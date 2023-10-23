AstraZeneca PLC's (LON:AZN) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

It is hard to get excited after looking at AstraZeneca's (LON:AZN) recent performance, when its stock has declined 5.6% over the past month. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study AstraZeneca's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AstraZeneca is:

16% = US$6.2b ÷ US$37b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.16 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

AstraZeneca's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, AstraZeneca's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 5.0% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, AstraZeneca was able to see a decent growth of 5.3% over the last five years.

We then performed a comparison between AstraZeneca's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 4.9% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for AZN? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is AstraZeneca Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

AstraZeneca has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 115% suggesting that the company's shareholders are getting paid from more than just the company's earnings. However, this hasn't really hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. To know the 2 risks we have identified for AstraZeneca visit our risks dashboard for free.

Additionally, AstraZeneca has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 33% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 31%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that AstraZeneca has some positive attributes. Specifically, its high ROE which likely led to the growth in earnings. Bear in mind, the company reinvests little to none of its profits, which means that investors aren't necessarily reaping the full benefits of the high rate of return. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

