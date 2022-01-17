U.S. markets closed

Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors Announces 56 CIRA Certification Awards

·3 min read

MEDFORD, Ore., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rendering financial advisory services in the business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy practice areas requires both special knowledge and extensive relevant experience. In 1992, the AIRA established the Certified Insolvency and Restructuring Advisor (CIRA) program to recognize by public awareness and certification those individuals who possess a high degree of knowledge and proficiency across a spectrum of functions related to serving clients in situations involving distressed and/or insolvent entities. Such expertise includes accounting, operations, strategic, taxation, and finance issues related to business bankruptcy and insolvency.

Having completed the requirements for certification in 2021, AIRA has awarded the following AIRA members CIRA certification:

Aaron Akanlu / KPMG, Fulshear, TX
Saul Baum / Luxor Healthcare Group, Toms River, NJ
Kyle Beauregard / KPMG US LLP, Detroit, MI
Andrew Bekker / Riveron, Atlanta, GA
Evan Bookstaff / FTI Inc., Consulting, Dallas, TX
Quintin Brown / Stapleton Group, Solana Beach, CA
Wilmer Cerda / AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY
William Costello / JP Morgan, Dallas, TX
Christopher Creger / CohnReznick LLP, New York, NY
Charles Dieckhaus / JP Morgan Chase, New York, NY
Raphael DiNapoli / Riveron, Miramar, FL
Martin Drott / Mackinac Partners, Dallas, TX
George Elliott / AlixPartners, LLP, Chicago, IL
Joseph Frantz / M3 Partners, LP, New York, NY
Andrew George / High Ridge Partners, Chicago, IL
Wayne Graffis, CoBank, ACB, Greeley, CO
Jon Harris / Teneo Capital, Cedar Grove, NJ
Albert Hicks / Alvarez & Marsal, Houston, TX
Peter Hill / Sherwood Partners, Inc., Santa Clara, CA
Debbie Hill / CohnReznick Advisory Services, New York, NY
Campbell Hughes / Riveron, Houston, TX
McKay Jacobson / FTI Consulting Inc., Dallas, TX
Dan Jares / RSM US LLP, Chicago, IL
Luke Javernik / AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY
Patrick Kelleher / Van Conway & Partners, Northville, MI
Margarita Kucherenko / AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY
Julian Lee / Alvarez & Marsal, Anaheim, CA
Fengrong Li / FTI Consulting, Inc., McLean, VA
Luciano Lindemann / EisnerAmper LLP, Iselin, NJ
Garrett Lucas / Alvarez & Marsal, Dallas, TX
Anthony Mittiga / Riveron, New Jersey, NJ
Robert Molina / FTI Consulting Inc., Dallas, TX
Sufyian Moten / High Ridge Partners, Skokie, IL
David Nolletti / Riveron, New York, NY
Joseph Pattaphongse / Center Street LLC, Newport Beach, CA
Thomas Prince / AlixPartners, LLP, Houston, TX
Adam Rhum / Mackinac Partners, Chicago, IL
Luca Riva / Alvarez & Marsal, New York, NY
Guillermo Saldana / AB Advisory & Analytics, Fort Worth, TX
David Samikkannu / AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY
Pedro Santos / FTI Consulting, Inc., Sao Paulo, SP
Ryan Shanken / Alvarez & Marsal, San Francisco, CA
Nate Simon / AlixPartners, LLP, New York, NY
Max St. Aubin / PwC, Canoga Park, CA
Michael Staheli / Cordes & Company LLP, Greenwood Village, CO
Sean Sterling / FTI Consulting, Inc., Richmond, VA
Ryan Sublett / SoftBank Group, Kirkland, WA
Kevin Tavakoli / SOLIC Capital Advisors, LLC, Evanston, IL
Paulo Tavares / FTI Consulting Inc., Sao Paulo, SP
Stacy Thompson / Keegan Linscott & Associates, PC, Tucson, AZ
Andrew Vernon / ORIX USA, Dallas, TX
John Walsh / Alvarez & Marsal, Houston, TX
Colby Whitlow / FTI Consulting Inc., Dallas, TX
Brad Young / AlixPartners, LLP, Chicago, IL
Bill Zhang / Ankura Consulting Group, New York, NY
Adam Zughayer / Huron Consulting Group, Chicago, IL

The Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors (AIRA) is a nonprofit professional association serving financial advisors, accountants, crisis managers, business turnaround consultants, lenders, investment bankers, attorneys, trustees, and other individuals involved in the fields of business turnaround, restructuring, bankruptcy and insolvency. AIRA's mission is to (i) Unite and support professionals providing business turnaround, restructuring and bankruptcy services, and (ii) Develop, promote and maintain professional standards of practice, including a professional certification through its CIRA and CDBV programs. For additional information on AIRA, visit www.aira.org. For additional conference and program information, visit https://aira.org/conference.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/association-of-insolvency-and-restructuring-advisors-announces-56-cira-certification-awards-301461384.html

SOURCE Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Advisors

