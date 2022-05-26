U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,008.00
    +31.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,320.00
    +244.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,013.25
    +71.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,817.20
    +20.40 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.11
    +0.78 (+0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    -5.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0710
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.09
    -1.36 (-4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2603
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0900
    -0.1510 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,080.45
    -341.99 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.44
    -36.56 (-5.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.55
    +2.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Astroforge raises $13M seed round for asteroid mining ambitions

Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read

Although we’ve long understood that asteroids are not simply the rubble of the universe, but potentially profitable stores of precious minerals, humanity has never been able to unlock this value. Y Combinator startup Astroforge wants to succeed where other companies have failed, by becoming the first to mine an asteroid and bring the material back to Earth -- and it’s aiming to do so as early as the end of the decade.

To kickstart its operations, the startup has closed a $13 million seed round, financing which co-founder Matt Gialich says will fund Astroforge through its first two missions, including an initial demonstration flight that’s scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission next year. The seed round was led by Initialized Capital, with investments from Seven Seven Six, EarthRise, Aera VC, Liquid 2 and Soma.

Astroforge’s two co-founders, Gialich and Jose Acain, say they have developed an innovative technique to refine materials in-space -- but for now, they’re staying mostly mum on what it involves, and how it solves the myriad technical challenges for which asteroid mining is so notorious. They were able to share that the technology requires a high-rated vacuum and to be in zero-G to work. Gialich also shared that it won’t involve landing on an asteroid, as Astroforge is targeting bodies in the 20 meter to 1.5 kilometer in diameter range, meaning that some will be so small that they won’t even have gravitational fields.

There are a few other clues to the company’s future plans, scant though they may be. By the sounds of it, they are targeting a relatively lightweight operation, likely with a payload less than 200 kilograms to take advantage of affordable rideshare launches to geosynchronous and lunar trajectories. They’re also going after asteroids high in concentrations of the six platinum-group metals, including platinum and iridium, rather than water, helium or other minerals.

It’s a lofty ambition, and Astroforge is moving fast. The company has already lined up a partnership with OrbAstro to manufacture the first satellite for the demo mission, and Astroforge has also acquired a spot on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare mission. It has also identified a number of candidate asteroids that are in a suitable orbit and have a suitable concentration of platinum-group metals. And there will be no lack of asteroids to go after; of the 10 million near-Earth objects, the company is interested in just under a million of these, Gialich said.

Astroforge co-founder Matt Gialich. Image Credits: Astroforge
(opens in a new window)

A handful of companies -- notably Larry Page-backed Planetary Resources and Deep Space Industries -- have attempted to conquer asteroid mining, and each invested (and lost) millions in the process. But despite the big risks and a long time frame for a return on investment, Astroforge wants to succeed where these ventures have failed.

“I think from an investor standpoint, you've seen a lot of interest in space, and deep tech, and space and deep tech natively just require longer timelines,” Gialich said. “We're not a B2B SaaS company, we're not going to be profitable in a year. […] When you look at the opportunity here -- and the opportunity really is to mine the universe -- this is such a huge opportunity that investors are willing to make the bet on a longer time horizon.”

Astroforge co-founder Jose Acain. Image Credits: Astroforge (opens in a new window)

The company was founded in January by Acain and Gialich, two veterans of the space industry with respective tenure at SpaceX and NASA, and Virgin Orbit. The company currently has four full-time employees, but it’s actively hiring for seven more positions.

“We now need to build a world-class team to go after this, as it's a really hard problem to solve,” Gialich said. Later in the conversation, he added, “That's the fun part of startups, right? It's a big risk until you go do it.”

Recommended Stories

  • In death, science fiction maven Alan Clive takes trip of a lifetime

    Alan Clive spent his life imagining a world beyond earth. His children sent his ashes there.

  • SpaceX launches, lands at Cape Canaveral as Boeing undocks Starliner from ISS

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket boosted dozens of payloads to orbit Wednesday afternoon, an act followed by the undocking of a Boeing capsule from the ISS.

  • Red Hat, IBM technology blasts off with SpaceX

    When a SpaceX Falcon9 rocket launched Wednesday afternoon, it was carrying an experiment led by IBM using Red Hat technologies. The effort is IBM’s Endurance CubeSat Mission, powered by open-source, hybrid-cloud and AI technologies from both IBM and Red Hat. The goals are to provide a fast and easy way to process data in space, as well as open up outer space to anyone – including students.

  • Deere tapping into Apple-like tech model to drive revenue

    Deere & Co has sold its tractors and other equipment to farmers for decades, but the world's largest agriculture machinery manufacturer is tearing a page from the technology world's playbook - combining cutting-edge hardware with software and subscription models to drive revenue growth. In a world with a dwindling number of grain producers and a growing population, Deere and its rivals are developing self-driving equipment loaded with the latest software that is harvesting a new kind of bumper crop: data. All that translates into recurring revenue, something companies like Apple have long enjoyed and industrial manufacturers like Deere hungrily eye.

  • Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after unmanned test flight to ISS

    Boeing’s crew taxi returned to Earth from the International Space Station on Wednesday, completing a repeat test flight before NASA astronauts climb aboard.

