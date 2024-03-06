Astar Network Launches Astar zkEVM, First L2 Chain on Polygon's AggLayer

Astar Network, a prominent blockchain network in Japan, has launched Astar zkEVM, a high-performance Layer 2 rollup powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs. Built with Polygon CDK, Astar zkEVM is the first chain fully integrated with the AggLayer, a recently launched protocol facilitating seamless cross-chain transactions between various blockchains.

This integration positions Astar zkEVM at the forefront of a unified blockchain ecosystem. It will be natively interoperable with Polygon zkEVM and any future blockchain connected to the AggLayer, allowing smooth cross-chain transactions for users.

Developed in collaboration with Gelato, a blockchain infrastructure company, Astar zkEVM leverages Polygon CDK's technology and robust security to provide users and developers with fast finality and withdrawals to the Ethereum network, valued at over $50 billion.

The AggLayer, launched last month, features a unified bridge to Ethereum, enabling cross-chain transactions. Unlike traditional rollups with individual bridges, Astar zkEVM joins Polygon zkEVM in utilizing this unified bridge, marking a significant step towards a more interconnected blockchain landscape.