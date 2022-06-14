Astrapi Corporation to Present at Ascent’s Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Astrapi Corporation today announced that David Shaw, Co-founder and CCO, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups

Date: June 15th, 2022

Location: Please register here for access

● 1x1 networking available for founders and investors

● 100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

● The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

Astrapi provides fundamentally new ways to optimize the use of the spectrum, to secure signal transmission, and to measure power in a non-stationary spectrum. Astrapi is able to improve the trade-off between the four fundamental parameters in telecommunications: bandwidth, signal power, data throughput, and error rate. The resulting efficiency translates into higher spectral performance with more bits available at a lower cost. Currently Astrapi has nineteen US Patents issued, closed over $2.8 million in private investment, awarded $1.1 million from the National Science Foundation, and closed over $2.4 million in U.S. Air Force and Space Force contracts. Further information is available at www.astrapi-corp.com

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: Astrapi Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/705084/Astrapi-Corporation-to-Present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE



