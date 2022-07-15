U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

Astonish Media Group Announces University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-W) Joins its Prestigious Portfolio of Clients

Astonish Media Group
·4 min read

Astonish Media Group to elevate UMH-W’s presence in the national market and highlight its exceptional healthcare practices and innovative technologies that improve the delivery of patient care

New York, NY, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astonish Media Group, a leading boutique public relations and media strategy firm based in New York City, announces the addition of University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-W) to the agency’s distinguished roster of clients to elevate UMH-W’s presence in the national market and highlight its exceptional healthcare practices and innovative technologies that improve the delivery of patient care. University of Michigan Health-West is a leading health care provider serving the Grand Rapids, Michigan metropolitan area and is part of University of Michigan Health, one of the world’s most prestigious academic medical centers.

As a physician-led organization and innovative healthcare destination, University of Michigan Health-West is emerging as one of the key leaders in implementing conversational AI to provide a better patient and provider experience. UMH-W will be deploying conversational artificial intelligence using natural language processing for provider documentation, patient appointment scheduling, outpatient documentation, refill requests and care gap closures. Among the areas AI is being implemented more broadly throughout the health system are lung screening, mammograms, and colonoscopy polyp detection rate. Automating these tasks allows UMH-W to spend more quality time with patients.

Astonish Media Group has more than twenty years experience as a generalist and strategic media relations firm, with a wide range of clients including business, health, health-tech, non-profit, travel, lifestyle, food & beverage, and education. Astonish also specializes in publishing, branding, writing, and talent representation.

Astonish Media Group has worked with some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including American Airlines U.S., American Airlines Asia, DoubleTree by Hilton, Coca-Cola brands, Disney, Subway, Pernod Ricard, Nestlé Waters, and ABC Television. The healthcare division has boasted such noteworthy clients as CCRM, WINFertility, Illume Fertility, Gay Parents to Be, and health-tech startups such as Babyscripts, Wellthie, RespondWell, TailorMed, and HelpAround. The Astonish Media Group publishing division has been an exclusive provider of travel and lifestyle content for the New York Daily News, among other publications, and publishes ConwayConfidential.com, a luxury travel and lifestyle website, and AllPuck.com, a leading hockey fan website.

“We are honored to have University of Michigan Health-West join the Astonish family as a leading healthcare provider,” said Paula Conway, President and Founder of Astonish Media Group. “We are excited to represent such an innovative leader in health care and look forward to amplifying the voice of University of Michigan Health-West and furthering the knowledge from their myriad of leading experts and leaders.”

“Astonish Media Group is the perfect media partner for us at this time of extensive growth and innovation,” said Penny DeVries, Chief Marketing Communications Officer with University of Michigan Health-West. “As we expand our patient and provider experience and expand AI technologies throughout our healthcare system, Astonish Media Group is well poised to take us to the next level.”

About University of Michigan Health-West

University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-W) is a physician-led leading health care system serving the Grand Rapids, Michigan metropolitan area and is part of University of Michigan Health, one of the world’s most prestigious academic medical centers. UMH-W boasts 18 outpatient centers, 8 residency programs and 500 physicians on staff. As an innovative healthcare destination, University of Michigan Health-West is emerging as one of the key leaders in implementing digital transformation across their health system to provide a better patient and provider experience.  UMH-W is a recipient of the Leapfrog Letter Grade A for Quality, Leapfrog Top Teaching Hospital Award, AHA Most Wired Hospital Award and Midas+ Platinum Quality Award, and the National Association for Business Resources Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Award.

About Astonish Media Group

Astonish Media Group, LLC is a strategic media company based in New York City with U.S. satellite offices in Boston, Miami, Beverly Hills, and Washington DC. The Astonish EU headquarters is in London, England, with new EU offices located in Paris, France and Monaco, Monte Carlo. Founded in 2000, Astonish offers media services ranging from public relations and branding to content syndication, publishing, and client management. The eclectic focus of the agency is the reflection of founder Paula Conway and CEO John Conway, whose backgrounds include entertainment, public relations, branding, publishing, writing, reporting, talent representation, film and television production.

CONTACT: Dana Swinney Astonish Media Group 5186941204 dana@astonishmediagroup.com


