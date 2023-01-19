U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

Astellas Receives SBTi Approval for Revised Science-Based Climate Goals to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

·4 min read

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., "Astellas") today announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)*1 has validated and approved its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. The targets, as a science-based initiative, have been approved towards achieving the 1.5 degrees Celsius and well-below 2 degrees Celsius targets of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients.(PRNewsFoto/Astellas Pharma Inc.)
Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into value for patients.(PRNewsFoto/Astellas Pharma Inc.)

Astellas has set "Deepen our engagement in sustainability" as one of the strategic goals in its Corporate Strategic Plan 2021. The reduction of environmental burden is Astellas' priority themes within sustainability.

"For society and Astellas to continue to grow sustainably, we recognize that we need to be conscious of the issues affecting our planet and climate change," said Kenji Yasukawa, President and CEO, Astellas. "Climate change is one of our key issues to address. SBTi certification represents significant progress on environmental sustainability for us under our Corporate Strategic Plan 2021, and we are determined to achieve these goals."

Astellas' revised targets are as follows:

  • Astellas commits to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2*2 GHG emissions by 63% by FY2030 from the FY2015 base year. <1.5 degrees Celsius target>

  • Astellas also commits to reduce absolute scope 3*2 GHG emissions by 37.5% by FY2030 from the FY2015 base year. <Well-below 2 degrees Celsius target>

For more information on specific initiatives, please visit our website.

Astellas continues to further promote sustainability activities and expand information disclosure under its basic policy, which is to improve the sustainability of both the global society and Astellas while keeping ESG [environmental (E), social (S), governance (G)] in mind.

*1 Science Based Targets initiative 
The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a partnership between the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi drives ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

*2 Scope: Range of calculation of GHG emissions
     Scope 1: Direct emissions of GHG from fuels used in-house
     Scope 2: Indirect emissions of GHG from consumption of purchased electricity
     Scope 3: Emissions of GHG in the supply chain of business activities, such as raw materials procurement and product use

About Astellas

Astellas Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company conducting business in more than 70 countries around the world. We are promoting the Focus Area Approach that is designed to identify opportunities for the continuous creation of new drugs to address diseases with high unmet medical needs by focusing on Biology and Modality. Furthermore, we are also looking beyond our foundational Rx focus to create Rx+® healthcare solutions that combine our expertise and knowledge with cutting-edge technology in different fields of external partners. Through these efforts, Astellas stands on the forefront of healthcare change to turn innovative science into VALUE for patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.astellas.com/en.

Cautionary Notes

In this press release, statements made with respect to current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Astellas. These statements are based on management's current assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in general economic conditions and in laws and regulations, relating to pharmaceutical markets, (ii) currency exchange rate fluctuations, (iii) delays in new product launches, (iv) the inability of Astellas to market existing and new products effectively, (v) the inability of Astellas to continue to effectively research and develop products accepted by customers in highly competitive markets, and (vi) infringements of Astellas' intellectual property rights by third parties.

Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement or medical advice.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astellas-receives-sbti-approval-for-revised-science-based-climate-goals-to-reduce-greenhouse-gas-emissions-301725424.html

SOURCE Astellas Pharma Inc.

