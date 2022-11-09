U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,769.31
    -58.80 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,669.29
    -491.54 (-1.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,406.96
    -209.24 (-1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.55
    -37.37 (-2.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.23
    -2.68 (-3.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.31 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0011
    -0.0065 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    +0.0290 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1348
    -0.0197 (-1.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4980
    +0.8350 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,772.27
    -1,915.56 (-10.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.80
    -35.90 (-8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Astra lays off 16% after nearly tripling workforce in the last year

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Astra, a rocket startup that went public last year, told investors Tuesday it laid off 16% of its workforce as part of a wider strategy to increase shrinking financial runway and decrease expenses.

The company also said it would reduce near-term investments in space services to grow its core businesses: namely, launch and spacecraft engines. This latter segment in particular has become a growing source of revenue for Astra, with the company reporting it had 237 committed orders for its spacecraft engines to entities including Maxar, OneWeb and Astroscale. That represents an increase of 130% from last quarter.

Astra is also developing Launch System 2, including a new rocket, software suite and ground system, to replace the lightweight Rocket 3 vehicle that encountered a number of launch failures this year. (Astra announced back in August that it was concluding that rocket program entirely.) The company expects to conduct initial flight tests in the latter half of 2023.

The new financial strategy comes just a few months after Astra hired a new COO, Axel Martinez, a career executive with extensive experience in capital management. At the time, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that the space company needed that expertise in a risk-averse equity environment, with high inflation, interest rates and other factors bearing down across markets.

The layoffs shine an unflattering light on Astra’s quick growth: CEO Chris Kemp told investors during a call Tuesday that the company tripled in size in the space of a year, swelling to more than 400 people. Given that number, Astra reduced its headcount by at least 64 people.

The company concluded the quarter with $151 million in cash. It reported $2.8 million in revenue from its spacecraft engines and a net loss of $199.1 million. Astra anticipates payroll savings from the layoffs to be realized in the first quarter of next year.

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone Lovers' Fate Undecided As China Battled Rising Covid Cases, Lockdowns

    The most oversized Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone factory will continue to be subject to Covid restrictions, Bloomberg reported. The authorities in China lifted a lockdown in the district where the plant is located but said some areas would likely serve as high risk. The city of Zhengzhou ended a district-level lockdown order for the area around the airport. Also Read: 'Bye China': Apple Shifting Substantial iPhone Production To India Over 3 Years Still, several areas within that district will

  • Lucid stock sinks on earnings miss, dropping reservations

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.

  • Why Rivian Dropped Over 10% Ahead of Earnings

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) hit their lowest level in more than four months today. The stock was trading at the lows of the day, down 11.9% at 1 p.m. ET. That comes ahead of Rivian's third-quarter earnings report coming after the bell today.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    A rise in inflation and subsequent decrease in consumer spending have led to a startling stock market sell-off in 2022, with many companies hit hard by macroeconomic declines. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the hardest hit, with its share price down over 46% since January. With its dominating market share in industries such as e-commerce and cloud computing, Amazon is well-positioned to regain its losses down the road.

  • AMC earnings top expectations, stock dips on commentary

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for AMC.

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Why Upstart Stock Crashed and Burned on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI)-based lending platform lower was its third-quarter financial results, which were far worse than expectations. Upstart reported revenue of $157 million, down 31% year over year, while total fee revenue of $179 million slumped 15%. To give those numbers context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $169.4 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.08, so Upstart wasn't even in the ballpark.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Individual investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after Desktop Metal, Inc.'s (NYSE:DM) market cap dropped by US$50m

    A look at the shareholders of Desktop Metal, Inc. ( NYSE:DM ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group...

  • Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Clovis (CLVS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.14% and 11.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Hecla Mining (HL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Hecla Mining (HL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 50% and 12.63%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Volatile Today

    Elon Musk, as expected, has sold a sliver of his Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stake to help fund his acquisition of Twitter. Investors are now left to wonder whether Musk is done selling, which is creating volatility in the stock. Shares of Tesla opened Wednesday up as much as 2.4% before beginning a steady decline, trading down more than 6% for the day as of 2 p.m. ET as investors try to figure out what comes next.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Pan American and Agnico confirm termination of the Gold Fields transaction and announce activation of the arrangement agreement with Yamana

    Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) (Nasdaq: PAAS) ("Pan American") and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") are pleased to announce that the arrangement agreement with Yamana Gold Inc. ("Yamana") which Yamana entered into earlier today (the "Pan American-Agnico Arrangement Agreement") has become effective upon the termination today by Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields") of the arrangement agreement between Yamana and Gold Fields entered into on May 31, 2022 (the

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — here are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • Here's what Mark Zuckerberg told employees as he cut 11,000 jobs

    Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday

  • Is Fubo Stock a Buy Right Now?

    FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is still growing revenue quickly, but the bottom-line losses are mounting. Management has started raising prices to bring the business into better balance. This video will review fuboTV's most recent earnings results and answer whether fuboTV stock is a buy right now.

  • A New Problem Is Emerging at Upstart. Should Investors Continue to Hold the Stock?

    As expected, artificial intelligence lending company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) reported poor earnings results for the third quarter, missing analyst estimates. Upstart's issues have been well documented at this point. The company needs institutional investors to fund and purchase its loans for it to meet all of the loan demand from borrowers that come to its platform.

  • Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks

    It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the