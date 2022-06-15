Astanza Laser is named one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine, Ranking #47

Dallas, Texas, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Astanza Laser as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas. This is Astanza's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at 47th place. Earning a spot means that Astanza is one of the best companies to work for, headquartered in Texas.

This year’s Best Workplaces in Texas award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s most extensive ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 100% of Astanza’s employees said Astanza is a great place to work. This number is 41% higher than the average U.S. company.

“We are overjoyed about making the list for one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™. Astanza has grown so much over the past 12 years, and this recognition is proof that we’re growing in the right direction,” said David Murrell, Astanza President. “I want to commend my hard-working team who have built Astanza into what it is today. It’s because of them and the culture we’ve created together that this incredible honor was achieved.”

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization headquartered in Texas.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or their role.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

Story continues

Astanza was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2021 and has also received numerous accolades from a handful of Aesthetic Awards programs, including Top Aesthetic Company, Best Laser Service and Training, Best Laser Company to Work for, and the Lifetime Achievement Award for Laser Tattoo Removal from Aesthetic Everything for our contributions to the industry over the past decade. Astanza has also received the Manufacturer or Supplier of the Year, Customer Service Support of the Year, and Training Support of the Year recognitions from the 2019 and 2020 MyFaceMyBody Awards.

Interested in joining the growing team at Astanza? They have a number of job openings available, including Service Engineers, Clinical Trainers, Inside Sales, and a Digital Marketing Manager.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and were named one of Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About the Best Workplaces in Texas™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Texas by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in Texas to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Astanza Laser Astanza Laser (800) 364-9010 info@astanzalaser.com



