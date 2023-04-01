U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,449.46
    +185.13 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to Become a Direct Insurance Broker in Singapore from April 1, 2023

PR Newswire
·1 min read

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce that it will be operating as a direct insurance broker in Singapore from April 1, 2023.

With this move, Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. will now be able to provide customers with a wider range of insurance products and services, including tailor-made insurance solutions that meet their specific needs.

Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. has a proven track record of delivering excellent service and expertise to its clients. The company's team of experienced professionals are well-equipped to provide customers with comprehensive advice on insurance coverage, risk management, and claims management.

"We are excited to become a direct insurance broker in Singapore, and to be able to offer our clients an even wider range of products and services," said Alexis Adrian Chua, CEO of Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. "This move is in line with our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers, and we look forward to continuing to grow our business in Singapore."

Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is a fully licensed insurance broker in Singapore, and is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company has been serving clients in Singapore for many years, and has built a strong reputation for its expertise and professionalism.

For more information about Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. and its services, please visit https://assureinsurance.com.sg/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/assure-singapore-pte-ltd-to-become-a-direct-insurance-broker-in-singapore-from-april-1-2023-301785616.html

SOURCE Assure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett and Morgan Stanley Have One Thing in Common: They Both Like These 2 Stocks

    Investors looking for alpha in an uncertain market environment could do worse than following in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers and probably none can match Warren Buffet’s reputation. Not for nothing the “Oracle of Omaha” is considered one of the all-time greats and for nearly 60 years, between 1965 and 2022, his Berkshire Hathaway firm’s returns have doubled those of the S&P 500. So, it’s definitely worth nosing through Buffett’s portfolio to see which stocks he currently holds. And wh

  • How to make $100,000 or more and pay no income taxes

    Here’s how to earn a six-figure income and pay no income taxes on it – totally legally.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System Restore

  • Baby Boomers, You Need This Much Money to Retire Comfortably

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • GE Stock Breaks Out To New High After Soaring More Than 45% — Is It A Buy?

    General Electric will emerge as an aviation and defense pure play in early 2024 after completing its big breakup. Is GE stock a buy as it breaks out to multiyear highs? GE News The company remains on track to spin off its energy business, as GE Vernova, in early 2024.

  • Financial world legend sounds alarm over 'biggest bank that's going down'

    Rich Day Company co-founder Robert Kiyosaki dissects why he foresees the Bank of Japan collapsing and the potential implications it could have on the global economy.

  • The 10 best 1-year CD rates for April 2023

    Check out the CDs that made our top 10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.

  • A Fixed-Income Pro on Where to Park Your Cash During the Banking Tumult

    T. Rowe Price fixed-income manager Cheryl Mickel identifies the best spots to park short-term cash, how to navigate the banking sector, and where the Federal Reserve may be going next.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • Can I Retire Off The Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Stock Is Up as IRS Updates EV Tax-Credit Rules. More News Is Coming.

    The Internal Revenue Service hasn't made it clear what electric vehicles will qualify for purchase tax credits under the latest regime.

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2.5 Million?

    For most people, it will be little or no problem to retire at age 65 if they have $2.5 million in savings. This amount of capital invested prudently is likely to provide sufficient income for a lifestyle comfortable enough to … Continue reading → The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Activision Stock Is Too Cheap: Analysts. They Expect Sale to Microsoft to Close.

    Wall Street "currently undervalues" the likelihood that regulators will allow the merger to be completed, according to New Street Research.