AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Significantly Enhances Survival in Certain Post Surgery Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients

AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) Tagrisso (osimertinib) cuts the risk of death by 51% in patients with a certain form of lung cancer diagnosed early enough to remove their tumor surgically, trial data showed.

Data from the ADAURA Phase 3 trial showed Tagrisso demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS), compared to placebo in the adjuvant treatment of patients with early-stage epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after complete tumor resection with curative intent.

In 2022, Tagrisso was the leading revenue-generating drug for the company, raking in $5.4 billion.

Tagrisso reduced the risk of death by 51% compared to the placebo in both the primary analysis population and the overall trial population.

In the primary analysis population, an estimated 85% of patients treated with Tagrisso were alive at five years compared to 73% on placebo.

In the overall trial population, 88% of patients treated with Tagrisso were alive at five years compared to 78% on placebo.

Median OS was not yet reached in either population or treatment group.

Adverse events at Grade 3 or higher from all causes occurred in 23% of patients in the Tagrisso arm versus 14% in the placebo arm.

Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.73% at $73.12 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