  • Starliner lands on 'bull's-eye' at White Sands Missile Range

    The Starliner spacecraft landed successfully Wednesday, May 25 at White Sands Space Harbor toward the northern portion of the White Sands National Park.

  • Bacteria with antibiotic resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say

    Bacteria in Antarctica have been discovered with genes that give them natural antibiotic and antimicrobial resistance and have the potential to spread out of the polar regions, according to scientists in Chile. Andres Marcoleta, a researcher from the University of Chile who headed the study in the Science of the Total Environment journal in March, said that these "superpowers" which evolved to resist extreme conditions are contained in mobile DNA fragments that can easily be transferred to other bacteria. "We know that the soils of the Antarctic Peninsula, one of the polar areas most impacted by melting ice, host a great diversity of bacteria," Marcoleta said.

  • This Bot Can Accurately Predict Your Race Using an X-Ray. Scientists Have No Idea How It Works.

    Virojt ChangyenchamArtificial intelligence has a racism problem. Look no further than the bots that go on racist rants, or the facial recognition tech that refuses to see Black people, or discriminatory HR bots that won’t hire people of color. It’s a pernicious issue plaguing the world of neural networks and machine learning that not only strengthens existing biases and racist thinking, but also worsens the effects of racist behavior towards communities of color everywhere.And when it’s coupled

  • Countries Are Redeveloping Farms That Could Be Cutting Carbon

    (Bloomberg) -- Countries are redeveloping abandoned croplands at a rate that is jeopardizing the land’s contributions to reducing CO₂, according to a report published today in the journal Science Advances. The new study, drawn from analysis of satellite imagery dating back to the 1980s, should help policymakers better evaluate how their land-use practices help or inhibit efforts to reduce atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations and restore ecosystems. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive

  • CEO who wants his company to be the Toyota of rocket launchers says losing two-thirds of its value won’t change strategy

    Virgin Orbit (VORB) and Rocket Labs (RKLB) have seen similar stock-price slumps. Kemp says he has no problem adopting a thrifty mindset. At a list price of $3.95 million per rocket launch, he is positioning the company as the low-budget alternative to the likes of SpaceX.

  • Moderna says it will start developing a monkeypox vaccine

    MARKET PULSE Moderna Inc. (mrna) tweeted Monday afternoon that it is "investigating potential monkeypox vaccines at a preclinical level." Several stocks of companies that are developing or have smallpox or monkeypox vaccines and treatments jumped in trading on Monday as more people have become aware of the cluster of cases in Europe.

  • Astronauts prepare Boeing capsule for return

    NASA astronauts prepare Boeing's Starliner capsule for its return to Earth from the International Space Station. Starliner is aiming for a landing in New Mexico Wednesday. (May 24)

  • SpaceX launches 59 payloads, including Spaceflight’s latest breed of orbital tug

    A new type of controllable orbital transfer vehicle built by Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. made its debut today when SpaceX sent dozens of satellites into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX’s Transporter-5 mission, which is part of the company’s rideshare program, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2:35 p.m. ET (11:35 a.m. PT):to send 59 small spacecraft to space. Minutes after stage separation, the Falcon 9’s reusable first-stage booster made a rare land-based tou

  • Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown

    It was a quick trip back: The Starliner capsule parachuted into the New Mexico desert just four hours after leaving the orbiting lab, with airbags attached to cushion the landing. Aside from thruster failures and cooling system snags, Starliner appeared to clinch its high-stakes shakedown cruise, 2 1/2 years after its botched first try. Added Boeing's Mark Nappi, a vice president: “On a scale of one to 10, I think I’d give it a 15."

  • Billionaires promote CO2-removing schemes to protect climate

    The boss of NetZero still can't believe his start-up has won a million-dollar prize from Elon Musk to improve ways of sucking climate-heating carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air.

  • Want to Know What Cleopatra Smelled Like? Scientists Believe They Have Uncovered the Pharaoh's Signature Scent

    To produce the famous queen's favorite perfume, archeologists experimented with ingredients like desert date oil, myrrh, cinnamon, and pine resin.

  • An asteroid 10 times taller than the Statue of Liberty is headed our way

    It looks like yet another Potentially Hazardous asteroid is set to fly by the Earth. The asteroid is 7335 (1989 JA) and it will complete a flyby of the Earth on May 27, at around 10:26 a.m. ET, NASA says. The massive asteroid is estimated to be around 10 times taller than the Statue of … The post An asteroid 10 times taller than the Statue of Liberty is headed our way appeared first on BGR.

  • Nasa’s InSight lander posts its final selfie in Red Planet farewell

    Nasa is preparing to retire the Insight lander after nearly four years for ground breaking science on Mars

  • Scientists smash solar cell efficiency record

    Quantum well technology allows breakthrough on solar cells used on Mars rovers

  • Boeing's Starliner faces one more challenge as it returns to Earth

    Boeing's Starliner capsule is readying to return to Earth on Wednesday in the final step of a key test flight to prove itself worthy of providing rides for NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.