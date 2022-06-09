U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,090.19
    -25.58 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,782.79
    -128.11 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,981.13
    -105.14 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.38
    -18.63 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.75
    -0.36 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -4.70 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.29 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0310
    +0.0020 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2519
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1380
    -0.0940 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,308.77
    -68.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.16
    +1.68 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Astreya Welcomes New Vice President of Global Human Resources

·2 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Astreya, a premier IT managed services & technology organization, announces the appointment of Michelle Richard as VP of Global Human Resources.

Michelle Richard is VP of Global Human Resources at Astreya
Michelle Richard is VP of Global Human Resources at Astreya

Michelle joins Astreya with over 20 years of Human Resources (HR) and Legal experience. Her responsibilities will include leading Astreya's HR Business Partner, Talent Management, and Benefits teams.

"It's an exciting time at Astreya as our organization expands and evolves; we recognize our employees are truly our greatest asset. Michelle's strong leadership skills and track record will enable our Global Human Resources business function to remain laser-focused on delivering continuous, high-performing results to support our employees," said Andrea Bendzick, President of Astreya.

Michelle started her career as an associate attorney specializing in employment and labor law, constitutional law, and appellate law for a prestigious law firm in Birmingham, Alabama. She later moved to an in-house counsel role where she provided advice and counsel to executive and senior leaders in Human Resources, Supply Chain/Logistics, Retail Operations, Global Supply Chain/Logistics, Organizational Effectiveness, and Office of Diversity functions, among others.

Highlights of her career include leading an HR business function of over 750,000 employees at a multi-billion dollar global Fortune 5 company as well as serving as Vice President of Human Resources for a billion-dollar transportation company.

Michelle has been a staunch advocate for employees, an effective change leader, and a champion of diversity and equality throughout her career. She has demonstrated her effectiveness and advocacy by spearheading industry-wide diversity initiatives, establishing first-ever affinity groups, collaborating with national organizations, and facilitating best practices for the retention and recruiting of women. She was featured as one of the Top Women to Watch in Transportation in 2019.

Michelle attended the University of Kentucky for her undergraduate studies and received her law degree from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law.

About Astreya

Astreya is the leading IT solutions provider for some of the world's most recognizable and innovative organizations. Our journey started in 2001 in the heart of Silicon Valley and reaches thirty-three countries with over 2000+ IT professionals. We enable businesses to make better decisions, achieve operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge. The Astreya advantage is centered around focus and clear- vision, world-class talent, and innovative technology: Creativity is in our DNA. Our dedicated Software and Service Innovation teams bring best-in-class technology and tools to bear for our clients.

Follow us on LinkedIn

Media Contact:
Manish Tandon
mtandon@astreya.com

Astreya Logo (PRNewsfoto/Astreya)
Astreya Logo (PRNewsfoto/Astreya)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astreya-welcomes-new-vice-president-of-global-human-resources-301565261.html

SOURCE Astreya

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart's Sam's Club Solves a Huge Problem (Costco Hasn't)

    The supply chain mess caused by the covid pandemic forced retailers to get much smarter about how they get items into their stores. Costco and Sam's Club both use their limited selection and buying power to get vendors to offer lower prices. Costco and Sam's Club can't control increased costs at the manufacturing level (although they have a lot of leverage in negotiating price) but they can continually revise their logistics to take costs out of the equation.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide

    For anyone who anticipates retiring one day, planning is critical. This means saving throughout your career, calculating your future Social Security benefits and anticipating your expenses in retirement. But retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals can be even more complex. These … Continue reading → The post High-Net-Worth Retirement Planning Guide appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. government antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines, JetBlue to go forward, judge says

    A U.S. judge said on Thursday that the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp would go forward. In its lawsuit filed in September in Boston, the government asked Judge Leo Sorokin to order the airlines to end their "Northeast Alliance" partnership, saying it would lead to higher fares in busy Northeastern airports. The agreement allows American and JetBlue to sell each other's flights in their New York-area and Boston networks and link frequent flyer programs, giving them more muscle to compete with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines in the Northeast.

  • Meta Platforms formally announces expansion of $1B Gallatin data center development

    Meta's first building is still months away from being operational, yet the Fortune 40 company already is calling the data center site "a success."

  • How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Intel tightens belt, freezes hiring at its biggest revenue-generating unit

    Intel Corp. has halted hiring at its PC desktop and laptop chip division, the biggest unit by sales at the semiconductor giant. The Santa Clara-based company announced the move in a memo that went out on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It said that some hiring may resume in the unit in as little as two weeks and all current job offers will be honored.

  • European Gas Jumps as Fire in US Compounds Russia Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas prices jumped after a fire at a large export terminal in the US wiped out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That

  • Sherwin-Williams buys German coatings company Gross & Perthun

    The Sherwin-Williams Company is buying Gross & Perthun GmbH, a Mannheim, Germany-based developer, manufacturer and distributor of coatings primarily for the heavy equipment and transportation industries. It will become part of the Sherwin-Williams Performance Coatings Group segment after the deal closes, which is expected by the end of the third quarter of 2022. In August, Sherwin-Williams said it was buying the European industrial coatings business of Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company based in Baar, Switzerland, for an undisclosed price.

  • Popeyes Brings Back a Classic for its 50th Birthday

    Restaurant Brands International's Popeyes may be just a fried chicken restaurant to most, but to New Orleanians, it's a lot more than that. Born in the small, unassuming New Orleans suburb of Arabi in 1972, the chain now best known for its chicken sandwich had very humble beginnings. Originally called Chicken on the Run, founder Alvin C. Copeland changed the name to Popeyes after Popeye Doyle from the film "The French Connection."

  • Meta's Workplace supersizes its user base with McDonald's deal

    Workplace was originally conceived and built by Meta to be an enterprise version of its flagship Facebook app, and today it's announcing a new customer that speaks to that ambition of mass-market uptake. The company has inked a deal with McDonald's, the fast food giant, for its employees to use Workplace on their own phones  to communicate with each other, access training and other corporate materials, and more.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Though they have struggled over the last few months, these companies could surge once the negative sentiment abates.

  • Intel freezes hiring in PC chip division for at least two weeks

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honored.

  • The real reason toxic leaders keep getting promoted

    An organizational psychologist says dysfunctional leaders don't get promoted despite problematic traits, but because of them.

  • Target CEO: 'Decisive' action needed on inventory; company boosts dividend

    Brian Cornell, following this week's announcement that Target Corp. would cut prices — and profits — this quarter to pare down its inventory, said "decisive" action was needed to keep problems from lingering until later in the year.

  • Living to 100? How to create meaningful experiences later in life

    Walk into any bookstore and take a look at the books on retirement. The latest Schroders 2022 U.S. Retirement Survey reports that working Americans say it will take on average $1.1 million to retire comfortably. Among respondents nearing retirement–ages 60 to 67–more than half say they will have less than $250,000 saved at retirement.

  • 10 Best Retirement Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best retirement stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Retirement Stocks To Buy Now. A comfortable retirement is something many Americans dream of, and spend their lives working towards. However, retiring […]

  • Intel joins a rush of tech companies putting a freeze on hiring, as the chip industry faces a reset

    Intel’s CFO said that a weaker economy is “clearly going to impact” the company as the whole sector prepares for a more difficult 2022.

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.