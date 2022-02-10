U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.00
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,700.00
    +59.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,017.25
    -21.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.20
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.37
    +0.71 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1443
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    -0.91 (-4.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3577
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7580
    +0.2330 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,836.35
    +665.32 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,043.85
    +41.14 (+4.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.44
    +8.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
COMING UP:

January CPI preview: Inflation likely to reach fresh 39-year high

Check back for results 8:30 a.m. ET

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Commercial Vehicle (CV) Market Report 2021 Featuring Toyota, Isuzu, Nissan-Mitsubishi, Foton, SAIC, Dongfeng, FAW, BYD

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Commercial Vehicle (CV) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall commercial vehicle volume in ASEAN is expected to reach 1.7 million units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2020 and 2030.

The region has experienced rapid industrialization, moving away from agriculture and toward the manufacturing of electrical and electronic components and machinery. Post the pandemic, there has been a revival in the commodities markets globally, with demand outpacing supply, resulting in higher prices and exports in the region. These factors are expected to be the major drivers for commercial truck demand in the near and long terms.

Thailand and Indonesia contribute to 75% of the region's CV volumes, with Thailand being a major market for pickup trucks. It also contributes to nearly 60% of the region's LCV sales. All major countries in the region have incentivized the production of automobiles in the region.

The region shows great potential to become a major automotive manufacturing hub that exports vehicles to other parts of the world. Companies are expected to take advantage of government support toward manufacturing, help create common platforms for their vehicles across different regions, as well as scale up operations quickly to achieve maximum profitability.

The market is dominated by Japanese OEMs that make up three-fourths of all commercial vehicle sales in the region. , the top 3 sellers alone contribute to two-thirds of the market.

Many Chinese OEMs, such as , have already established their presence in the region and are expected to compete aggressively against Japanese OEMs in the coming years.

Higher infrastructure spending and increased construction and trade activities in the region are expected to be the major drivers for heavy-duty truck demand. The growing ecosystem of truck OEMs, bodybuilders, and fleets that will cater to this rising demand will have a positive impact in allied sectors (e.g., logistics).

Key Issues Addressed:

  • What will be the size of the commercial truck market in the ASEAN from 2020 to 2030?

  • Which are the major countries driving growth in the region?

  • Which are the major OEMs dominating the CV market in the region?

  • What is the powertrain mix, and how this is expected to evolve over the next decade?

  • What key trends in each major country in the region are driving the demand for commercial trucks?

Companies Featured:

  • Toyota

  • Isuzu

  • Nissan-Mitsubishi

  • Foton

  • SAIC

  • Dongfeng

  • FAW

  • BYD

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on CV Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Study Scope

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Key Findings

  • ASEAN Unit Sales by CV Segment and Region

  • Percent of Unit Sales by CV Segment and Region

  • Top OEMs Unit Sales and Market Share

  • Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain Split - LCVs

  • Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain Split - M&HD Truck

ASEAN Outlook

  • Key Regional Trends

  • Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

  • OEM Market Share by CV Segment

  • Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment - 2020

  • Forecast Percent of Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain and CV Segment

Thailand

  • Thailand - Key Regional Trends

  • Thailand - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

  • Thailand - Forecast Discussion

  • Thailand - OEM Market Share by CV Segment

  • Thailand - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • Thailand - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • Thailand - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Indonesia

  • Indonesia - Key Regional Trends

  • Indonesia - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

  • Indonesia - Forecast Discussion

  • Indonesia - OEM Market Share by CV Segment

  • Indonesia - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • Indonesia - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • Indonesia - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

The Philippines

  • The Philippines - Key Regional Trends

  • The Philippines - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

  • The Philippines - Forecast Discussion

  • The Philippines - OEM Market Share by CV Segment

  • The Philippines - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • The Philippines - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • The Philippines - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Malaysia

  • Malaysia - Key Regional Trends

  • Malaysia - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

  • Malaysia - Forecast Discussion

  • Malaysia - OEM Market Share by CV Segment

  • Malaysia - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • Malaysia - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • Malaysia - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Vietnam

