U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,132.00
    -13.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,046.00
    -75.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,579.25
    -51.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.80
    -9.30 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.81
    -1.25 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.70
    -18.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.37 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.21
    -1.13 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    -0.0085 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4460
    +0.3760 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,119.05
    +386.85 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.84
    +11.42 (+2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,955.35
    +1.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Astrea Bioseparations to Combine with Biotage AB, Creating Global Chromatography Leader

·3 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamma Biosciences ("Gamma"), a global life sciences platform formed by KKR to address the advanced therapy market with best-in-class bioprocessing solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Swedish life sciences company Biotage AB (STO: BIOT) ("Biotage"), whereby Biotage will acquire Gamma's operating company, Astrea Bioseparations ("Astrea"), in exchange for newly issued shares in Biotage, creating a global chromatography leader with an attractive mix of products and services across multiple end-markets globally.

(PRNewsfoto/Gamma Biosciences)
(PRNewsfoto/Gamma Biosciences)

Astrea supports drug developers and manufacturers in bringing high-purity biopharmaceuticals and advanced therapeutics to the market globally. The company supplies chromatography resins, adsorbents and columns as well as nanofiber-based purification technologies for biomanufacturing.

The combination extends Biotage's chromatography franchise into the higher-growth and larger bioprocessing segment, increasing its exposure to biologics and advanced therapeutic customers. Astrea also strengthens Biotage's financial profile through its highly accretive organic growth rate, attractive gross margins and significant exposure to recurring consumables-based revenues. In addition, the acquisition brings a rich, near-term pipeline of new product launches across chromatography resins, nanofiber-based membranes and columns.

"This move brings together two highly regarded and complementary businesses creating a differentiated player in the field of chromatography", said Matt Gunnison, CEO of Gamma Biosciences. "Astrea is quickly becoming one of the leaders in its field with an incredible pipeline of innovation targeting advanced therapeutics. We are excited to join forces with the team at Biotage and leverage the strong foundation that they've established to rapidly grow these businesses together."

Gamma Biosciences acquired Astrea (formerly Prometic Bioseparations Ltd) in late 2019 and has since grown the company into a leading global platform through organic investment and synergistic acquisitions.

"Biotage and Astrea have a strong alignment in terms of core values, market reach, and long-term growth potential, making this union a great fit for both sides. We are confident that by joining together we will create a powerful platform for innovation and success in the biopharmaceutical industry, and will further accelerate Astrea's trajectory of rapid growth and expansion", said Terry Pizzie, CEO of Astrea.

According to the terms of the deal, the enterprise value for Astrea consists of approximately $190M to be paid at closing in shares of Biotage stock, subject to any closing adjustments, and up to $45M in milestone-based cash payments following closing. As part of the acquisition, Gamma will make a capital injection of approximately $25M in Astrea. KKR-controlled Gamma, is expected to, following completion of the transaction, become the largest shareholder in Biotage, with approximately 17.0% of shares outstanding.

Tomas Blomquist, CEO and President at Biotage, said: "We are proud to welcome the Astrea Bioseparations team to Biotage. The acquisition represents an excellent strategic fit for Biotage, and it will add to us a high-growth company with a talented global team with decades of experience. It also scales our Biologics and Advanced Therapeutics business significantly, keeping us well-positioned for the future."

"We are thrilled with this example of Gamma's playbook for transforming promising next-generation bioprocessing companies into high-growth strategic assets, and we see significant potential for the combined Biotage platform, as well as the remaining assets within Gamma's portfolio" said Kugan Sathiyanandarajah, Managing Director at KKR and Head of Europe for KKR's Health Care Strategic Growth strategy, and Anuv Ratan, Director at KKR.

The transaction is conditional upon Biotage's shareholder approval and subject to customary closing conditions.

About Gamma Biosciences
Gamma Biosciences is a life sciences platform created by KKR whose operating companies provide products and services to support the development and manufacturing of advanced biologic therapies. Our operating companies are committed to advancing the science and art of bioprocessing by delivering market-ready innovation and expertise to support customers, mainly biopharmaceutical developers and contract development and manufacturing companies, safely and efficiently bring therapies to patients.

About Astrea Bioseparations
Astrea Bioseparations is a leading provider of process chromatography solutions including columns, resins, and nanofiber purification technology for life sciences and other adjacent industries. With products used in the manufacture of >20 FDA approved treatments and a strong pipeline oriented towards purification of novel modalities, Astrea is trusted by scientists around the world to deliver rapid, reproducible results. Astrea Bio is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with manufacturing facilities at the Isle of Man, Gloucestershire, UK, Joliette, Quebec and Massachusetts, USA.

About KKR
KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrea-bioseparations-to-combine-with-biotage-ab-creating-global-chromatography-leader-301747289.html

SOURCE Gamma Biosciences

Recommended Stories

  • Battery recycling startup Cylib recharges its coffers to go faster

    German battery recycling startup Cylib leapt at the opportunity, raising a total of €11.6 million ($12.6 million) to build a recycling factory. "For too long, battery recycling hasn’t been efficient enough for companies to take advantage of," said co-founder and COO at Cylib, Gideon Schwich. "We need to create awareness with different stakeholders to ensure that battery recycling is given the attention it deserves to enable a circular economy in battery usage."

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Palantir Stock Is Still Surging. It’s Not Just Earnings Causing Excitement.

    Palantir Technologies stock was surging Tuesday. Yes, Palantir (ticker: PLTR) posted its first-ever profitable quarter on a GAAP basis, but CEO Alex Karp also suggested that the company is attracting possible acquirers. “I think there’s going to be a lot of interest in us in buying our software and potentially in buying us,” Karp told analysts on a call after Palantir reported its earnings on Monday.

  • Inflation at 6.4%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    Well, the news is in, and it’s not as good as had been hoped. The inflation numbers for January showed a 0.5% month-over-month increase, and an annualized rate of 6.4%. Both numbers are higher than expectations – analysts had been looking for a 0.4% monthly rate, and a 6.2% year-over-year rate. So, what are the implications? The Federal Reserve will most likely stick to its guns on interest rate hikes, the central bank’s primary tool to combat inflation. It’s likely that the Fed will raise rates

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $10.31, making no change from the previous trading session.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Traders Capitulate, Abandoning Fed Rate Cut Bets After CPI Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders were once again forced to rethink the Federal Reserve’s path after inflation data showed prices remain stubbornly high. They now expect the Fed to continue raising interest rates through June and no longer see a rate cut as a sure bet this year.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neig

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Glencore will return $7.1 billion to shareholders after record 2022 earnings

    Glencore reported record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $34.06 billion for 2022, up from $21.32 billion in 2021.

  • 'You should be terrified': A TikToker went viral for explaining why anyone in the US making less than $25/hour is in serious trouble. He has a point. But you can prove him wrong

    You know it's time to be scared when a TikToker says so.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • Stocks Fall as Traders Assess Rates and Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slipped and Wall Street equity futures dropped as investors weighed the impact of the latest inflation data from the US and the UK on the outlook for interest rates and as they digested results from major companies.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as t

  • Warren Buffett’s portfolio: Here are the stocks Berkshire Hathaway is buying or selling

    Here are the latest changes to Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio and Buffett’s top bets.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.