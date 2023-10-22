Astino Berhad (KLSE:ASTINO) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Astino Berhad (KLSE:ASTINO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Astino Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.071 = RM39m ÷ (RM583m - RM41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Astino Berhad has an ROCE of 7.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.1%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Astino Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Astino Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Astino Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 10% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Astino Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 7.1% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Astino Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 48% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Astino Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

