disclosed.

About Associated Materials
Associated Materials' mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The Company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. The Company operates 11 manufacturing facilities in the United States and Canada, which produce vinyl windows, vinyl & composite siding and accessories, and metal building products. The Company also operates over 125 supply centers across the United States and Canada under the Alside® and Gentek® brands, respectively. For more information, visit associatedmaterials.com.

About SVPGLOBAL
Strategic Value Partners, LLC and its affiliates ("SVPGLOBAL") is a global investment firm that focuses on event-driven, special situations, private equity and financing opportunities. The firm uses a combination of sourcing, financial and operational expertise to unlock value in complex situations. Today SVPGLOBAL manages more than $18 billion in assets under management, and since inception, has invested almost $41 billion of capital, including approximately $17 billion in Europe. The firm, established by Victor Khosla in 2001, has approximately 140 employees, including approximately 60 investment professionals, across its main offices in Greenwich (CT), London and a presence in Tokyo. Learn more at www.SVPGLOBAL.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding this transaction and our future results of operations, financial performance, liquidity and prospects include "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to close the transaction; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties following the transaction; declines in remodeling and home building industries; and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, industry and the economy generally. Additional information concerning these and other important risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's annual and quarterly reports made available to its lenders and noteholders. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, and you are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Todd Fogarty, Richard Goldman, Emma Young
Kekst CNC
SVPGlobal@kekstcnc.com
+1 212 521 4800

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/associated-materials-to-be-acquired-by-investment-firm-svpglobal-301471536.html

SOURCE Associated Materials and SVPGLOBAL

