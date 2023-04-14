U.S. markets closed

Astral Resources hones in on WA gold story

News Direct
·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Astral Resources NL

Astral Resources Ltd (ASX:AAR) managing director Marc Ducler introduces Proactive’s Elisha Newell to the company’s precious metal vision. Astral is on the hunt for gold at its flagship Mandilla project, located just 70 kilometres out of Kalgoorlie on the Emu Rocks Granite intrusion in WA. It’s also prospecting at the Feysville gold asset to the north, where it’s buoyed by famous neighbours like the 70-million-ounce Golden Mile deposit.

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/astral-resources-hones-in-on-wa-gold-story-189688543