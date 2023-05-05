Astronergy kicks off Solar Party in Australia for a greener world

HANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first solar party of Astronergy World Tour 2023 held in Sydney, Australia on May 3rd, saw a customized PV module ASTRO N n-type TOPCon product launch for the Australian market and sharing of flowing fabulous views about new PV market trends and frontier PV tech from senior professionals.

Astronergy team members pose for a group photo after the solar party in Sydney, Australia on May 3rd. [Photo/Astronergy]

As the core section of Astronergy World Tour 2023 brand campaign, solar party is a series of event practicing its slogan of 'For A Greener World', aiming to support partners in PV industry, and generating frontier views and insights in panel chats of experienced and senior professors and industry insiders.

During the May 3rd event, Astronergy launched its newly customized product for Australia's residential, and commercial and industrial distributed power generations -- 440W ASTRO N5s TOPCon module.

That's a move to show our positive understanding and responding to local demands, said Shengyong Zhou – the Head of Global Technology and Product Management at Astronergy, also a strive to enable consumers enjoying much greener and cheaper electricity with the TOPCon product of 22.5% efficiency.

Bram Hoex, UNSW professor and one of the main contributors for TOPCon tech, gives speech at Astronergy Solar Party in Australia. [Photo/Astronergy]

Bram Hoex, UNSW professor and one of the main contributors for TOPCon tech, gave his opinions that n-type cell has significant higher power and higher efficiency, the newly launched ASTRO N TOPCon product could have higher yield for end users due to its better performance.

At the round table panel held after the new product launch, professionals from Australia's PV industry, Astronergy partners in PV industry chain, and professionals in the green and low-carbon field, discussed and talked at topics on PV and renewables, and perspectives about industry insight and sustainable development.

As an important market of Astronergy, Australia still has huge demand for renewables. Recent policies on solar installations and PV market development were set as the reasons for Astronergy to choose the country as its take-off point for its World Tour 2023. The solar party is not only aiming to showcase Astronergy's responsibility shouldering for the world's sustainability but also demonstrate its ace tech to response local needs.

Astronergy World Tour 2023 will go on and next stop is in Shanghai, China. More surprises about the company will stage and blink.

