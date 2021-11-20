U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0090 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.2720 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,714.85
    -425.09 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Launch startup Astra reaches orbit for the first time

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

The ranks of orbit-capable spaceflight companies just grew ever so slightly. TechCrunch reports Astra has reached orbit for the first time when its Rocket 3 booster launched shortly after 1AM Eastern today (November 20th). The startup put a mass simulator into a 310-mile-high orbit as part of a demonstration for the US Air Force's Rapid Agile Launch Initiative, which shows how private outfits could quickly and flexibly deliver Space Force payloads.

This success has been a long time in coming. Astra failed to reach orbit three times before, including a second attempt where the rocket reached space but didn't have enough velocity for an orbital insertion. 

Company chief Chris Kemp stressed on Twitter that Astra was "just getting started" despite the success. It's a significant moment all the same. Companies and researchers wanting access to space currently don't have many choices — they either have to hitch a ride on one of SpaceX's not-so-common rideshare missions or turn to a handful of options like Rocket Lab. Astra hopes to produce its relatively modest rockets quickly enough that it delivers many small payloads in a timely fashion. That, in turn, might lower prices and make space more viable.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla app outage locked some owners out of their cars

    Tesla's app server went down a few hours ago, leading to a worldwide app outage that left owners unable to connect to their cars.

  • Miami votes to end electric scooter pilot program

    Once home to most electric scooters in the US, Miami is turning its back on the micromobility vehicles.

  • Hitting the Books: An ode to the joy of antibiotics

    Dr. Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen delve into the fascinating histories of some of humanity's deadliest diseases and the society-saving scientists who the developed cures to counter them.

  • Hulu's live TV plans will soon be $5 more per month

    If you’re a Hulu + Live TV customer, Disney plans to add Disney+ and ESPN+ to your subscription, and you have no choice in the matter.

  • SpaceX and NASA plan to crash a satellite into an asteroid next week

    SpaceX and NASA have completed a static fire test and will launch the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) on November 21st.

  • Ford and Rivian cancel plan to jointly develop an EV

    Ford and Rivian cancel plans to jointly develop an EV together.

  • Why Apple changed its mind on Right to Repair

    Earlier this week, Apple announced that it would let users start repairing and replacing parts of the iPhone. What brought about this big change to the company's policies?

  • What is Elon Musk's Starship?

    Elon Musk's company SpaceX is building a vehicle that could transform space travel.

  • 'Halo Infinite' is best when it stops being 'Halo'

    Halo Infinite starts out rough, but shines when it finally delivers on the promise of an open-world Halo game.

  • Gas prices near Thanksgiving record — here's everything costing you more over the holidays

    Some Americans say they can no longer afford to travel to see family.

  • Amazon starts rolling out Alexa’s Conversation Mode on Echo Show 10

    You can chat back and forth with the voice assistant without reusing the wake word.

  • Partial Lunar Eclipse Spotted in Sky Over Queensland

    Stargazers in Australia marvelled at the sky on the evening of November 19 as the longest partial lunar eclipse in hundreds of years began.NASA information about the eclipse says it occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.The Moon may appear to turn red as the only sunlight reaching the Moon will have passed through Earth’s atmosphere. The phenomenon ​is also being called a Blood Moon and a Beaver Moon.The event was scheduled to last more than three hours and twenty-eight minutes. NASA said that there hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since 1440, and there won’t be a longer one until 2669.Francesca Hulm posted this footage from her vantage point in the Sunshine Coast area of Queensland. Credit: Francesca Hulm via Storyful

  • Astra successfully reaches orbit for the first time with latest rocket launch

    There's another launch company newly able to count itself among the small (but growing) group that has reached orbit: Astra. The Alameda-based rocket startup notched that achievement late Friday night, taking off from its launch site in Kodiak, Alaska shortly after 9 PM local time (1 AM ET). This was Astra's 'LV0007' mission, the follow-up to its last try in August, which was ended short of reaching orbit after the rocket got off to a rocky start with a brief hover and sideways strafe movement just after liftoff.

  • Dermata's Aesthetic Improvement Candidate Fails To Impress - Read Why

    Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DRMA) announced data from its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating a single treatment of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions. DMT410 showed improvements in pore size, luminosity, brightness, and overall aesthetic appearance. The duration of the treatment effect lasted approximately three months. The Company did say that upper facial lines, a measurement of the visible improvement of a patient's forehead, lateral canthal, and glabellar lines,

  • Cosmonaut Captures Lunar Eclipse From International Space Station

    A cosmonaut at the International Space Station (ISS) captured a stunning timelapse of the partial lunar eclipse on November 19.NASA said eclipses occur when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, with the Moon passing into Earth’s shadow. During the November 19 “almost total” eclipse, up to 99.1% of the Moon’s disc was within the shadow of the Earth.The Moon may appear to turn red ,as the only sunlight reaching the Moon will have passed through Earth’s atmosphere. The phenomenon ​is often called a Blood Moon or a Beaver Moon.The event lasted more than three hours and 28 minutes. NASA reported that there hasn’t been a longer partial lunar eclipse since 1440, and there won’t be a longer one until 2669.This timelapse video taken by Russian cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov aboard the ISS shows the eclipse. Credit: Pyotr Dubrov/Roscosmos Media via Storyful

  • Canada flood shows how climate change could fuel atmospheric river storms

    Atmospheric rivers of the kind that drenched California and flooded British Columbia in recent weeks will become larger -- and possibly more destructive -- because of climate change, scientists said. These "rivers in the sky" are relatively common, with about 11 present on Earth at any time, according to NASA. But warming air and seas around the globe causes conditions that scientists said will make them hold more moisture, causing extreme precipitation when they make landfall, often on the west coasts of North America, South America and Western Europe.

  • NASA Has a Plan to Stop an Asteroid From Hitting Earth—by Slamming Into It

    NASA/Johns Hopkins, APL/Steve GribbenTo hear Elena Adams tell it, our planet is under constant assault—from space dust and debris, chunks of rock, and artifacts from the formation of the solar system, to name a few. And these objects are raining down on us incessantly at bewildering speeds.“Earth gets bombarded all the time with stuff,” Adams, a systems engineer at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, told The Daily Beast.Usually, that’s not a problem. The atmosphere handily takes care

  • Wuhan’s seafood market may have been the origin of the covid-19 pandemic after all

    A new chronology of the earliest days of the covid-19 pandemic rebuts the lab leak theory for the coronavirus, arguing that a seafood seller in Wuhan's Huanan seafood market was the first person to catch the disease.

  • These 4 Zodiac Signs Are in For a Wild Ride With the November Lunar Eclipse

    If you thought this month's new moon put you in a silly, goofy mood, the November 2021 lunar eclipse and full moon in Taurus said, "Hold my beer." Astronomically speaking, this lunar event is exciting; the Nov.

  • UCLA grad to make history as 1st black woman on space station crew

    MAKING HISTORY: UCLA grad Jessica Watkins will become the first Black woman to serve as a long-term member of a crew on board the International Space Station.