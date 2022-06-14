U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,722.09
    -27.54 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,267.44
    -249.30 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,794.17
    -15.06 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,703.41
    -11.19 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.74
    -2.19 (-1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    -22.50 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.90
    -0.35 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.1000 (+2.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1975
    -0.0160 (-1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1660
    +0.7600 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,330.68
    -1,174.24 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.11
    +4.86 (+1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Astrapi Corporation to Present at Ascent’s Spotlight on Startups Virtual Event -via ACCESSWIRE-

·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Astrapi Corporation today announced that David Shaw, Co-founder and CCO, will be attending Spotlight on Startups.

Event: Spotlight on Startups
Date: June 15th, 2022
Location: Please register here for access

● 1x1 networking available for founders and investors

● 100 of the most exciting Seed and Series A startups will pitch live

● The event is completely complimentary. Please register here for access.

Company Description

Astrapi provides fundamentally new ways to optimize the use of the spectrum, to secure signal transmission, and to measure power in a non-stationary spectrum. Astrapi is able to improve the trade-off between the four fundamental parameters in telecommunications: bandwidth, signal power, data throughput, and error rate. The resulting efficiency translates into higher spectral performance with more bits available at a lower cost. Currently Astrapi has nineteen US Patents issued, closed over $2.8 million in private investment, awarded $1.1 million from the National Science Foundation, and closed over $2.4 million in U.S. Air Force and Space Force contracts. Further information is available at www.astrapi-corp.com

About The Ascent Conference

Ascent is a network of c-suite and executive leaders who come together to share insights, build relationships, discover new technologies, and supercharge their companies and careers through events and experiences curated exclusively for them.

The Ascent Annual Conference is a fully immersive 2-day virtual SaaS conference. Entering our 5th year, we will be convening 1,500+ invite-only SaaS executives to enjoy peer-to-peer networking and content sessions led by some of the leading thought leaders in the SaaS space who will share their subject matter expertise through 50+ keynote presentations and interactive panels. Join the waitlist here.

SOURCE: Astrapi Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705084/Astrapi-Corporation-to-Present-at-Ascents-Spotlight-on-Startups-Virtual-Event-via-ACCESSWIRE

Recommended Stories

  • What will Musk say in his address to Twitter employees? 5 key agenda points worried staff will be desperate to know

    The polarizing CEO has numerous questions to answer over his true intentions, his hate-speech policies, working from home, job cuts, and whether he can effectively lead the company.

  • Binance cofounder: Bitcoin selloff is not 'so terrible'

    Bitcoin has dropped 25% in the last seven days and lost nearly two-thirds of its value since its early November peak.

  • Microsoft axes Internet Explorer web browser after 27 years

    Microsoft will shut down its Internet Explorer browser after 27 years on Wednesday, closing the book on what was many people’s first introduction to the web.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 75% and Ready to Pop

    The sell-off in the crypto market has created attractive entry points into some of the top projects in the space.

  • Google outlines infrastructure investment in Brazil, announces new office

    Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud announced on Tuesday it has invested 1.6 billion reais ($312.65 million) in technical infrastructure since 2017 in Brazil, as well as the opening of a new office and engineering center in the country. Google Cloud investments have been aimed at "helping the company's customers diversify their service portfolios, extend their digital capabilities, and drive new business," the company said at the Google for Brazil event in Sao Paulo, the country's financial capital. "During this (five-year) period, an amount of 1.6 billion reais was allocated to improve Google Cloud's technical infrastructure in Brazil."

  • Private Wireless Helps Schools Close the Digital Divide

    When the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surged in January 2022, schools and campuses across the US had to decide once again whether to revert to online learning to protect the health of students, teac...

  • Dan Magnuszewski to join blockchain/crypto co. as CTO, build Buffalo office

    The Buffalo-based entrepreneur and technologist has joined Foundry Digital as its chief technology officer. Foundry is a Rochester-based blockchain and cryptocurrency firm that has grown to 150 employees since it was founded by Mike Colyer in 2019. The plan is for Magnuszewski to build a major hub for the company in Buffalo, partnering with local colleges and hiring for both technology and business roles.

