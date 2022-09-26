U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

ASTRAZENECA CANADA WINS TWO PRESTIGIOUS CANADIAN HR AWARDS

3 min read

The Venngo Award for Best Workplace Culture

The LifeWorks Award for Excellence for Financial, Physical & Mental Wellness

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - AstraZeneca Canada, a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company, is proud to announce that it received The Venngo Award for Best Workplace Culture and The LifeWorks Award for Excellence for Financial, Physical & Mental Wellness at the 9th annual Canadian HR Awards, which celebrates the best of the best in human resources across all industries. This is the second time AstraZeneca Canada has received the prestigious Canadian HR award for Best Workplace Culture.

AstraZeneca-Logo (CNW Group/AstraZeneca Canada Inc.)
AstraZeneca-Logo (CNW Group/AstraZeneca Canada Inc.)

"A central part of what makes AstraZeneca Canada such a great place to work is our people," said Kiersten Combs, President, AstraZeneca Canada. "We are driven by our mission to deliver life-changing medicines to Canadians, and it is at the centre of everything we do. Our people are passionate about doing the work that positively impacts the health of Canadians while making a difference in the communities we serve."

Presented by HRD Canada and Canadian HR Reporter, the Canadian HR Awards recognize those who have demonstrated outstanding practices and leadership across their organizations.

The LifeWorks Award for Excellence for Financial, Physical & Mental Wellness focuses on overall wellbeing, including the financial, physical, and mental wellness of employees. This award recognizes AstraZeneca Canada for accelerating the introduction of new programs, policies and progressive practises that expand on top-tier benefits provided to support all employees and their families. The Best Workplace Culture award celebrates the character and personality of an organization – values, traditions, beliefs, interactions, behaviours and attitudes. This award recognizes AstraZeneca Canada's strong commitment to creating an inclusive work environment, where the richness of diverse experiences, perspectives and backgrounds is celebrated, empowering employees to bring their full selves to work. Combined, these awards reinforce AstraZeneca's relentless focus on people and providing the environment that enables them to achieve their full potential.

Along with receiving two Canadian HR awards, AstraZeneca was previously named one of Canada's Most Admired Cultures by Waterstone Human Capital and has also been selected as a Top Employer in the Greater Toronto Area for eight consecutive years.

"We are at our best when our employees are at theirs – when they feel supported, have opportunities to grow, and can bring their whole selves to work," said Gena Restivo, Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at AstraZeneca Canada. "With a shared connection to our purpose, values, and the patients we serve – our people truly are the heartbeat of AstraZeneca and the reason we have an award-winning culture."

About AstraZeneca Canada

AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business with a focus on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that transform lives. Our core scientific focus is in the areas of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM) disease; Oncology; Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies. AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. In Canada, the company employs more than 1,200 people across Canada, including roughly 700 employees at our head office and clinical research hub in Mississauga, Ontario. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.astrazeneca.ca.

