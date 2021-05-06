ASSYSTEM: Conditions for availability or consultation of information related to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 27 May 2021

CONDITIONS FOR AVAILABILITY OR CONSULTATION OF INFORMATION RELATED TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 27 MAY 2021

Paris, 6 May 2021, Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 – ASY), confirms that, given the persistence of the sanitary crisis and in accordance with the legal provisions and the French Governement’s actions to slow the spread of the virus, the Chairman & CEO, upon delegation of Assystem’s Board of Directors, decided to hold the Assystem’s Annual General Meeting without its shareholders (or any other authorized person) being physically present.

The Annual General Meeting will be held in closed session on 27 May 2021 at 9.30 a.m, at centre de conférences Capital 8, 32 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris.

The shareholders are invited to vote by correspondence or by giving proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party. To do so, shareholders can:

vote through the secured website VOTACCESS until Wednesday 26 May 2021 at 3 p.m; or

return by mail its voting form duly completed and signed by Monday 24 May 2021.

All shareholders can also ask questions in writing until close of business on Tuesday 25 May 2021. Questions can be addressed either by registered letter with acknowledgment receipt to the Company’s headquarters (Tour Egée, 9-11 Allée de l’Arche, 92400 Courbevoie) or by email to assemblée@assystem.com. Given the uncertainties of receiving registered letters in due time under the current circumstances, it is highly recommended to ask any question by email.

The Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2021 will be fully broadcast live (video) and replay of the webcast will be also available on the Company’s website (www.assystem.com) and will be directly accessible through the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/assystem-fr/20210527_1/

All information required to access the broadcast and any other information of use will be updated, completed and/or communicated on the Company’s website (https://www.assystem.com/en/regulated-information/).

It is contemplated that the Bureau of the Annual General Meeting of 27 May 2021 be chaired by Mr. Dominique Louis, in his capacity of Chairman of the Board and that the company HDL Development and Mrs. Cori Cabistany (also secretary of the Meeting) fulfill the duties of vote-tellers.

The convening notice was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 19 April 2021 and includes the agenda, the draft resolutions and details on attending and voting.

This notice together with the other preparatory documents concerning this Annual General Meeting as provided by the articles R. 225-73-1 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are now available on Assystem’s website:

https://www.assystem.com/en/regulated-information/.

