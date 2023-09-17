Astronaut Tim Peake backs plans for solar farms in space

Major Tim Peake, a veteran astronaut, said technology is advancing to the point that it will soon be feasible to launch heavy solar equipment into space - Channel 5

British astronaut Tim Peake has backed the idea of solar farms in space, saying the idea is “becoming absolutely viable.”

Major Peake, the first Briton to complete a space walk, said the tumbling cost of launching heavy cargoes into orbit meant that complex structures such as solar power farms could soon be launched into space.

He said: “It boils down to hard numbers at the end of the day. Launching thousands of tonnes of hardware into low Earth orbit is becoming absolutely viable.”

The European Space Agency (ESA) has been exploring the idea of space-based solar power plants and commissioned two “concept studies” earlier this year. It is hoping to present a business case to the EU by 2025.

Major Peake, who is an ESA astronaut, said the agency had calculated that solar farms in space would be financially viable when cargoes could be launched at a cost of £1,000 per kilogramme or less.

“So far, the actual costs have been about $2,700 (£2,180) per kilo,” he told an energy tech summit last week. “Launches using the Falcon Heavy can reduce that to about $1,500 and the so-called Starship brings that down by an order of magnitude to about $300 per kilo.”

The Falcon Heavy and Starship are rocket launchers designed by SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk.

Unlike previous launchers, they are programmed to return to Earth intact and are reusable. This means there is no need to construct a completely new rocket for each launch, which makes the overall process cheaper.

The Falcon Heavy is already transporting cargo such as satellites into space, while the Starship is in development. An unmanned test flight in April exploded minutes after lift off during a test flight in April.

ESA’s Solaris programme aims to launch solar panels into space, each programmed to robotically link up with others to build a solar farm.

While earth-based solar farms are unable to generate electricity during times of darkness, such as night or particularly bad weather, space-based panels are able to harvest the sun’s energy continuously.

Major Peake said: “If you can build solar farms in space, and then you can beam that energy down to ground stations via microwaves. It means clean limitless energy from space becomes an absolute possibility.”

A UK government-commissioned report into space-based solar farms said the systems had the potential to provide power equivalent to a large power station.

Space-based solar could even provide up to a quarter of the country’s electricity needs, it suggested.

However, such developments would take many years and are unlikely to help solve any of the world’s immediate energy challenges.

Major Peake is renowned as the ESA’s first British astronaut. He spent six months on the International Space Station during which time he completed a space walk and witnessed 3,000 orbits of the Earth. He returned to earth in June 2016.

