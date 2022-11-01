U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

AstrHori Announces $739 28mm F13 2:1 Macro Probe Lens for 8 Camera Mounts,which designed to solve the problem of shooting super close-ups

·2 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AstrHori was founded in 2018 by Bozhen Dao (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd., which focusing on the research and development, production and sales of interchangeable lenses, And it makes incredible optical products with its excellent optical design, high-quality materials and Shenzhen's outstanding manufacturing foundation.

AstrHori Full Frame 28mmF13 Specialty Macro Lens

Its aperture range is F13-F40, the optical structure is 21 elements in 16 groups, the length is about 452mm, and the widest at the mount is about 23mm.

There is a built-in LED fill light in the front of the lens, and with ten levels of brightness adjustment. The lighting power interface is Type-c port.

The glass of the front of the lens is made of sapphire material, which is wear-resistant, bump-resistant, and has high strength, which can effectively increase the service life. The waterproof and dustproof length of the front of the lens is about 25cm.

The lens is divided into two parts, which is detachable, easy to carry and can play a protective role.
The first half can be imaged independently, the aperture ring and focus ring use a movie focusing gear, which is convenient for the follow focus device.

Focus range: 0.481m~∞
2x magnification macro
Mount: Sony E mount, Fuji XF mount, Nikon Z mount, Leica/Panasonic/Sigma L mount, Canon RF mount, Nikon F mount(DSLR),Canon EF mount(DSLR), Cine PL mount

Product selling point:
[Small space shooting]: Due to the special structure of the front section, it can solve the purpose of shooting in narrow space. Wide-angle macro with large depth of field, including more subjects. The slender structure of the mirror body can be used for shooting in small spaces such as macro model building, food scenery, and animal caves. It can also keep a certain working distance from the subject, without affecting the subject to create a more shocking picture.

[2x magnification macro]: 2x magnification allows photographers to show more details in content shooting. Compared with other macro lenses, it provides a greater depth of field,

For media enquiries: Hao Wang, bzdszkj@gmail.com

 

Cision

SOURCE Bozhen Dao (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.

