AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine sales drop to zero as health officials back safer mRNA jabs

Astrazeneca boss Pascal Soriot said the company saw sales of more than $1bn in the first half of the year from just eight medicines - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Sales of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid vaccine have fallen to zero as health officials switch their backing to safer jabs.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group recorded its first quarter of no sales for the vaccine in the three months to the end of June, compared with revenues of $455m (£350m) in the same period last year.

Demand for the vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, has been gradually slowing after the NHS began offering alternative mRNA jabs to under-40s due to rare cases of blood clots.

The UK medicines regulator said the chance of a clot resulting from the AstraZeneca jab was just one in 100,000 for people in their 40s, but this rises to one in 60,000 for people in their 30s.

Earlier this year, dozens of patients and families launched legal action against the pharmaceutical company over the rare side effect.

Health officials have instead thrown their weight behind mRNA vaccines, such as those made by Moderna and Pfizer.

Unlike vector vaccines such as Vaxzevria, these jabs use the mRNA molecule to trigger an immune response instead of an actual virus or bacteria.

French pharmaceutical group Sanofi, which makes a protein-based vaccine, today said it expects to make €400m in sales from its jab in the second half of the year, in a sign demand for inoculation remains strong.

AstraZeneca initially did not make a profit from its vaccine, but began signing commercial contracts in late 2021 as the virus became more contained.

It has previously said potential side effects from its jab are “extremely rare”.

The Cambridge-based company still managed to increase its revenue in the first half of the year by 4pc to $22.3bn, while pre-tax profits jumped more than fivefold to $4.4bn.

The growth was driven by strong performance for AstraZeneca’s blockbuster cancer drugs.

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca’s chief executive said eight medicines delivered sales of more than $1bn in the first half, with each of the company’s divisions excluding Covid growing in double digits.

Mr Soriot said the company was “very encouraged” by interim data from trials of its lung cancer drug datopotamab deruxtecan.

Shares dropped 8pc earlier this month when AstraZeneca first published the results of the trial, with investors concerned that the company had not called the data “clinically meaningful”.

Mr Soriot added: “We look forward to sharing the data with the medical community at an upcoming medical congress and are proceeding to file the data with the US Food and Drug Administration.”

AstraZeneca today also announced plans to buy a portfolio of rare disease gene therapies from rival Pfizer in a deal worth up to $1bn.

There are more than 7,000 known rare diseases, around 80pc of which are believed to be caused by a genetic mutation. Genomic medicines are designed to treat or cure these diseases by altering the malfunctioning gene.

The deal builds on AstraZeneca’s move into rare diseases through its $39bn takeover of Alexion in 2021. Shares rose 4pc following the announcement

