U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,471.07
    +69.40 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,988.84
    +422.67 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,139.76
    +348.84 (+2.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.46
    +55.67 (+2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.28
    +0.21 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.00
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0054 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    +0.0490 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,183.93
    +1,432.24 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.17
    +16.58 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

ASTHO Launches Resiliency Program to Support Public Health Workforce

·3 min read

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) announced the launch of a new public health workforce development program, the Public Health, Equity, Resilience, and Opportunity Program (PH-HERO)—aimed to address workforce burnout, resiliency, and morale.

ASTHO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Association of State and Territ)
ASTHO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Association of State and Territ)

Health officials and their executive teams have recognized the need to address workforce burnout and morale as the COVID-19 response continues, yet most struggle with how to best support the mental health and wellbeing of their teams. The PH-HERO program will create and support a culture of wellbeing and resilience within local, state and territorial public health agencies. The goal is to help reduce public health workforce mental health concerns, aid in overall recruitment and retention efforts, and boost collective morale across the workforce.

The planned components of PH-HERO include:

  • Partnering with key national organizations, including the National Association of County and City Health Officials, as well as experts and leaders in moral injury, organizational change, leadership and workforce development such as the National Council for Mental Wellbeing and the Center for Creative Leadership.

  • Conducting an environmental scan to compile models, approaches, and resources related to organizational wellness and resiliency, and to assess public health agency needs related to addressing burnout and moral injury.

  • Developing a comprehensive package of resources public health leaders can use to address worksite wellbeing, including implementation guides, assessment tools, trainings, and resource guides for individual workers, supervisors, and agency leaders.

  • Providing intensive coaching/technical assistance for up to five agencies to support planning and implementation of a comprehensive and sustainable initiative to improve morale and address moral injury and burnout within their agency.

  • Improve the comprehensive package of resiliency resources based on input and evaluation from pilot sites for further dissemination to public health agencies.

"We've been acutely aware of the need to create this program to help support the public health workforce in what has likely been one of the most unprecedented experiences of their career," says Michael Fraser, ASTHO CEO. "There has been incredible turnover and mental health concerns continue to be on the rise. As a membership organization our mission is to support health officials in advancing the public's health and well-being. We know this can't happen if our workforce is overwhelmed and exhausted."

The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the public health workforce in unprecedented ways. Already understaffed prior to the pandemic, many public health agencies have been operating with limited staffing amid the increased demand on public health services and resources. The pandemic has tested the capacity of the public health workforce, mentally, physically, and emotionally, and has created stresses and strains that are causing staff resignations and a rise in mental health concerns.

This project was made possible with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and Freely Associated States, and the District of Columbia, as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice. Learn more about ASTHO: https://astho.org/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astho-launches-resiliency-program-to-support-public-health-workforce-301483130.html

SOURCE Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Fuel Cell Energy All Popped Today

    Fuel cell company Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock price continued to power higher on Tuesday, still coasting on the updraft that it got from peer Bloom Energy's (NYSE: BE) positive earnings report late last week -- and the big vote of confidence Bloom got from Bank of America Monday. In fact, it looks like all of the major fuel cell stocks were rising Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. ET, Plug Power stock was up by 11%, Bloom was up by 13.2%, Ballard Power (NASDAQ: BLDP) had tacked on 10.2%, and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- head and shoulders above the rest -- was sitting on an 18.4% gain.

  • Roblox misses on Q4 earnings despite revenue jumping 84%

    Roblox reported its Q4 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, missing Wall Street's expectations.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • Airbnb beats Q4 estimates as revenue jumps 78%

    Airbnb beat Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom line for its Q4 earnings.

  • Lucid Motors faces some growing pains in Casa Grande after rapid expansion

    EV maker Lucid Motors now employs 2,000 people in Arizona, most of whom live and work around its Casa Grande production facilities. The company wants to hire an additional 1,000 people by year's end, but it warns that housing and basic services in the area may soon be strained.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Airbnb earnings top estimates, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Airbnb earnings beating estimates.

  • ViacomCBS Is Changing Its Name. Subscribership Grew, but at a Cost.

    The company ramped up spending on content and marketing for its Paramount+ and other services, depressing profits in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Electric semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has been announcing more and more potential new customers recently, but one it highlighted on Friday is surely the one with the  highest profile. The promotion with Anheuser-Busch Inbev leading into Super Bowl weekend has Nikola shares popping today. After jumping more than 7% earlier Monday, Nikola stock remained up 2.6% as of 3:53 p.m. ET.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Why GE Might Be About to Get a Surprising Boost

    Soaring costs and intense pricing competition have crushed profit margins in wind power, but some respite may be on its way.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Popped Today

    Cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) surged out of port Tuesday morning, and continue to sail ahead in afternoon trading. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Royal Caribbean stock is up 3.2%, Carnival shares have gained 5.6%, and Norwegian Cruise is leading the pack higher with a 5.6% gain.

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • Why Airline Shares Are Flying High Today

    The airlines are gaining altitude, as a result, with a collection of carriers including American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL), United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU), Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ: ULCC), and Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) all up at least 5% in midday trading. Airlines faced a difficult journey through the pandemic, as travel demand fell to near zero.

  • Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn bets against Tesla again

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss David Einhorn shorting Tesla again.