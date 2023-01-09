U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,931.75
    +16.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,863.00
    +91.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,174.25
    +60.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.20
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.03
    +2.26 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.40
    +12.70 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0086 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5750
    +0.0060 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    21.76
    -0.70 (-3.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0075 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8550
    -0.1750 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,227.34
    +291.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.08
    +15.52 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,705.08
    +5.59 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Astaxanthin Market Worth $1.34 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Astaxanthin Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Production (Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation, Extraction), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, Astaxanthin Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Production (Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation, Extraction), Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed) — Forecasts to 2030,’ the astaxanthin market is projected to reach $1.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5442
Astaxanthin is a reddish pigment that belongs to the carotenoids family of chemicals. It is found naturally in some algae and causes the pink or red color in salmon, trout, lobster, shrimp and other seafood. Astaxanthin is also available in the form of antioxidants. It is widely used to treat diseases such as heart disease, strokes, Parkinson’s disease, and liver malfunctions, among others. Additionally, astaxanthin can protect the skin against sunburn and reduce wrinkles. Such widespread applications are boosting the growth of the astaxanthin market.

The major factors driving the astaxanthin market include the growing awareness about the benefits of natural food colors and clean-label products and the increasing demand for natural cosmetics products and dietary supplements.

Furthermore, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and government initiatives to support aquaculture are expected to provide significant opportunities for the growth of this market. However, the stringent regulatory and approval norms and the high cost of natural astaxanthin hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.

The astaxanthin market is segmented by source, form, method of production, application, and geography.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Astaxanthin Market

The COVID-19 outbreak created a severe public health emergency globally, with its quick spread in more than 150 countries. Numerous countries worldwide declared emergencies and announced complete nationwide, statewide, or citywide lockdowns to combat & control the spread of this disease, halting all travel, transport, manufacturing, educational institutions, and non-essential trade. This impacted many industries globally, including animal feed, food & beverage, dietary supplements, and cosmetics.

Governments enforced restrictions on operating capacities to ensure social distancing and curb the spread of the virus. Supply chains were disrupted, resulting in production limitations, complications in raw materials sourcing, and higher delivery costs, impacting the global astaxanthin market. Moreover, governments announced a temporary ban on foreign air travel. These factors affected the sales of astaxanthin products. In addition, restrictions on the export and import of non-essential products due to temporary border closures in some countries further hindered the growth of this market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5442

However, according to an article published by Nutrition Outlook, the sales of dietary supplements increased during the pandemic due to their ability to strengthen the immune system against COVID-19. During the last week of March 2020, the sales of dietary supplements in the U.S. sharply increased by more than 35%. Thus, the growing demand for dietary supplements propelled the growth of the astaxanthin market.

Based on source, the astaxanthin market is segmented into natural and synthetic. In 2023, the natural segment is expected to account for the larger share of the astaxanthin market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its strong antioxidant activity and health benefits, such as immune system support, inflammation reduction, sunburn prevention, and cognitive health support. In addition, factors such as high demand for natural astaxanthin in nutraceutical applications, wide-scale availability of natural astaxanthin, rising demand for astaxanthin for cancer treatment, growing health-conscious population, and higher efficacy compared to synthetic products are expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

Based on form, the astaxanthin market is segmented into dry and liquid. In 2023, the dry segment is expected to account for the larger share of the astaxanthin market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of dry astaxanthin, such as ease in handling, transport, and use; longer shelf life of ingredients due to the absence of water; and better ingredient functionality and stability. These advantages have increased the utilization of astaxanthin in dry form in the food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics industries.

However, the liquid segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing use of liquid astaxanthin in the manufacturing of food & beverage products to improve viscosity, mouthfeel, product stability, texture, shelf life, pleasant taste, and appearance.

Quick Buy – Astaxanthin Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/28901180

Based on method of production, the astaxanthin market is segmented into chemical synthesis, microalgae cultivation, fermentation, and extraction. In 2023, the chemical synthesis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the astaxanthin market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the low cost of production, easy application, and good stability against low pH.

Based on application, the astaxanthin market is segmented into food & beverages, nutraceuticals, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and other applications. The nutraceuticals segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023–2030. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to astaxanthin’s ability to control free radicals enhanced by nutraceuticals, thereby becoming the preferred choice to treat various health ailments, including muscle endurance, gastritis, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, among others. Furthermore, astaxanthin’s antioxidant properties, low side effects, and high nutritional value have made them the priority choice as raw materials in nutraceuticals.

