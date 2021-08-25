Association for Financial Professionals Partners with NOESIS on CTP, FPAC Exam Prep Courses

Finance and treasury professionals in Singapore and Malaysia will now have access to preparation courses for leading certifications.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) and NOESIS have announced a formal partnership to offer exam preparation courses for treasury and finance professionals based in Singapore and Malaysia. The courses will equip financial professionals with the tools they need to earn the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and the Certified Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Professional (FPAC) certifications.

The CTP designation, sponsored by AFP, serves as a benchmark of competency in the finance profession and is recognized as the leading credential in corporate treasury worldwide. The CTP credential signifies that treasury practitioners have demonstrated the knowledge and skills required to effectively execute critical functions related to corporate liquidity, capital and risk management.

The FPAC credential, also sponsored by AFP, establishes a set of core competencies for the corporate financial planning and analysis profession and addresses areas that are not necessarily covered by traditional accounting degrees. It is the only credential that is specific to financial planning and analysis; it is forward-looking and assesses the ability to see the big picture. Certified FPAC professionals are specially equipped to mitigate uncertainty and see beyond the numbers; they strive to make the numbers work to determine holistic strategic planning, budgeting, and forecasting that tie into the goals of the business.

By partnering together, AFP and NOESIS are providing finance and treasury professionals with a path to become leading innovators in the profession. Consistently beating the global average across all of their programmes, NOESIS offers students the opportunity to learn from well-qualified lecturers with years of industry experience.

"This collaboration with NOESIS helps AFP bring a world-class training experience to treasury and finance professionals in Singapore and Malaysia," said Himashi Soriano, managing director of APAC. "Through high pass rates, an engaging learning environment, and focus on innovation, this path to earning AFP's prestigious designations will help practitioners in Singapore and Malaysia distinguish themselves among their peers."

"The corporate finance profession is undergoing strong growth in the region. NOESIS is extremely happy and excited to partner with AFP to offer their programmes. AFP's quality complemented with NOESIS' strength in the market will ensure success for both institutions," said Dr Yee Wee Chun, CEO of NOESIS.

About AFP®

As the certifying body in treasury and finance, the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) established and administers the Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and Certified Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Professional (FPAC) credentials, setting the standard of excellence in the profession globally. AFP's mission is to drive the future of finance and treasury and develop the leaders of tomorrow through certification, training, and the premier event for corporate treasury and finance. Learn more at afponline.org .

About NOESIS

Established in 2009, NOESIS offers a range of professional programmes from a number of prestigious international professional certifying bodies. NOESIS' mission is to become Southeast Asia's leader in applied Professional Education, developing 'professionalised' Charter holders through high pass rates, excellent learning environment, career development and innovation.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/508493/Association_for_Financial_Professionals_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Association for Financial Professionals (AFP)