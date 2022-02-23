Astra Exploration Inc. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Brian Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Astra Exploration Inc. ("Astra" or the "Company") (TSXV: ASTR) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, TSX Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

Astra Exploration Inc. is a TSX Venture exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC. Astra is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of epithermal gold-silver properties in Chile and is currently exploring their flagship project, Pampa Paciencia in Northern Chile.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday February 23, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c4035.html