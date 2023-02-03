Astaxanthin Market to Reach US$ 2001.5 Mn by End of 2032 | Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research

Surge in popularity of dietary supplements is likely to promote the growth of the global astaxanthin market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global astaxanthin market is likely to register a CAGR of 10.2% between 2022 and 2032. Astaxanthin falls under the carotenoid family of natural pigments and is utilized in multiple food items. It helps in attaining the vivid red-orange color in food products such as lobster, salmon, krill, and algae. Astaxanthin is also used as a food coloring agent by dietary supplement manufacturers in animal and fish feed products. It is believed to contain high levels of nutrients, which help improve eyesight, and is thus considered a high quality product. The rise in demand for nutritional supplements is anticipated to aid in market expansion during the forecast period.



Rise in demand for astaxanthin from several end-use applications such as animal feed and aquaculture, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages is anticipated to create lucrative business opportunities for the astaxanthin market during the forecast period. Besides this, increase in efforts by organizations that create awareness about the benefits of products containing astaxanthin is also expected to promote market growth.

Download a sample copy of the report (please prefer the corporate mail ID to get the highest priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=16172

According to TMR report, the global astaxanthin market value stood at US$ 758.2 Mn in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2001.5 Mn by the end of 2032. The increase in popularity of worldwide cuisines such as seafood is projected to impact this industry.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Demand for Natural Astaxanthin from Food and Beverage Industry: Changes in consumer eating preferences have augmented the demand for naturally derived ingredients in their food charts. Consumers currently prefer natural food additives that offer functional benefits in comparison to artificial additives, and thus, the demand for natural astaxanthin is expected to rise significantly in the food and beverage sector.

Increase in Use for Food Supplements: Astaxanthin is generally used as an additive in formulated diets for boosting and improving the pigmentation of various marine animal species. This is because astaxanthin offers multiple functional benefits such as growth performance, stress tolerance, reproductive capacity, immune-related gene expression, and disease resistance. Additionally, natural astaxanthin is also used as poultry feed to ensure pigmentation in egg yolks and offer endurance and good eyesight to fish such as salmon. Thus, the increase in use of astaxanthin in feed products and food supplements is anticipated to positively change the market outlook in the near future.

Story continues

Key Drivers

Rise in demand for nutritional supplements for immunity, vision, cell division, and growth is projected to aid in expansion of the astaxanthin market

Change in consumer preference augments demand for nutritional food products, thereby promoting market growth

Increase in efforts by manufacturers to offer healthier products to meet rising demand from consumers is likely to promote business in the near future



Buy this Premium Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=16172<ype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe held the highest market share in 2022 and generated a revenue of US$ 245 Mn in 2022. It holds 32.35% share and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

The U.S. accounts for leading revenue of US$ 151.6 Mn in 2022in the global market

India leads in South Asia with an estimated valuation of US$ 26 Mn in 2022



Key Players

Prominent players in the global astaxanthin market include Piveg Inc., Valensa International, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., INNOBIO Limited, Fenchem, Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Divi’s Laboratories Ltd., Cyanotech Corporation, Cardax Inc., BASF SE, Biogenic Co. Ltd., Beijing Gingko Group, Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A., and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Request for Customization - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=16172

Astaxanthin Market Segmentation

Grade

Feed Grade

Cosmetic Grade

Food Grade



Source

Natural (Microalgae-based) Haematococcus P. Chlorococcum Chlorella Zofingiensis Yeast/Fungi (Phaffia) Schizochytrium Genus

Synthetic



Form

Liquid

Powder

Production Technology

Algal Production

Chemical Synthesis

Yeast Production



Application

Aquaculture and Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