Based on geography, in 2023, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the astaxanthin market. The large market share of Europe is attributed to the growing food & beverage industry, rising health & wellness trends, increasing feed production, and growing demand for chemical-free cosmetics. Further, the increase in the aging population in the region has led to a surge in demand for astaxanthin to reduce the risk of diabetes, cancer, and other heart-related issues.

However, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the astaxanthin are Algatechnologies Ltd. (Israel), BASF SE (Germany), BGG (Beijing Gingko Group) (China), Cardax, Inc. (U.S.), Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.), Divi's Laboratories Limited (India), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Fenchem (China), Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Valensa International (U.S.), Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Piveg, Inc. (U.S.), Vidya Europe SAS (France), Wellgreen Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and Algalíf Iceland ehf (Iceland).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/astaxanthin-market-5442

Scope of the Report

Astaxanthin Market, by Source

  • Natural

  • Synthetic

Astaxanthin Market, by Form                          

  • Dry

  • Liquid

Astaxanthin Market, by Method of Production                            

  • Chemical Synthesis

  • Microalgae Cultivation

  • Fermentation

  • Extraction

Astaxanthin Market, by Application 

  • Food & Beverages

  • Nutraceuticals

  • Animal Feed

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

  • Other Applications

Astaxanthin Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Australia

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America (LATAM)

    • Brazil

    • Mexico

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5442
Related Reports:

Natural Carotenoids Market by Type (Astaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lutein, Lycopene), Form (Beadlets, Powder, Gel), Source (Microorganisms, Algae), Application (Feed, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics) - Global Forecasts to 2028
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/natural-carotenoids-market-5232
Natural Food Colors Market by Type (Carmine, Anthocyanins, Caramel, Annatto, Carotenoids, Chlorophyll, Spirulina), Source (Plant, Animal), Form (Liquid, Powder), Solubility (Water, Dye), Application (Processed Products, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2027
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/natural-food-colors-market-5088
Food Flavors Market by Origin (Natural, Nature-identical, and Artificial), Type (Vanilla, Dairy, and Spices & Herbs), Form (Liquid), and Application (Beverages, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, and Meat Products) — Global Forecasts to 2028
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-flavors-market-5145
Food Colors Market by Type (Naturals, Synthetic, Nature Identical), Source (Plant, Microorganisms, Animals), Form (Liquid, Powder, Emulsion), Solubility (Water, Oil), Application (Processed Foods, Beverage), And Geography- Global Forecast To 2024
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/food-colors-market-4921
About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding, 
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com 
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/671/astaxanthin-market-2030

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research


Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan Passes Its Chips Act, Offers Tax Credits to Chipmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwanese lawmakers have passed new rules that let local chip firms turn 25% of their annual research and development expenses into tax credits, part of efforts to keep cutting-edge semiconductor technologies at home and maintain the island’s technology leadership. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gamb

  • Why Shares of Ford Slumped in December

    Supply conditions remain challenging, and now demand is falling off, but will these conditions last forever?

  • Energy Bulls Are Getting Paid to Stay Calm

    Oil and gas stocks are holding steady despite weaker energy prices. Lavish share buybacks may be one reason.

  • Oil prices rebound on hopes for increased China demand

    The rally in crude comes after both Brent and West Texas Intermediate fell more than 8% last week on worries about a global economic downturn.

  • Developing Nations Aren’t Ready for EVs—Unless They Are Made in China

    Chinese EVs are popular price leaders in Southeast Asia, one of the trends in the electric-vehicle market there that analysts say could be worrisome for global auto makers.

  • Oil Prices Rise, Paring Recent Losses

    Oil prices are gaining Monday, a move some analysts and traders attribute to rising demand in China. Most-actively traded Brent crude futures recently stood 3.1% higher at $81.04 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, added 3.4% to $76.30 a barrel. Crude slumped at the start of 2023. Among other factors: Mild temperatures in the northern hemisphere have weighed on demand for oil in heating systems. But there are signs that China's emergence from coronavirus lockdowns is starting

  • Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey - newspaper

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey's Sabah newspaper reported Evans as saying in an interview that the company was looking to invest in Europe and the Middle East and that he sees Turkey as a very strong production base.

