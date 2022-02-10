Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Commercial Vehicle (CV) Market Report 2021 Featuring Toyota, Isuzu, Nissan-Mitsubishi, Foton, SAIC, Dongfeng, FAW, BYD
Dublin, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Commercial Vehicle (CV) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall commercial vehicle volume in ASEAN is expected to reach 1.7 million units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% between 2020 and 2030.
The region has experienced rapid industrialization, moving away from agriculture and toward the manufacturing of electrical and electronic components and machinery. Post the pandemic, there has been a revival in the commodities markets globally, with demand outpacing supply, resulting in higher prices and exports in the region. These factors are expected to be the major drivers for commercial truck demand in the near and long terms.
Thailand and Indonesia contribute to 75% of the region's CV volumes, with Thailand being a major market for pickup trucks. It also contributes to nearly 60% of the region's LCV sales. All major countries in the region have incentivized the production of automobiles in the region.
The region shows great potential to become a major automotive manufacturing hub that exports vehicles to other parts of the world. Companies are expected to take advantage of government support toward manufacturing, help create common platforms for their vehicles across different regions, as well as scale up operations quickly to achieve maximum profitability.
The market is dominated by Japanese OEMs that make up three-fourths of all commercial vehicle sales in the region. , the top 3 sellers alone contribute to two-thirds of the market.
Many Chinese OEMs, such as , have already established their presence in the region and are expected to compete aggressively against Japanese OEMs in the coming years.
Higher infrastructure spending and increased construction and trade activities in the region are expected to be the major drivers for heavy-duty truck demand. The growing ecosystem of truck OEMs, bodybuilders, and fleets that will cater to this rising demand will have a positive impact in allied sectors (e.g., logistics).
Key Issues Addressed:
What will be the size of the commercial truck market in the ASEAN from 2020 to 2030?
Which are the major countries driving growth in the region?
Which are the major OEMs dominating the CV market in the region?
What is the powertrain mix, and how this is expected to evolve over the next decade?
What key trends in each major country in the region are driving the demand for commercial trucks?
Companies Featured:
Toyota
Isuzu
Nissan-Mitsubishi
Foton
SAIC
Dongfeng
FAW
BYD
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on CV Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Study Scope
Scope of Analysis
Segmentation
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Key Findings
ASEAN Unit Sales by CV Segment and Region
Percent of Unit Sales by CV Segment and Region
Top OEMs Unit Sales and Market Share
Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain Split - LCVs
Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain Split - M&HD Truck
ASEAN Outlook
Key Regional Trends
Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment
OEM Market Share by CV Segment
Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment - 2020
Forecast Percent of Unit Sales Forecast by Powertrain and CV Segment
Thailand
Thailand - Key Regional Trends
Thailand - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment
Thailand - Forecast Discussion
Thailand - OEM Market Share by CV Segment
Thailand - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
Thailand - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
Thailand - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies
Indonesia
Indonesia - Key Regional Trends
Indonesia - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment
Indonesia - Forecast Discussion
Indonesia - OEM Market Share by CV Segment
Indonesia - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
Indonesia - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
Indonesia - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies
The Philippines
The Philippines - Key Regional Trends
The Philippines - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment
The Philippines - Forecast Discussion
The Philippines - OEM Market Share by CV Segment
The Philippines - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
The Philippines - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
The Philippines - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies
Malaysia
Malaysia - Key Regional Trends
Malaysia - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment
Malaysia - Forecast Discussion
Malaysia - OEM Market Share by CV Segment
Malaysia - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
Malaysia - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
Malaysia - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies
Vietnam
Vietnam - Key Regional Trends
Vietnam - Unit Sales Forecast by CV Segment
Vietnam - Forecast Discussion
Vietnam - OEM Market Share by CV Segment
Vietnam - Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
Vietnam - Forecast Percent of Unit Sales by Powertrain and CV Segment
Vietnam - Emission Standards and EV Incentives and Subsidies
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Government Support for Automotive Manufacturing and Exports
Growth Opportunity 2 - Pickup and Heavy Duty Trucks to Cater to Rising Demand in Infrastructure Sector
Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lf7f0t
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900