Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to Become a Direct Insurance Broker in Singapore from April 1, 2023

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce that it will be operating as a direct insurance broker in Singapore from April 1, 2023.

With this move, Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. will now be able to provide customers with a wider range of insurance products and services, including tailor-made insurance solutions that meet their specific needs.

Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. has a proven track record of delivering excellent service and expertise to its clients. The company's team of experienced professionals are well-equipped to provide customers with comprehensive advice on insurance coverage, risk management, and claims management.

"We are excited to become a direct insurance broker in Singapore, and to be able to offer our clients an even wider range of products and services," said Alexis Adrian Chua, CEO of Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. "This move is in line with our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business in Singapore."

Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is a fully licensed insurance broker in Singapore, and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company has been serving clients in Singapore for many years, and has built a strong reputation for its expertise and professionalism.

For more information about Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and its services, please visit https://assureinsurance.com.sg/

