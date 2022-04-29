U.S. markets close in 21 minutes

Astound Broadband Powered by RCN Boston Announces $100,000 in Donations to Two Boston Nonprofit Organizations: ABCD and Bridge Over Troubled Waters

·3 min read

BOSTON , April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astound Broadband powered by RCN ,formerly known as RCN Boston, an award-winning provider of high-speed internet, TV and phone services, announced donations of $100,000 to two Boston nonprofit organizations: Action for Boston Community Development (ABCD) and Bridge Over Troubled Waters. Each received $50,000.

Bridge Over Troubled Waters Youth Join the donation presentation. From left to right: Alex, Elisabeth, Bryan, Juan and Sanford Ames, SVP and GM, Astound Broadband Powered by RCN
Astound Broadband is dedicated to ensuring equitable opportunities for all regardless of gender, ability, religion, orientation, socio-economic, racial, or ethnic background. Following a recent brand transition to Astound Broadband (Astound), the organization has been focusing on its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts, making internal changes to improve diversity and fairness and extending it to the communities it serves. As part of a company-wide effort that resulted from employee feedback and suggestions, the company has committed to supporting organizations that align with its DEI mission.

"Astound is committed to supporting organizations like ABCD and Bridge Over Troubled Waters whose work strengthen our community," said Sanford Ames, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Astound Broadband Powered by RCN. "ABCD has a wide range of programs and services dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through its ABCD Gateway and WorkSMART programs, specifically, it is providing a pathway for career development with hands-on skills that will help with job preparation."

The donation to ABCD will support its WorkSMART program that offers paid internships to Boston high school students in grades 9-12 to provide career opportunities and educational support.

ABCD is a nonprofit human services organization that each year, provides more than 100,000 low-income residents in the Greater Boston region with tools and resources to transition from poverty to stability and from stability to success.

Bridge Over Troubled Waters is the largest nonprofit organization in Greater Boston providing a full continuum of care to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth, serving more than 2,000 annually.

"We also chose Bridge Over Troubled Waters because it has a wide range of programs and services dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Through its Street Outreach, Medical Van, Counseling, Education and Career Development, and Transitional Day and Welcome Center programs specifically, it is improving the lives of many young people experiencing homelessness," said Ames.

The donation to Bridge will be used to support Bridge's wraparound model of services to youth experiencing homelessness.

Earlier this year, Astound's regional brands (RCN, Grande, enTouch, Wave, Digital West) united under the name Astound Broadband (Astound), reflecting both the company's evolution and its vision for the future. Astound Broadband is at the forefront of the residential connectivity transformation, providing customers with award-winning services in eight of the top ten metro areas in the country. From volunteerism to delivering affordable, reliable internet to underrepresented families through the Affordable Connectivity Program; to expanding its work with women and minority-owned businesses; to investing in hyper-local partnerships that drive economic growth, Astound is committed to doing our part to make a difference in the communities where we live, work and play.

Astound Broadband Powered by RCN serves the Massachusetts communities of Allston, Arlington, Boston, Brighton, Brookline, Burlington, Charlestown, Dedham, Dorchester, Everett, Framingham, Hyde Park, Lexington, Milton, Natick, Needham, Newton, Peabody, Revere, Roslindale, Somerville, Stoneham, Wakefield, Waltham, Watertown, West Roxbury, and Woburn.

About Astound Broadband

Astound Broadband (astound.com) is the sixth-largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, TV, phone services, and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound Broadband is comprised of organizations formerly known as RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband, and enTouch. The company services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, and regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

Media Contact:
Ann Murphy
amurphy@oneillandassoc.com

From left to right: Jessica Rosario and Sharon Scott-Chandler of ABCD with Sanford Ames, SVP and GM, Astound Broadband Powered by RCN
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astound-broadband-powered-by-rcn-boston-announces-100-000-in-donations-to-two-boston-nonprofit-organizations-abcd-and-bridge-over-troubled-waters-301536548.html

SOURCE Astound Broadband powered by RCN

