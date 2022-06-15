U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,773.28
    +37.80 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,613.65
    +248.82 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,980.12
    +151.77 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,733.65
    +25.82 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.93
    -2.00 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,823.00
    +9.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    +0.52 (+2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3960
    -0.0870 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0079 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5590
    -0.9210 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,317.89
    -1,061.56 (-4.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.87
    +0.63 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,307.58
    +120.12 (+1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Astanza Laser is named one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, Ranking #47

Astanza Laser
·4 min read

Dallas, Texas, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Astanza Laser as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas. This is Astanza's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 47th place. Earning a spot means that Astanza is one of the best companies to work for, headquartered in Texas.

This year’s Best Workplaces in Texas award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s most extensive ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 100% of Astanza’s employees said Astanza is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are overjoyed about making the list for one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™. Astanza has grown so much over the past 12 years, and this recognition is proof that we’re growing in the right direction,” said David Murrell, Astanza President. “I want to commend my hard-working team who have built Astanza into what it is today. It’s because of them and the culture we’ve created together that this incredible honor was achieved.”

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization headquartered in Texas.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their role.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

Astanza was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2021 and has also received numerous accolades from a handful of Aesthetic Awards programs, including Top Aesthetic Company, Best Laser Service and Training, Best Laser Company to Work for, and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Laser Tattoo Removal from Aesthetic Everything for our contributions to the industry over the past decade. Astanza has also received the Manufacturer or Supplier of the Year, Customer Service Support of the Year, and Training Support of the Year recognitions from the 2019 and 2020 MyFaceMyBody Awards.

Interested in joining the growing team at Astanza? They have a number of job openings available, including Service Engineers, Clinical Trainers, Inside Sales, and a Digital Marketing Manager.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and were named one of Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About the Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Texas by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in Texas to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

 

CONTACT: Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com


Recommended Stories

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • 3M's Tobias Ross Teams Up With Auto Industry To Find New Solutions Using 3M Glass Bubbles

    Many companies aspire to create the next “big thing.” Tobias Ross, 3M Advanced Materials Division (AdMD) business development manager, actually helps them do it. He leads a team focused on finding ...

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Biden Tells US Oil Refiners Record Profits ‘Not Acceptable’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden told US oil refiners that unprecedented profit margins are unacceptable and called for “immediate action” to improve capacity as the soaring price of gasoline feeds record inflation and fears of a recession.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite T

  • Qualcomm Wins $1 Billion Appeal Against EU Fine for Apple Chip Contracts

    The EU General Court said a number of procedural irregularities affected Qualcomm's rights of defence.

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Stellantis plans layoffs at Sterling Heights stamping plant in U.S.

    The world's fourth largest carmaker did not specify the number of employees being laid off but said, in an emailed statement to Reuters, that the decision was made "in order to operate the plant in a more sustainable manner." A letter https://www.facebook.com/JenniferSzpynda4ONEUnion/photos/a.114910826790762/535990231349484 posted on the Facebook page of United Auto Workers Local 1264, a union that represents employees of Stellantis-owned Chrysler Sterling stamping plant, said that the "indefinite layoff will be from the bottom up," starting as early as June 20. UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the number of employees being affected by the layoff.

  • Caterpillar Leaves Illinois After Decades to Move to Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc., the producer of iconic yellow construction and mining equipment, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, effectively ending its century-long history calling the state of Illinois its home.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Trou

  • Lego to invest over $1 billion in U.S. brick plant

    Toymaker Lego said on Wednesday it will invest more than $1 billion in a factory in the United States, which will be carbon-neutral, to shorten supply chains and keep up with growing demand for its coloured plastic bricks in one of its biggest markets. The factory in Chesterfield County, Virginia, will be the Danish company's second in North America and seventh worldwide, after it announced a new factory in Vietnam last year. The plant will also be carbon neutral.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has served as Warren Buffett's investment vehicle for over 50 years, and the legendary investor was busy buying shares of several stocks in the first quarter. Out of the dozens of stocks Berkshire reported holding in Q1, three Motley Fool contributors selected Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as great companies worth buying in this bear market. John Ballard (Apple): If you're going to piggyback the greatest investor of all time, why not start with his biggest bet.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • HSBC Fires London Trader as Crackdown on Client Messaging Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc fired a trader in London after scrutinizing the personal mobile phones of some staff, in a sign of increased pressure on banks to closely monitor business communications. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bul

  • Natural-Gas Prices Plunge After Extended Outage at Texas LNG Facility

    One of the biggest U.S. LNG exporters said fire damage will prevent it from returning to full capacity until late this year.

  • Russia sanctions to force world to tap ‘dwindling’ oil supplies

    Oil producers will be forced to tap into "dwindling" spare capacity as supply runs short, the world’s leading energy authority has warned, leaving countries perilously exposed to potential shocks.

  • Qualcomm wins fight against $1 billion EU antitrust fine

    LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on Wednesday won its fight against a 997 million euro ($1.05 billion) fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators four years ago, dealing a major setback to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's crackdown on Big Tech. Qualcomm's fine is one of several imposed by Vestager on companies ranging from Alphabet unit Google to banks and truckmakers over anti-competitive practices. Apple, Amazon and Facebook are being investigated.