Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) Appoints New Board Members to Continue the Advancement of Latino Professionals

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALPFA, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of Latino professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Thank you to our former Board Chair, Marcela Aldaz-Matos for her dedication and commitment to the organization over the last two years.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new board members to ALPFA, whose expertise and passion will undoubtedly strengthen our mission to empower and develop Latino professionals. We are confident that they will continue to drive positive change and create a more inclusive and equitable workforce and economy for Latinos." said CEO, Damian Rivera.

The new members of the Board of Directors are:

Tony Curtis,  Global Tax Strategy at McDonalds

Patricia Pacheco, Managing Director at Bank of America

DK Bartley, Former Chief Diversity Officer at Moody's Corporation

Angelica Urquijo, CEO at The Imagen Group, Inc.

Our new Board Chair, Tony Curtis  expresses with excitement "Roberto Clemente said 'If you have an opportunity to make things better and you don't, then you are wasting your time on Earth.' – I don't want to waste my time and I am honored to serve ALPFA as the new Chair of the Board of Directors. My goal is to help ALPFA continue its strategic growth and expand its reach, so the world might see more Latino leaders across every sector of the global economy, for the world needs those leaders now. There is no time to waste, nor am I willing to be patient. ALPFA will empower, develop and connect those Latino leaders with the opportunities that allow their talents to shine bright. I am humbled to serve you as we continue on this journey."

For more information about ALPFA and its mission, please visit alpfa.org.

About ALPFA
Founded in 1972. ALPFA serves 92,000 Latino students and professionals through its 45 professional and more than 120 student chapters across the country. As the leading organization dedicated to empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, ALPFA provides employment opportunities in every sector of the global economy, and manages programs that mentor and develop leaders. For more information about ALPFA, please visit https://alpfa.org

