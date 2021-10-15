U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    +15.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,934.00
    +150.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,082.75
    +45.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.60
    +8.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.05
    +0.74 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -15.30 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.68
    -1.96 (-10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0081 (+0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3080
    +0.6310 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,310.16
    +1,286.93 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,404.14
    +28.92 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.86
    +11.15 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

ASTERRA VP James Perry to Speak on Sustainable Development Goals at WEFTEC

·3 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Perry, VP of Business Development at ASTERRA, a division of Utilis, will be leading the conversation about Water Leak Detection using L-Band Radar and how it relates to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6. ASTERRA has performed over 400 projects worldwide using their Recover product since commercializing the drinking water offering in 2016. The wastewater offering has been recently developed within the past year.

ASTERRA has performed over 400 projects worldwide using their Recover product.

WEFTEC 2021 is the first major in-person water sector event in two years. Many water utilities work with ASTERRA's Recover technology to locate leaks in their distribution systems. Utilizing specialized RADAR signals from satellites, ASTERRA illuminates the areas of interest and collects the resulting reflected signals. These signals are analyzed and processed to identify specific indicators of wet soil saturated with potable water. The result is a map showing likely leak locations; this is then used to target and resolve leaks.

When he speaks to conference visitors, Perry will highlight the ASTERRA technology solutions which provide the intelligence needed to take action that supports global resource resilience. Saving water, and the electricity needed to pump it (along with the associated CO2 emissions) provides positive environmental impact to Recover customers around the world. Perry will speak at the SDG Theater booth 761 South Hall A on October 19 from 10:30 am to 10:55 am central time.

Visitors are invited to ASTERRA booth #4415 where they can also meet ASTERRA CEO Elly Perets who is based in the Israel headquarters of ASTERRA.

This year's WEFTEC is its 94th time gathering of the water community. It will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL. The conference runs from October 16-20, 2021, and the exhibition runs from October 18-20, 2021.

To meet Perry and learn more about the ASTERRA team at WEFTEC, follow this link.

ABOUT ASTERRA

ASTERRA is a division of Utilis that provides data-driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. ASTERRA products use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn it into large-scale decision support tools. The company's proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the key to their mission, to deliver actionable intelligence to advance Earth's resource resilience. Since 2016, Utilis technology has resulted in saving more than 9000 million gallons of potable water and 22,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The Utilis ASTERRA division is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology visit https://asterra.io.

Links:
https://asterra.io/products/recover/
https://l.feathr.co/weftec/ASTERRA-technology-by-Utilis
https://asterra.io
https://www.weftec.org

Media Contact
Karen Dubey
Corporate Marketing Director
inquiry@asterra.io
(858) 798-6709

ASTERRA&#39;S LOGO
ASTERRA'S LOGO
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asterra-vp-james-perry-to-speak-on-sustainable-development-goals-at-weftec-301401009.html

SOURCE ASTERRA

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power CEO: Hydrogen adoption will create 'lots and lots of jobs' in the US

    Plug Power announced a string of new partnerships and a major acquisition at its annual symposium Thursday, riding on the momentum of a global push to accelerate the adoption of clean energy.

  • Plug Power forecasts $3 billion in annual sales by 2025

    Growing demand for fuel cells, electrolyzers and hydrogen produced through renewable electricity have prompted the Latham manufacturer to increase sales forecasts as it introduces more applications and expands its presence around the world.

  • The Natural Gas Outlook Is Scary. Coal’s Is Even Scarier.

    A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Cummins Can Give Tesla a Run for Its Money as an EV Company

    Diesel-engine powerhouse Cummins announced Thursday the production of its 100th battery-electric bus built with a partner.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • Plug Power Stock Jumps for 2 Reasons. A Third Catalyst Is Coming.

    Stock in hydrogen technology company Plug Power rose in premarket trading Wednesday. A couple things have investors excited. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd helped things get started Wednesday morning by upgrading shares to Buy from Hold.

  • Solar energy powers Evraz Steel Mill

    The Bighorn Solar Facility is now the biggest on-site facility in the country. The facility is using over 750,000 solar panels, making Evraz the only steel mill in the world to be mostly powered by solar.

  • Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

    Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia, the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday. Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.

  • Is Hyliion Stock a Buy?

    Shares of Hyliion Holdings (NYSE: HYLN) closed 12% lower on Monday after an analyst downgrade. Let's take a closer look at Hyliion to understand whether the stock's steep fall presents a buying opportunity. This currently makes them unsuitable for heavy vehicles.

  • Plug Power’s Hydrogen Symposium: Five Key Takeaways

    Hydrogen-technology provider Plug Power's symposium isn't over, but the company's goals are already out.

  • Vietnam's coal-fired power may double by 2030 under draft energy plan

    Vietnam may double the amount of coal-fired electric generation it installs by 2030 under a draft power development plan submitted to the prime minister for approval this week. The draft plan guarantees that Vietnam will become more reliant on coal to power its fast growing economy at a time when financiers and insurers are refusing to back new projects because of fuel's large climate change impact. Coal-fired power plants will account for up to 31.4% of as much as 143.8 gigawatts (GW) of installed generation capacity planned in 2030, according to a copy of the so-called Power Development Plan 8 (PDP 8) reviewed by Reuters.

  • Plug Power Teams Up With Airbus On Studying Hydrogen Powered Aircraft

    Plug Power announced Wednesday that it is working with Airbus on studying the viability of a hydrogen-powered plane. PLUG stock jumped.

  • The Difference Between Farm-Raised and Wild-Caught Seafood

    Each type has its pros and cons for your health and the environment.

  • Why Plug Power Shares Are Surging Today

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is trading higher Wednesday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Airbus to study the feasibility of bringing green hydrogen to future aircraft and airports worldwide. “We’ve already revolutionized electric trucks and industrial fleets on the ground, so now we’re turning our sights to the skies,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. "Not only do we envision a future where aircraft everywhere are powered by green hydrogen, but the airports that serv

  • Why did these cute river otters die? A Florida zoo just disclosed the toxic cause

    Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.

  • Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving Planet Earth

    Among the glaciers and turquoise fjords of southwestern Greenland, a mining company is betting rock similar to the one the Apollo missions brought back from the moon can address some of Planet Earth's climate change problems. "This rock was created in the early days in the formation of our planet," says geologist Anders Norby-Lie, who began exploring anorthosite at the remote mountain landscape in Greenland nine years ago. The government elected in April has placed it at the centre of its efforts to promote Greenland as environmentally responsible and even the U.S. space agency NASA has taken note.

  • Canadian city becomes first to heat buildings through Bitcoin mining

    North Vancouver announced Thursday it would become the world's first city to be heated almost entirely by bitcoin mining, an innovative way to tackle climate change by creating valuable cryptocurrency coins and usable thermal energy at the same time.

  • How joint venture plans to make Raleigh home base for offshore wind energy

    A joint venture between ABB and Hitachi is growing in Raleigh – and looking to take advantage of the offshore wind opportunities being prioritized by the Biden administration.

  • Indian businesses seek government support to meet 2030 EV target

    Businesses in India are seeking government support to meet a target for at least 65% of all new vehicle sales to be electric by 2030, according to a CEO-led organisation of major companies worldwide which is leading the push. More than 25 companies, including automakers Mahindra & Mahindra and Volvo, oil giant Shell, and clean mobility startups, want India to set firm targets and frame policies to support the transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) said on Thursday. This is the first collective push by companies in India to switch to clean mobility and comes weeks ahead of an United Nations' climate change conference - seen as crucial to wringing out more commitments from governments to stop global warming.