How Aston Martin was drawn into the Saudis’ electric car masterplan

It appears to be an elegant solution to a very expensive challenge.

On Monday, Aston Martin struck a deal with the US car company Lucid to buy its batteries, motors and drivetrains – saving the relatively small British company from the multi-billion pound challenge of developing its own versions.

While bigger companies such as Porsche owner Volkswagen are spending huge sums on the switch to electric cars, Aston, the thinking goes, will be able to secure a supply of what it needs to end its reliance on petrol for a fraction of the price.

Shares in Aston jumped 11pc after the deal was announced.

As Aston finance boss Doug Lafferty puts it: “They’ve spent billions. We’re spending a couple of hundred million dollars to access that”.

He said the agreement was like a “library card” to give the business as many parts as required.

For now, many of the specifics remain under wraps. Sales targets, prices and whether Aston Martin will simply electrify familiar brands or launch new models are among the details yet to be revealed.

A battery-powered SUV version is, however, understood to be close to the top of the list.

However, one thing is clear.

The deal brings Aston closer to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – which controls Lucid and is also the second biggest shareholder in James Bond’s favourite marque.

It comes as part of a major push by the kingdom as it seeks to diversify itself away from petrol and plough part of its oil wealth into new technology before the fuel is banned.

Until recently, PIF had shares in McLaren – only selling them to Bahrain’s state investment fund in recent days.

Other Saudi companies have also been firmly backing electrification, including Abdul Latif Jameel investment company, founded by the late sheikh of the same name, which was an early investor in Rivian, the US electric truck maker, and remains among its largest investors.

The Saudi authorities have also been seeking to secure a chunk of the electric car supply chain, developing two processing facilities to supply the likes of BMW with lithium, an essential ingredient in batteries.

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman is driving the nation's diversification plans away from oil - Anadolu Agency

The Lucid deal offers Aston what it needs to meet looming demands from customers to offer electric models, while Lucid gets the much-needed cash. As well as owning $100m (£79m) in Aston shares, it will receive $132m in cash over the next few years.

Aston, a 110-year-old brand, will aim to launch its first battery-powered car in 2025, using four motors – compared to the three in most performance electric cars. It will be designed using customised versions of new Lucid drivetrains, the most recent of which can deliver at least 1,200 horsepower.

For Lucid, a company set up by former Tesla executives, it will provide a boost following recent financial struggles. As with many new electric vehicle companies, Lucid has been hit by headwinds as traditional car makers start launching their own lower-priced models and the cost of borrowing creeps up.

These are pressures which, in the most part, have been soothed by support from PIF, which owns the majority of its shares.

Earlier this month, the US company said it planned to raise $3bn, of which $2bn would come from the fund.

Lucid has responded by laying out its future in Saudi. It plans to build its first overseas plant in the nation and Saudi has agreed to buy 100,000 of its cars in the next decade.

All this comes as part of the kingdom’s ambitions to produce 500,000 electric cars a year by 2030, green plans which have been spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The sixth of 25 sons to the Saudi king, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, or MBS as he is known, has positioned himself to become the heir to the throne of the royal family, which has a combined wealth of £1.3 trillion.

His most expensive project is Neom, a city that is being built from scratch on the Red Sea coast. It is expected to cost $500bn and be powered by renewable energy.

But the Gulf nation is up against a large and rapidly shifting car market in which it will still be a small player.

The dominance of US and European car makers is already being challenged by China, the world’s biggest market, which has spent decades building up a vast network of gigafactories and lithium refineries, as well as investments in mines to supply its electric car industry.

China, like Saudi, has also been hoovering up top western talent, with Geely’s Polestar expanding its engineering wing in the UK, taking on 500 engineers at its base near Nuneaton to develop pricier models using Britain’s racing car knowledge. Chinese companies own Lotus, London taxi maker LEVC and MG.

This rivalry can also be seen at Aston Martin itself, where Geely is the third-biggest shareholder.

However, the Saudis’ access to vast financial firepower is likely to work in their favour. While China is buying into mid-market brands with the odd performance model, Saudi has set its sights on luxury and speed.

According to a presentation to analysts, Aston wants to adopt the comfort of a Rolls-Royce and the performance of a McLaren or Ferrari for its next round of models, squeezing higher prices from its customers.

Aston is now juggling several shareholder-suppliers.

Its chairman, Lawrence Stroll, was careful to point out that the sports car maker’s relationship with Mercedes, which owns a 9pc stake in Aston, has not soured in spite of his company choosing another electrification partner, pointing out that plenty of components of his new fleet of electric cars will still be made by the German firm.

“Mercedes still stays beyond a strong partner, really like family”, he said. “They’re also supplying the heart and soul, the electronic architecture for [new battery cars].”

Stroll defended the new Saudi shareholders, who own about 18pc of the company, when they invested last year.

He said PIF was “a great investor, very professional, as they’ve invested in many other blue chip companies, not only Aston Martin”. Since PIF’s investment the shares have gained 163pc.

In light of the Lucid deal, he said: “We obviously both have a very close, wonderful relationship with PIF,” and that the fund suggested the two companies talk.

Aston’s talks with Lucid date back about two and a half years, with serious discussions taking place in the last year, said Stroll.

Meanwhile, its Chinese ties are also paying off. Aston said it will also be able to shrink its supplier base by using its investor Geely’s vast access to parts. Geely owns Volvo, Lotus and Polestar as well as a share of Aston Martin.

This latest deal, which ends uncertainty over how Aston will make cars beyond 2030, has given Stroll, an avid Aston Martin evangelist, a new spring in his step after many quarters of losses and a factory shutdown of nearly a year during the pandemic.

“It’s been an incredible journey, I’m beyond proud to do what I did. I never had any idea what I bit off three years and a few months ago. We’re really proud to be able to turn this place around,” he said.

The next stage of the turnaround is expected to result in deepening ties with the kingdom.

Stroll, though, is happier to talk about what has come so far – and look for elegant solutions of his own.

After saving thousands of jobs, he says, “I should be knighted for what I’ve done”.

