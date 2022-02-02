Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Commercial Vehicle (CV) Growth Opportunities

Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Novartis forecast its sales and core operating profit would grow at a mid-single-digit rate this year, as the Swiss pharmaceuticals group nears a decision on whether to keep or sell its generics business Sandoz. The pharmaceuticals company in October raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz after years of revamping the business, as price pressures mount in the off-patent drug sector. In its earnings statement on Wednesday, Novartis reiterated that it would provide an update by the end of 2022 as it explores a possible sale but also an option to retain the off-patent drugs unit.