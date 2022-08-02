U.S. markets open in 8 hours 29 minutes

Astellas Announces Management Structure

5 min read
TOKYO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") today announced the following changes to its management structure effective October 1, 2022.

Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients.(PRNewsFoto/Astellas Pharma Inc.)
Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients.(PRNewsFoto/Astellas Pharma Inc.)

1．  Top Management

  • Appointment of new CMO
    Dr. Tadaaki Taniguchi, MD, Ph.D, will be appointed to the new Chief Medical Officer  (CMO) as of October 1, 2022. He joined Astellas as Executive Advisor on July 1, 2022. He is an internationally trained surgeon in the field of oncology with extensive industry experience in developing and commercializing innovative medicines as a senior leader in major global pharmaceutical companies.  He will be based in the US.
    Bernhardt Zeiher, M.D., the current CMO, will retire on September 30, 2022.

 

  • Renaming of CAO & CECO to CPO & CECO and Appointment of CPO & CECO
    As of Ocober 1, 2022, the name of Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CAO & CECO) will be renamed to the Chief People Officer and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CPO & CECO). With the growing focus on human capital in corporate management, the change signifies this position's leadership role in transforming human resources and the organization as a whole. Katsuyoshi Sugita will be appointed to CPO & CECO as of October 1, 2022. He has held senior HR leadership positions in the pharmaceutical and technology industries and joined Astellas as Head of Human Resources in May 2021.
    Since joining Astellas, Mr. Sugita has leveraged his extensive experience and expertise in the area of Human Resources to promote innovation and the active participation of human resources toward the realization of the Organizational Health Goals set forth in "Corporate Strategic Plan 2021".
    Fumiaki Sakurai, the current CAO & CECO, will retire on September 30, 2022.

"I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Mr. Sakurai and Dr. Zeiher for their tremendous contribution to Astellas," said Kenji Yasukawa, President and CEO, Astellas. He added, "I expect Dr. Taniguchi to focus on accelerating the clinical application of science, enriching our clinical portfolios and delivering VALUE to patients. I am also confident that Mr. Sugita will promote the realization of Organizational Health Goals  by leveraging his extensive career in the area of HR. United under this new leadership, Astellas is aimimg for achieving the goals set forth in Corporate Strategic Plan 2021."

TOP Management (Effective October 1, 2022)

Title

Name

New

Representative Director,            

President and Chief Excecutive Officer (CEO)

Kenji Yasukawa


Representative Director,

Corporate Executive Vice President,

Chief Strategy Officer (CStO)

Naoki Okamura


Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)

Yukio Matsui


Chief Scientific Officer (CScO)

Yoshitsugu Shitaka


Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Minoru Kikuoka


General Counsel (GC)

Catherine Levitt


Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMfgO)

Hideki Shima


Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

Tadaaki Taniguchi

Chief People Officer(CPO) and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO)

Katsuyoshi Sugita

 

2Change in the responsibility of Corporate Officer (Effective October 1, 2022)

Tadaaki Taniguchi
New: Chief Medical Officer (CMO)
Current: Executive Adviser

Katsuyoshi Sugita
New: Chief People Officer(CPO)  and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO)
Current: Division Head of Human Resources

 3. Resignation of Corporate Officer (Effective September 30, 2022)

Fumiaki Sakurai,Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer (CECO)

Bernhardt Zeiher, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

(Reference)

Name: Tadaaki Taniguchi
Career History:

July 2022       

Executive Adviser, Astellas Pharma Inc. (present post)

December 2021

SVP, Head of Oncology Business Unit Asia Strategy,   AstraZeneca PLC

November 2019

SVP, Head of Global Medical Affairs, Oncology Business Unit,    AstraZeneca PLC

January 2019  

SVP, Head of Research & Development Japan, AstraZeneca K.K.

April 2015      

Vice President, Head of Japan Research & Development, Global Medicine Development, AstraZeneca K.K.

December 2012

Vice President, Head of Japan Research & Development, Bristol-Myers Squibb K.K.

October 2011  

Executive Director and Strategic Officer, China Development,  MSD China

March 2006  

Executive Director, Clinical Sciences, Deputy Head of Japan Development, MSD K.K.

January 2004  

Senior Director, Clinical Research, Deputy Head of Clinical Development Institute, Banyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

March 2000  

Research Director, Clinical Development Institute,  Banyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

November 1996

Clinical Research Fellow, Molecular Pathology Unit, Imperial Cancer Research Fund, Hammersmith Hospital, London

June 1991

Surgical Resident, Tokyo Metropolitan Oncology and Infectious Disease Center Hospital

Name: Katsuyoshi Sugita
Career History:

May 2021       

EVP, Human Resources Head, 


Astellas Pharma Inc.  (present post)

July 2016           

Head of Human Resources, Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.

August 2012     

Head of Human Resources, AstraZeneca K.K.   

November 2008

Head of Human Resources, Hilti Japan Ltd.

September 2003

Johnson & Johnson K.K.

April 2002 

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. 

April 1991   

Asahi Kasei Corp.

 

About Astellas
Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

Cautionary Notes
In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

 




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astellas-announces-management-structure-301597480.html

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.

