AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results and Business Milestones

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) announced the manufacturing of its first five commercial satellites, targeting a Q1 2024 launch.

The company reported cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $135.7 million as of September 30, 2023.

Total operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $59.0 million, with an expected decrease in adjusted operating expenses by $10 million to $15 million per quarter starting Q1 2024.

ASTS is moving forward with strategic investment processes, aiming to close and fund with multiple partners by the end of 2023.

On November 14, 2023, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) released its 8-K filing, providing a comprehensive business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company, known for building the first space-based cellular broadband network, is gearing up for the expected launch of its first five commercial satellites in the first quarter of 2024, with the aim of initiating commercial service within the same year.

Business and Operational Highlights

ASTS achieved a significant milestone by demonstrating space-based 5G cellular broadband capabilities, a historic first for the industry. The company's BlueWalker 3 satellite showcased increased performance with data rates of 14 Mbps per 5MHz channels. The manufacturing of the commercial satellites is proceeding at full speed, with approximately 85% of planned capital expenditures already paid as of the end of Q3 2023. ASTS also expects to reduce total and adjusted operating expenses by $10 million to $15 million per quarter beginning in Q1 2024, attributed to the completion of various design and development phases.

Financial Performance

ASTS reported a cash position of $135.7 million, including cash equivalents and restricted cash. The total operating expenses for the third quarter were $59.0 million, a slight increase from the previous quarter's $58.1 million. This increase was primarily due to a rise in depreciation and amortization expenses and general and administrative costs. However, the company saw a decrease in research and development costs and engineering services costs. Adjusted operating expenses for Q3 2023 were $37.3 million, a decrease from Q2 2023's $38.4 million.

The company's IP portfolio has expanded to over 3,100 patent and patent pending claims worldwide. ASTS is actively engaged in a strategic investment process, with the goal of closing and funding agreements with multiple strategic partners by the end of 2023, although there is no certainty of such transactions occurring.

Financial Statements Analysis

The consolidated balance sheets show a decrease in total assets from $438.4 million at the end of 2022 to $402.1 million as of September 30, 2023. The company's total stockholders' equity also decreased from $359.8 million to $287.2 million over the same period. The consolidated statements of operations indicate a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $20.9 million for Q3 2023, with a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.23.

The non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted operating expenses, Adjusted engineering services costs, and Adjusted general and administrative costs, are provided to give investors a clearer understanding of the company's operating performance, excluding certain expenses like stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

Looking Forward

ASTS is poised to enter a transformative phase with the launch of its commercial satellites, which could significantly impact its operational and financial trajectory. The company's focus on strategic investments and partnerships may also play a crucial role in its growth and ability to capitalize on its technological advancements.

Investors and analysts can access more details about ASTS's financial performance and future plans during the company's quarterly business update conference call, which was held on November 14, 2023, and is available on the AST SpaceMobile Investor Relations website.

For a more detailed understanding of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)'s financials and strategic direction, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