  • Shiba Inu Could Have Turned Your $3 Into $1 Million in 2021. Can It Do It Again?

    Last year was a blockbuster for cryptocurrencies, with an influx of tokens hitting investors' radars beyond the market leaders Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Controversial meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) delivered a return of 43,800,000% between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2021. Unfortunately for investors who were late to the party, Shiba Inu hasn't fared so well in 2022.

  • Sure, Internet Explorer Had Its Faults. But Fans Are Mourning Its Death Anyway.

    Microsoft is pulling the plug on its venerable Internet Explorer browser on Wednesday; “I’m still trying to process it.”

  • SkyChoice Communications launches challenge against Bell's FIBE trademark

    SkyChoice Communications is currently challenging Bell Canada's FIBE trademark in the Federal Court of Canada (T-711-20) as it allegedly lacks distinctiveness with only a one letter difference between FIBE and FIBER. Canadian trademark regulations generally prohibit registration of marks which can be confused with common words such as "fiber" which is increasingly being used by providers globally when marketing their Internet services. In order to ensure a successful challenge, SkyChoice has ret

  • Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals

    Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has resumed withdrawals on its Bitcoin (BTC) network after a short pause early on Monday, according to an official statement. See related article: CEL down over 50% since Celsius Network’s withdrawal freeze Fast facts On his verified Twitter handle, CEO Changpeng Zhao said the issue was […]

  • Here's How Amazon Aims To Evade EU's Hefty Antitrust Penalties

    Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) looks to share marketplace data with sellers and boost the visibility of rival products on its platform, Reuters reports. Amazon proposed to allow sellers access to some marketplace data. Its commercial arm will not be able to use seller data collected by its retail unit. Amazon also aimed to form a second buy box for rival products if an Amazon product appears in the first buy box. Also Read: Amazon's Business Practices Catches SEC's Attention Amazon strived to do

  • Chinese AI giant Megvii's chief scientist Sun Jian dies at age 45 of sudden illness

    Sun Jian, the 45-year-old chief scientist of Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) firm Megvii Technology, died on Tuesday of a sudden illness, which the company did not specify. "Dr Sun Jian has dedicated his whole life to scientific research. With his unfortunate passing, Megvii has lost a leader in the exploration of and innovation in the AI technology field," the facial recognition company said in a statement. Sun, a former Microsoft researcher with years of expertise in computer vision and c

  • Fortunes of Crypto Billionaires Are Melting With Bitcoin Crash

    Their fortunes soared with cryptocurrency price records in 2021. It is also shrinking with the price crash.

  • Nigeria’s internet regulator releases draft to regulate Google, Facebook, TikTok and others

    Nigeria has announced plans to regulate internet companies like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram (all owned by Meta), Twitter, Google and TikTok in a draft shared by the country’s internet regulator. This information, released by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on Monday, can be viewed on its website and Twitter page. Just six months ago, Nigeria lifted the ban on Twitter, six months after it first declared a crackdown on the social media giant in the country.

  • More BlackRock Investors Opt to Vote Their Own Shares

    The asset manager’s voting-choice platform has added investors representing $120 billion in assets since October.

  • Sunak hails supercomputers as key to making UK leader of next generation technology

    The chancellor was speaking at the opening of London's Tech Week.

  • Amazon to Make Deliveries by Drone in California Later This Year

    The e-commerce giant said it has developed a sense and detection system so drones can avoid midair or ground collisions.

  • Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

    Online platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok will be required to register and open offices in Nigeria and appoint contact persons with the government, draft regulations from the information technology development agency show. The code of practice for "interactive computer service platforms/internet intermediaries" was meant to curb online abuse, including disinformation and misinformation, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in the regulations posted on its website. A statement from the agency's spokesperson dated June 13 said the regulations were developed with input from Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and TikTok, among others.

  • Bitcoin drops to lowest level since December 2020

    Almost $80 billion has been wiped off the value of the global cryptocurrency market in the past 24 hours