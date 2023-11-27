Do AstraZeneca's (LON:AZN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AstraZeneca (LON:AZN). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AstraZeneca with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is AstraZeneca Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that AstraZeneca's EPS has grown 26% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While revenue is looking a bit flat, the good news is EBIT margins improved by 15.7 percentage points to 31%, in the last twelve months. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are AstraZeneca Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

First things first, there weren't any reports of insiders selling shares in AstraZeneca in the last 12 months. But the important part is that Independent Chairman Michel Demare spent US$437k buying stock, at an average price of US$109. It seems at least one insider thinks that the company is doing well - and they are backing that view with cash.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that AstraZeneca insiders have a valuable investment in the business. With a whopping US$61m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add AstraZeneca To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, AstraZeneca's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant piece of the pie when it comes to the company's stock, and one has been buying more. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for AstraZeneca that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

