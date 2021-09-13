Association Specialty Group (ASG) Rebranded as RealManage

Pembroke Pine, Florida, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pembroke Pines, Florida - RealManage, which specializes in condominium and homeowner association management services, announced today the official rebranding of Association Specialty Group (ASG) to RealManage. Association Specialty Group became a part of the RealManage family in October of 2019.

Jonathan Louis, CMCA®, AMS®, LSM®, PCAM®, CFBE®, former owner and of Association Specialty Group and now President of Business Development, states, "Being invited to join the RealManage Family of Brands is like being given a Lifetime Achievement Award. After having spent a career opening and restoring high-end, luxury lifestyle properties all over the world; and being in business in Massachusetts and Florida for over 30 years; to find a company that has the vision, the core values of servant leadership and ensuring happy and fulfilled employees, and that consistently invest their earnings into what they say, and what they do, is refreshing. The RealManage family and their lifestyle division - GrandManors' caliber of service "…is not (to quote Vince Lombardi) a sometime thing, it is an all the time thing." I had no intention of selling my company when first approached. Still, after meeting the principals, their leadership team and seeing their values being executed daily over a three-year period, I made one of the best decisions of my career."

Association Specialty Group has managed condo and homeowner associations since 2005, amassing a portfolio of 100 community associations and 14,000 condo and HOA units from South Beach Miami, Florida, to Orlando, Florida. The company is committed to customer service excellence and is one of only 250 management companies in the United States that holds the Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC®) designation.

Chris O'Neill, CEO of RealManage Family of Brands, states, "We are thrilled to have Association Specialty Group integrated into our company. They are a fantastic addition to our RealManage Family of Brands and allow us the wonderful opportunity to expand our operations in Southeast Florida. In addition, they bring with them some of the top veterans in the industry. ASG has a long history of providing excellent service to their clients, and we look forward to enhancing that with the support of our industry leading platform." With the enhanced management tools that partnership with RealManage brings, the Southeast Florida team will provide an even higher level of service to their client communities with state-of-the-art management tools and capabilities. As a result, Association clients and community managers will have extensive views into the performance of their community, along with enhanced communication.

About RealManage

RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years. The brand and vision we serve today were initially conceived in 2002 and launched in 2004 with our initial acquisition of a highly successful property management company in Austin, Texas. Since then, we have grown rapidly through other select acquisitions and organic growth to rank as one of the nation's top three HOA and condominium management companies. The company specializes in managing homeowner associations, master-planned communities, luxury, and high-rise condominium associations.

In 2015, we launched our specialty luxury lifestyle division called GrandManors. GrandManors provides white-glove service to those communities with extensive amenities and is lifestyle-orientated with multiple on-site staff.

Learn more about RealManage at realmanage.com.

