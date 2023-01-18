U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

Astaxanthin Market to Cross US$ 12 Bn in Revenues by 2032-end at a CAGR of 21.6% | According to Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research
·4 min read
Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

Market Study on Astaxanthin: Demand for Foods Rich in Antioxidants to Boost the Demand for Astaxanthin

New York, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astaxanthin Market revenues were valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. The market through Dried Algae Meal is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 25.3% over the next 10 years. By the end of 2032, the market for Astaxanthin is expected to cross the valuation of US$ 12 Bn.  

Astaxanthin Market through Dried Algae Meal to Grow at over 25% CAGR in Next 10 Years, Forecasts Persistence Market Research

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33249

The market for Dried Algae Meal is expected to grow due to the development of new bio-based products, the requirement for less downstream processing, the widespread use of biomass to feed livestock, and bulk manufacturing. Virtually all forms of biomass contain astaxanthin from 1% - 5%, which is not only leading to improvements in the use of biomass products but also enhancing their end-use criteria.

For better nutritional benefits for animals, the aquaculture and animal feed sectors rely heavily on feed additives. Astaxanthin is a pigment that gives nutritional value and color to animal feed. In response to this, the market for astaxanthin has been pushed by the industrialization of poultry and aquaculture enterprises, as these end-user industries place a high emphasis on animal health. Increased consumption of various nutritious food products has come from a significant expansion in fisheries and aquaculture production.

Aquaculture is raising the demand for astaxanthin, which improves aquatic species' survival and promotes productivity. The inability to synthesize astaxanthin by marine species and crustaceans resulting in the hunt for alternative sources thereof is anticipated to fuel growth for natural astaxanthin. Natural astaxanthin, which is mostly derived from yeast, bacteria, and algae, is in high demand, particularly in the industrial sector.

the global astaxanthin market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for astaxanthin-based supplements and the growing awareness about the health benefits of astaxanthin.

Get Full Access of this Report and Get Up to 20% Discount@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33249

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the astaxanthin market are

  • Algatech Ltd

  • Cyanotech Corp

  • AstaReal Group

  • CO2 GRO Inc

  • Beijing Gingko Group

  • ENEOS Corporation

  • Algalif Iceland

  • NextFerm

 Some of the recent market developments are as follows:  

  •  In October 2021, the Beijing Gingko Group (BGG) and its subsidiary Algae Health Sciences (AHS) announced that Astaxanthin supercritical CO2 oleoresin has received NOP Organic Certification.

  •  In August 2021, ENEOS announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Neoen Australia Pty Ltd to perform a feasibility study on a prospective business collaboration between Japan and Australia to build a CO2-free hydrogen supply chain.

  •  In October 2020, Cyanotech Corp launched BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a unique delivery platform for a water-dispersible powder. 

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Astaxanthin Market market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (Dried Algae Meal, Oil, Softgel, Liquid, and Other Product Types), Source Type (Natural and Synthetic), and Application (Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Aquaculture and Animal Feed, Food, and Other Applications) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33249

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Other Trending Reports:  

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353


