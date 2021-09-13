U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.25
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,784.00
    +177.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,509.25
    +67.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,241.40
    +18.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.26
    +0.54 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1791
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.47
    +0.67 (+3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3817
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1230
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,367.95
    -1,563.05 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.34
    -77.41 (-6.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.15
    +40.95 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Association Specialty Group (ASG) Rebranded as RealManage

RealManage
·3 min read

Pembroke Pine, Florida, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pembroke Pines, Florida - RealManage, which specializes in condominium and homeowner association management services, announced today the official rebranding of Association Specialty Group (ASG) to RealManage. Association Specialty Group became a part of the RealManage family in October of 2019.

Jonathan Louis, CMCA®, AMS®, LSM®, PCAM®, CFBE®, former owner and of Association Specialty Group and now President of Business Development, states, "Being invited to join the RealManage Family of Brands is like being given a Lifetime Achievement Award. After having spent a career opening and restoring high-end, luxury lifestyle properties all over the world; and being in business in Massachusetts and Florida for over 30 years; to find a company that has the vision, the core values of servant leadership and ensuring happy and fulfilled employees, and that consistently invest their earnings into what they say, and what they do, is refreshing. The RealManage family and their lifestyle division - GrandManors' caliber of service "…is not (to quote Vince Lombardi) a sometime thing, it is an all the time thing." I had no intention of selling my company when first approached. Still, after meeting the principals, their leadership team and seeing their values being executed daily over a three-year period, I made one of the best decisions of my career."

Association Specialty Group has managed condo and homeowner associations since 2005, amassing a portfolio of 100 community associations and 14,000 condo and HOA units from South Beach Miami, Florida, to Orlando, Florida. The company is committed to customer service excellence and is one of only 250 management companies in the United States that holds the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) designation.

Chris O'Neill, CEO of RealManage Family of Brands, states, "We are thrilled to have Association Specialty Group integrated into our company. They are a fantastic addition to our RealManage Family of Brands and allow us the wonderful opportunity to expand our operations in Southeast Florida. In addition, they bring with them some of the top veterans in the industry. ASG has a long history of providing excellent service to their clients, and we look forward to enhancing that with the support of our industry leading platform." With the enhanced management tools that partnership with RealManage brings, the Southeast Florida team will provide an even higher level of service to their client communities with state-of-the-art management tools and capabilities. As a result, Association clients and community managers will have extensive views into the performance of their community, along with enhanced communication.

About RealManage

RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years. The brand and vision we serve today were initially conceived in 2002 and launched in 2004 with our initial acquisition of a highly successful property management company in Austin, Texas. Since then, we have grown rapidly through other select acquisitions and organic growth to rank as one of the nation's top three HOA and condominium management companies. The company specializes in managing homeowner associations, master-planned communities, luxury, and high-rise condominium associations.

In 2015, we launched our specialty luxury lifestyle division called GrandManors. GrandManors provides white-glove service to those communities with extensive amenities and is lifestyle-orientated with multiple on-site staff.

Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

CONTACT: Amanda Causey RealManage marketing@realmanage.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell once again Monday on the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. the biggest drags on the gau

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Cathie Wood's Latest Picks: 2 Stocks She Just Bought

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the founder and CEO of ARK Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Recently, she added shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) to ARK's flagship ETF. PagerDuty is the central nervous system for the modern enterprise.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect—but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • 7 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 7 new stocks to invest in according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 2 New Stocks to Invest In According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the legendary investor who was the subject of a Hollywood movie for […]

  • 3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Economic uncertainty suggests market volatility may be on the horizon, and that means it could be a good time to focus your investing on high-quality companies rather than more speculative growth plays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index houses 30 large, highly traded companies that operate across a wide variety of industries, which makes it a strong starting point for investors seeking dependable category leaders. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) as top Dow Jones stocks to buy right now.

  • When the Fed finally steps back, can the U.S. stock and bond markets stand on their own legs?

    Expectations are rising for the Federal Reserve to follow in the footsteps of the European Central Bank and announce plans to reduce its $120 billion cache of monthly bond purchases.

  • Stocks correction of 5%-10% likely by year-end: Deutsche survey

    An equity market correction of 5%-10% by the end of the year was the overwhelming consensus in a September market sentiment survey published by Deutsche Bank on Monday. According to the report, conducted from September 7-9 and covering over 550 market professionals globally, 58% of respondents said they expected an equity selloff by year-end. COVID-19 was still considered the biggest risk to market stability, with 53% of survey participants citing concerns over new virus variants that bypass vaccines.

  • Factbox-China crackdown wipes hundreds of billions off top companies' values

    China's regulatory crackdown has ensnared sectors from technology to education to property, wiping hundreds of billions off the market capitalisations of some of its largest companies and putting investors on alert over who may be next. The woes of China's biggest e-commerce company began in late 2020 when China abruptly suspended the record $37 billion stock market debut of its financial affiliate Ant Group and later fined Alibaba $2.75 billion for abusing its market dominance. The company's U.S.-listed shares have shed more than $400 billion in value since late October, when its founder Jack Ma made a speech that blasted China's regulatory system, which is widely regarded as the trigger for the government backlash that followed.

  • Evergrande 75% Haircut Is Now a Base Case for Bond Analysts

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group may undergo one of the country’s biggest-ever debt restructurings, if the developer’s distressed-level bond prices are any indication.It’s “almost unavoidable,” said Nomura International Hong Kong Ltd. credit analyst Iris Chen. Her base case is a government-supervised deal that ensures Evergrande delivers homes and pays suppliers, where dollar debt investors would get 25% of their money back. Luther Chai, a senior research analyst at CreditSights Singapore L

  • 2 Smart Stocks With the Potential for Fivefold Growth

    These tech companies could help supercharge your portfolio.

  • Chinese regulators look to break up Ant Group’s Alipay: report

    Chinese regulators are seeking to break up Alipay, the popular payments app from Jack Ma's Ant Group, according to a new report by the Financial Times.