  • Beijing Signals Two-Year Internet Crackdown May Be Coming to an End

    A top Chinese official said authorities have wrapped up investigations into the financial businesses of several internet companies.

  • MGM Resorts Actually Gained 15.8% in the Second Half of 2022. Is the Worst Over?

    Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) surged 15.8% in the second half of 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The casino operator that owns the MGM, Aria, Luxor, and Bellagio hotels in Las Vegas saw a continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in late 2022 along with other green shoots from smaller business lines. This led to a resurgence of visitors to tourist destinations like Las Vegas, with an estimated 37 million people said to have visited the city last year, compared to 42 million people in 2019.

  • Tianqi Expands Lithium Empire With Deal to Buy Australian Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Tianqi Lithium Corp. has agreed to buy an Australian lithium explorer in a deal that could accelerate production of enough supply of the metal for around 10 million electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Trans

  • Here's My 2023 Prediction for Bitcoin, and It May Not Be What You Think

    It probably feels like forever, but just over a year ago, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit an all-time high just shy of $70,000. Although corrections are more than normal after meteoric rises -- like the one Bitcoin went on when it hit its previous all-time high -- 2022's decline was exacerbated by a series of events such as bankruptcies and scandals that rattled investor confidence. Personally, I am hopeful Bitcoin will treat investors much better this year -- especially if they take advantage of today's cheap prices.

  • The Real Shortage Facing the Oil and Gas Industry? Talent

    As the world clamors for energy, the oil and gas industry is facing its own crisis: attracting talented employees.

  • India asks utilities to import 6% of their coal for nine months

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's power ministry has asked utilities to import 6% of their coal requirement until September, according to a letter seen by Reuters, warning that domestic supplies could be curtailed if import targets are not met. Estimated domestic coal supply of 392 million tonnes during the six months to the end of September is expected to fall short of demand by 24 million tonnes, according to the letter sent to heads of energy departments of states and managing directors of all utilities. "Energy demand has increased sharply and it is expected to remain at increased level during first half of 2023/24," a power ministry official said in the letter.

  • British PM Sunak revives talks for Arm's London IPO -FT

    Sunak met Arm's Chief Executive Rene Haas last month in Downing Street and Masayoshi Son, the billionaire founder of SoftBank, joined via video, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The meeting was described as "very constructive" by two people briefed on the matter, and "positive" by another, the FT reported.

  • Virus Wave Slowing China’s Efforts to Secure Power for Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The virus wave sweeping China is delaying efforts to make sure the country’s coal-fired plants can secure all the fuel they need to prevent power shortages when the economy rebounds.Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewBrazil Capital Reels After Anti-Lula Rioters Storm CongressShip Refloated After Running Aground in Egypt’s Suez CanalPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winter Saves EuropeSouth Africa Has Its First Case of Most Transm

  • Around 40% of German companies expect output decline in 2023 - IW institute

    Four out of ten German companies expect business to shrink in 2023, a survey by the German Economic Institute (IW) showed on Monday, blaming high energy costs, supply chain issues and the continuing war in Ukraine. "Moreover, it will only become clear in the course of 2023 how extensive gas and energy supply can be built up for the next winter and the extent of any possible disruptions that could occur in 2023." The survey of around 2,500 companies showed that around a third of companies expect output to stagnate and the remaining quarter predict business will grow.

  • Spain to ask EU for extension to Iberian gas price cap until end 2024

    Spain will seek European Union permission to extend its temporary cap on reference prices for natural gas and coal used by power plants until at least the end of 2024, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Monday. The so-called Iberian mechanism, in place in Spain and Portugal after the two countries reached a deal with the European Commission in the spring of 2022, is a joint scheme through which fossil fuel plants' power costs are subsidised in a bid to bring down soaring electricity prices. "We intend to ask for the Iberian mechanism to be maintained for the duration of the energy crisis or until the electricity market is reformed and European regulation is updated," Ribera said in an interview with TV station Antena3.

  • Roll-Royce sales hit 118-year high after boost from Middle-Eastern buyers

    Sales of Rolls-Royce cars topped 6,000 for the first time in its 118-year history last year after the car maker cashed in on strong demand from the Middle East.

  • CFOs Ponder Their Pricing Power as the Economy Cools

    After a year of significant price increases, companies are trying to figure out how far they can go in 2023.

  • Why car sales are falling in the U.S.

    GM retook the sales crown, but in a rough year for automakers