  • Vietnam - Key Regional Trends

  • Vietnam - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment

  • Vietnam - Forecast Discussion

  • Vietnam - OEM Market Share by CV Segment

  • Vietnam - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • Vietnam - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment

  • Vietnam - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Government Support for Automotive Manufacturing and Exports

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Pickup and Heavy Duty Trucks to Cater to Rising Demand in Infrastructure Sector

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf7f0t

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Zebra Technologies Hurdles Q4 Goals, Stumbles With Outlook

    Zebra Technologies on Thursday edged above Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but missed views with its guidance.

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Bro

  • 2 Stocks On Sale That Are Changing the World

    The stock market is full of companies with innovative ideas, but there are also many businesses riding on previous success. Two companies with the vision and product to change the future are Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Cloudflare's mission is simple: "to build a better internet."

  • ArcelorMittal raises dividend, announces new $1 billion capital return

    ArcelorMittal, the world's second largest steelmaker, said on Thursday it would increase its dividend and announced a new $1 billion capital return for the first half of the year after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. It raised its dividend from $0.30 per share to $0.38, a 27% increase. ArcelorMittal said it expects steel consumption, excluding China, to grow between 2.5% and 3% and sees its own steel shipments rising by 3% in 2022.

  • Disney's blowout earnings: 3 hot takeaways

    Disney's earnings crushed it. Here's what you need to know.

  • Better Buy: Meta Platforms vs. PayPal Holdings

    This earnings season was brutal for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, has lost about 30% of its market value since it posted a messy fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 2. PayPal's stock price has also plunged roughly 30% since the digital-payments provider posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 1.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • Is a Reverse Stock Split Coming for These 2 Pot Stocks?

    It's a discretionary move, and while some businesses, including Berkshire Hathaway, like keeping their share prices high, others like to split their stocks to bring down their prices so they look more affordable to retail investors. Two cannabis stocks that may potentially take on such moves in the near future are Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO). It's looking inevitable that Sundial Growers will need to use a reverse stock split to stay on the Nasdaq.

  • Twilio Stock Soars. Its Earnings Were That Good.

    The company said it now expects to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis for calendar year 2023 and beyond.

  • Coca-Cola beats expectations as 'out-of-home' business surpasses 2019

    Coca-Cola Co. stock rose 1.5% in Thursday premarket trading after the beverage giant reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Net income of $2.414 billion, or 56 cents per share, was up from $1.456 billion, or 34 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 45 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 41 cents. Revenue totaled $9.464 billion, up from $8.611 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $8.986 billion. "The fourth quarter marked the first quarter in wh

  • Read This Before Considering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) For Its Upcoming US$1.42 Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Chevron Corporation ( NYSE:CVX ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • 3 Stocks That Crashed More Than 20% in January and Are Great Buys Right Now

    Their long-term potential is too attractive to be discounted because of their performances last month.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Delivery Hero shares dive 24% as 2022 earnings guidance disappoints

    Shares in Delivery Hero were down 24% at 0932 GMT to 50.7 euros. Still, the company gave revenue guidance of 9.5 billion-10.5 billion euros for 2022, up from 6.6 billion euros in 2021. Delivery Hero said it expected Glovo to make an adjusted EBITDA of negative 330 million euros this year.

  • Twitter misses ad revenue and user growth estimates; revenue forecast light

    (Reuters) -Twitter Inc reported weaker-than-expected quarterly advertising revenue and user growth on Thursday and forecast revenue short of Wall Street targets, indicating that a turnaround plan has yet to bear fruit for the social networking site. Still, Twitter said it made "meaningful progress" toward its goal of reaching 315 million users and $7.5 billion in annual revenue by the end of 2023, and said user growth should accelerate in the United States and internationally this year. Twitter has been pursuing big projects such as audio chat rooms and newsletters to end long-running stagnation and attract new users and advertisers.