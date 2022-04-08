U.S. markets closed

Aston Bay Holdings Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

  • BAY
  • ATBHF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") today announced that it has closed the final tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement, previously announced on November 29, 2021 (the "Offering"). Pursuant to this tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued 1,005,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $60,300. The closing is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one full warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per Warrant for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

All shares acquired by the placees under this tranche of the Offering, and shares which may be acquired upon the exercise of the Warrants, are subject to a hold period until August 9, 2022, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation. Warrants issued in this tranche of the Offering are exercisable at $0.12 to purchase one common share of the Company until April 8, 2024.

Proceeds of this Offering will be used for exploration on Mountain Base Metals, Brownfields Gold and Buckingham Gold Properties in Virginia, USA and for general corporate purposes.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for base metals and gold deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona. The Company is currently drilling the Mountain Base Metals Project in Virginia, exploring the Buckingham Gold Project, also in Virginia, and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands in the area.

The Company is also 100% owner of the property Storm Project, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit and has been optioned to American West Metals Limited.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release, including those regarding the closing and the use of proceeds of the private placement, management objectives, forecasts, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future may constitute "forward-looking statement", which can be identified by the use of conditional or future tenses or by the use of such verbs as "believe", "expect", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "anticipate", "project", "plan", and words of similar import, including variations thereof and negative forms. This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, as of the date of this press release, Aston Bay's expectations, estimates and projections about its operations, the mining industry and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements in this press release that are not supported by historical fact are forward-looking statements, meaning they involve risk, uncertainty and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Aston Bay believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which apply only at the time of writing of this press release. Aston Bay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by securities legislation. We seek safe harbour.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO SELL ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN IN THE UNITED STATES. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:
Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516

Salisha Ilyas, Investor Relations
salisha.ilyas@astonbayholdings.com
(647) 209-9200

SOURCE: Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696766/Aston-Bay-Holdings-Closes-Final-Tranche-of-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

