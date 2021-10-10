U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,156.79
    +255.03 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Pioneering astronaut Sally Ride will appear on a limited-run US quarter

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

It's not just countries like Canada paying tribute to space exploration on their currency. The US Mint has unveiled the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program, and one of them features the late Dr. Sally Ride, the first American woman astronaut. The quarter depicts Ride staring down at Earth, as she was fond of doing during spare moments aboard the Space Shuttle.

The quarters will be issued between 2022 and 2025. The other quarters celebrate similar women who pushed cultural and political boundaries, including Maya Angelou (the acclaimed writer), Wilma Mankiller (an advocate for Native American and women's rights), Nina Otero-Warren (a New Mexico suffrage leader) and Anna May Wong (the first Chinese-American Hollywood star).

Ride's place in American history is well-established. She's best known for smashing NASA's gender barrier with her first Space Shuttle flight in 1983, but she also founded the agency's Office of Exploration, led the California Space Institute and played key roles in the investigations of the Challenger and Columbia disasters. She fostered interest in space among kids, and girls in particular. Ride also broke new ground for the LGBTQ community as the first lesbian in space. It's no surprise Ride will have a quarter, then — she had an outsized influence on spaceflight and society at large.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory could produce EVs as soon as November

    Elon Musk says the Tesla Gigafactory in Berlin could start producing Model Y cars as soon as November, although it might take a year to get up to speed.

  • China limits investments in cryptocurrency mining

    China has put cryptocurrency mining on a 'negative list' that could limit or ban investment in the technology.

  • FaceTime calls finally seem to be working in the UAE

    The UAE appears to have relaxed its ban on FaceTime video calls, although it's not clear how permanent this change really is.

  • Sony and TSMC may team up to tackle global chip shortages

    Sony and TSMC are reportedly planning a joint factory that could tackle chip shortages for cameras and cars.

  • Owlet's smart baby sock is 20 percent off at Amazon for today only

    Owlet's smart baby sock has dropped to $240, a hefty 20 percent off, as part of a one-day Amazon sale.

  • These Are the Stocks to Watch as Covid Enters Its Next Phase

    (Bloomberg) -- The first pill to treat Covid-19 is on its way and vaccine producers are rolling out booster shots in wealthy countries. For investors, the next stage of the pandemic means a tougher landscape for stockpicking. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District

  • UPDATE 3-First Berlin Teslas could come next month, Musk tells fans

    The first cars to emerge from Tesla's new Berlin factory should roll off the production line as early as next month, CEO Elon Musk said at the site of the plant on Saturday, but added that volume production would take much longer to achieve. The latest consultation on public concerns towards the site closes on Oct. 14, after which the Environment Ministry will make a decision. "Starting production is nice, but volume production is the hard part," Musk told a cheering audience at a festival at the plant site, many of whom livestreamed the speech on social media.

  • White House science advisers call for an "AI Bill of Rights"

    The Biden administration is exploring a "bill of rights" to govern facial recognition and other potentially harmful uses of artificial intelligence, but the problems AI poses are much bigger than figuring out how to regulate a new technology.The big picture: There's no good way to regulate AI's role in shaping a fair and equitable society without deciding what that society should look like, including how power should be balanced among individuals, corporations and the government.Stay on top of t

  • IsoPlexis, a company uncovering a 'new layer' of cell data, aims for $125M in market debut

    Shares of IsoPlexis, a company creating tools to zoom in on the flurry of protein activity surrounding a single cell, began trading on Friday. The company aims to raise about $125 million with the IPO, which will be used to build the commercial team and advance the company’s plans to play a bigger part in the creation of precision medicine. IsoPlexis was founded in 2013 and fits into the category of companies you might find in a lab during the drug research process.

  • Perseverance rover finds evidence of ancient flash floods on Mars

    The floodwaters dragged giant boulders dozens of miles, from the mountains to the end of an ancient river delta.

  • Beam me up, Jeff! William Shatner lends Blue Origin star power

    When Star Trek first aired in 1966, America was still three years away from putting people on the Moon and the idea that people could one day live and work in space seemed like a fantasy.

  • Volcanic ash meets Saharan Air Layer in unique display over La Palma

    This concentric pattern was captured as smoke plumes rose above an active volcano and was met by the Saharan Air Layer.

  • 3 Major Secrets to Living to 100, According to Experts

    There's no greater benefit of a healthy lifestyle than improved longevity and a longer lifespan. Sure, big biceps and a flat stomach are all well and good, but a long and satisfying life is truly the best reward. We all want to spend time with our grandkids and great-grandkids, and it's no secret that clean eating and regular exercise are integral to maintaining strong health well into your 80s, 90s, and beyond.Besides proper nutrition and exercise, though, what else can one do to promote a long

  • Is there really such a thing as 'mommy brain'?

    My dad was planning a trip to Cannon Beach, a small coastal town in Oregon that I love. Yet when I sat down to email him some recommendations, I drew a blank. I couldn't remember the name of the state park we visited or the breakfast spot we adored. Even the name of the hotel we stayed at eluded me. Since giving birth to my year-old daughter, I've had countless moments like this. I have trouble recalling words, forget to respond to text messages, and even missed an appointment. What I'm experien

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • These money and investing tips can help you when Mr. Market climbs a wall of worry

    Nothing like a little October turbulence to help the stock market’s weak hands get in touch with their inner bears. Momentum stocks tend to be strongest in the last couple of months of the year and weakest in January.