Assuras, Inc. Provides Clients a Road Map Toward Sustainable Problem Solving

4 min read

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2022 / "When you need to go somewhere, you need two important pieces of information. Where you're going to end up is important, but what's more important is where you start from. A map is worthless unless you know where you're presently located. After you can clearly identify both, you'll have your choice of routes between point A and point B."

So says Tyler King, CEO of Texas business and management consulting firm Assuras, Inc., who have made a name for themselves in the industry by virtue of their unorthodox methodologies for resolving internal business problems.

The road map metaphor is a reference to Assuras' order of operations when starting with a new client. Typically, consulting firms are hired by the executives at a company, and they begin by discussing the specific issues the company is currently facing. After being briefed by executives, the average consulting firm will work their way downward to fully address executive concerns.

According to Tyler King, Assuras does things a little differently. "For the first several weeks after engagement, we essentially ignore the executive staff, and don't discuss any issues with them that might cause bias.

During the initial weeks, we get connected with the contributing staff who are responsible for fulfilling the company's obligations. We learn where problems really exist, identifying pain points for both customers and staff."

After a full examination of the way a company runs along with plenty of communication between Assuras and staff, Tyler King and his associates put together a journey map of every step of the process to present to the executives. Having a visual representation of how everything's working- and what's not working- helps to fully communicate the issues that are present.

Understanding the problem completely is the only way to completely address it, and that's Assuras' focus, even though discovering the actual pain points that customers and staff experience is often a shocking or frustrating experience for higher-ups.

Once the issues are completely identified, Tyler King and Assuras consultants work together to develop solutions that drastically increase efficiency, including technological solutions. One of their most recent projects was the creation of an onboarding process for new clients, and the development of a special workflow to make the process as smooth, intuitive, and organized as possible for everyone, at every level of the company.

These organizational methods are particularly pertinent for large companies; the typical Assuras client has 500-2000 employees, and a disorganized workflow amongst that many people can lead to disaster and major financial issues for any company.

The strategies employed by Assuras may be an unorthodox approach to business issues, in some ways, but they're also driven by decades of data to provide statistically-backed results. King explains: "We specialize in Lean and Six Sigma methodologies, in addition to our own blend of what we've found to be the best business practices."

With Tyler King at the helm, Assuras is well-qualified to step in and provide insight for any client who might need it. King's first company, CSR Technology Group, reached $1 million in revenue before he was a senior in high school; his time since then has been spent pursuing higher education, collecting a multitude of degrees and certificates along the way, from his studies at Duke, MIT, Columbia, Cornell, Stanford, and many more.

Perhaps most importantly, Assuras' primary goal is to solve problems in a long-lasting and sustainable way. "Clients come to us because we focus beyond their immediate problems, guiding them past current and future obstacles," says King. "Business is constantly evolving, and to keep ahead of the competition, we think past the immediate and plan for tomorrow. We coach company leadership on how to handle any future problems that might arise."

Solving problems in a sustainable manner means that Assuras operates with the goal that customers don't return to them for future consulting, but according to King: "Our motto is to make our clients better, so they, in turn, can change the world in a positive way."

To learn more about Assuras, contact Susan Smith via pr@assuras.com or 917-780-2338.

SOURCE: Assuras, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695522/Assuras-Inc-Provides-Clients-a-Road-Map-Toward-Sustainable-Problem-Solving

