ASSYSTEM: Reduction of resources allocated to the liquidity contract

Paris, 18 October 2021

By a contract dated 23 November 2016, ASSYSTEM S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY) has entrusted Kepler Chevreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract relating to its ordinary shares listed on Euronext Paris.

From 15 October 2021, in accordance with the article 4 of the AMF decision n° 2021-01 dated 22 June 2021, confirming that the establishment of liquidity contracts on equity securities is an accepted market practice, Assystem reduced by € 200,000, the resources in cash allocated to its liquidity contract.

On 15 October 2021, the resources, after this reduction are:

- Assystem S.A.’s shares: 12,481 shares

- Cash: € 574,613.69

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem is an international engineering group. As a key participant in the industry for over 50 years, the Group supports its clients in managing their capital expenditure throughout their asset life cycles. Assystem S.A is listed on Euronext Paris. For more information please visit www.assystem.com

