Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,809.50
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,758.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,002.75
    +22.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,063.40
    +7.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.07
    +1.51 (+2.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,071.80
    +2.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.54
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9000
    -0.0010 (-0.03%)
     

  • Vix

    13.77
    +0.74 (+5.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2709
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3190
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,714.71
    -930.03 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.67
    -20.25 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,697.51
    +2.78 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,305.85
    +51.82 (+0.16%)
     

AstraZeneca Bolsters Cell Therapy Pipeline With Over $1B Deal For China-Based Gracell Biotechnologies

Vandana Singh
·2 min read

AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has agreed to acquire Gracell Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: GRCL), further strengthening AstraZeneca's cell therapy portfolio.

The deal value is $2.00/share (equivalent to $10/ADS ADS of Gracell) plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $0.30/share (equivalent to $1.50/ADS of Gracell) in cash.

The proposed acquisition will enrich AstraZeneca's growing pipeline of cell therapies with GC012F, a clinical-stage FasTCAR-enabled BCMA, and CD19 dual-targeting autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, a potential treatment for multiple myeloma, as well as other hematologic malignancies and autoimmune diseases including systemic lupus erythematosus.

Gracell has initiated a Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating GC012F for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in the US.

Autologous CAR-T is a type of cell therapy created by reprogramming a patient's immune T cells to target disease-causing cells.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "The proposed acquisition of Gracell will complement AstraZeneca's existing capabilities and previous investments in cell therapy, where we have established our presence in CAR-T and T-cell receptor therapies (TCR-Ts) in solid tumors."

Gracell will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations in China and the U.S.

The upfront cash portion of the consideration represents a transaction value of approximately $1.0 billion, a 62% premium to Gracell's closing market price on 22 December 2023, and a 154% premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average price of $3.94 before this announcement.

Combined, the upfront and potential contingent value payments represent, if achieved, a transaction value of approximately $1.2 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Price Action: GRCL shares are up 63.3% at $10.11 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article AstraZeneca Bolsters Cell Therapy Pipeline With Over $1B Deal For China-Based Gracell Biotechnologies originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement