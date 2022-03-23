U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,477.35
    -34.26 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,542.26
    -265.20 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,952.15
    -156.67 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,069.61
    -18.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.15
    +4.88 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.90
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.33 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0971
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3550
    -0.0180 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3178
    -0.0085 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7240
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,077.23
    -702.59 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    966.82
    +0.21 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.95
    -14.77 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Astronomer ready for its next mission after Datakin acquisition, $213M Series C

Christine Hall
·3 min read

Astronomer has grown quite a lot since we briefly profiled the company back in 2017.

At that time, the scrappy data analytics company had scooped up $3.5 million in funding to develop its tool for what happens after you’ve collected a bunch of data, namely assembling and organizing it so the data can be analyzed.

The company began developing its modern data orchestration tools, powered by Apache Airflow, an open source platform for data engineering pipelines, that enables users to build, run and observe pipelines-as-code, and started driving that project in 2018.

For those not sure what data orchestration is, Astronomer CEO Joe Otto explained that it is like the connective tissue of a muscle: as more and more data services are being launched, there has to be something connecting it all, and data orchestration is the control plane.

Today, Airflow is used across hundreds of thousands of data teams and 8 million monthly downloads, up from 180,000 in 2018. Astronomer now represents 16 of the top 25 all-time contributors to Airflow.

Astronomer, data orchestration
Astronomer, data orchestration

Image Credits: Astonomer

Astronomer raises $3.5M to make data analytics more accessible

And, the company is not so scrappy anymore. Astronomer has grown its employee headcount 10 times in the past two years to more than 250 global employees, and now has hubs in Cincinnati, New York, San Francisco and San Jose.

Otto didn’t go into specifics about other growth metrics, but did say that the company was just getting started and that he expects 2022 to be the year that Astronomer grows its base considerably.

“For the last couple of years, we focused on Airflow and working with the people who created it,” he added. “Now we are working with them to take Airflow to the next level. We’ve learned how companies are using it, and we are getting ready to launch a product and start scaling field teams, so there is a big opportunity out there.”

The closing of $213 million in Series C funding is giving what Otto called “enough of a cash cushion” for Astronomer to advance some of its strategic plans.

One of those included the acquisition of Datakin, the data operations tool from the founders of the OpenLineage and Marquez open source projects.

In discussing Datakin joining Astronomer, Otto said Datakin was building a data lineage product and was deep in the open source community, too. In addition to having that in common, he noted that as an orchestrator building and managing pipelines, if you don’t have access to the data, then the lineage doesn’t understand the data end-to-end.

“The combination of us two would be the next development for the modern data platform,” he added. “We thought, ‘Why not jointly make the decision to be together?’”

Insight Ventures led the latest round of funding and was joined by Meritech Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, Venrock and Sierra Ventures. It gives Astronomer about $300 million in total funding to date.

In addition to the acquisition, the company intends to use the new capital to grow its engineering and customer success teams, technology development and scale its go-to-market operations.

“As the modern data stack has arrived at scale, we now need an orchestration experience to support today’s sophisticated, high-velocity data pipelines. Apache Airflow, driven by the Astronomer team, has become the generational platform for modern orchestration,” said George Mathew, managing director at Insight Partners, in a written statement.

Echoing Mathew’s statement, Otto said that Airflow’s large and broad footprint makes it easy for Astronomer to focus on picking it up and taking it to the next level, which is a natural extension to what the company has already been doing.

Otto believes that orchestration is going to be the core of all distributed data services, especially with Airflow being the “de facto tool for data engineers.”

“You can measure us on the basis of building around Airflow and where we can add more value, and we are excited with what we are anticipating,” he added.

Data collection isn’t the problem: It’s what companies are doing with it

Recommended Stories

  • Weeks after launch, Island hits $1.3B valuation with $115M round

    Island, a Dallas-based startup that built a secure browser for the enterprise, has raised $115 million in a Series B round, valuing the company at $1.3 billion just weeks after emerging from stealth with $100 million in initial funding. The astonishingly fast raise was led by previous lead investor Insight Partners, and comes just weeks after the New York-based venture capital firm raised over $20 billion for its 12th flagship fund. Island, founded in 2020, created a security-focused browser for enterprise users based on Chromium.

  • Tome livens up slide decks with real-time data, flexible layouts

    Tome co-founders Keith Peiris and Henri Liriani, former Instagram and Facebook product leads, are applying their creative spins to the dreaded slide deck. What made Peiris and Liriani want to create Tome was all the time spent building expression tools with stickers, augmented reality and layering things, but not seeing that translate into areas like the PowerPoint presentation. “That’s always really frustrated me because I wish I could have had a tool that forced them to tell a great story and not get caught up in how the thing works until it's impeccable,” Peiris told TechCrunch.

  • Google Home app updates bring simpler controls and improved privacy

    Google is updating the Home app with simpler, Android-influenced controls and stronger privacy tools.

  • Ex-Polychain Partner Tekin Salimi Launches $125M Crypto Venture Fund

    The new fund plans to convert into a decentralized autonomous organization, and involves Terra’s Do Kwon and Avalanche’s Emin Gün Sirer.

  • China's EV upstarts are building their own investment powerhouses

    The investment game going after automotive startups is getting more competitive in China with not only established venture capital firms joining the fray but also industry veterans. Rockets Capital, a brand new venture- and growth-stage investment vehicle, announced earlier this month the close of its $200 million maiden fund, with EV maker Xpeng as the anchor investor. Other investors are big institutional names in China, including IDG Capital, Sequoia China, GGV Capital, 5Y Capital and eGarden.

  • Fed Chair Powell hinted at a mega–rate hike. The markets are banking on more than one

    Get ready for back-to-back rate hikes of 50 basis points, Goldman Sachs now forecasts.

  • MemeMarkets: Meet the Metaverse ETF that is shorting Meta

    A new ETF from Subservsive Capital is bullish on Web3 and the Metaverse but thinks Mark Zuckerberg and his team are a losing bet.

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Student Loan Delinquencies Are Likely to See ‘Meaningful Rise,’ New York Fed Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal student loan borrowers are likely to experience a notable increase in delinquencies once forbearance concludes in May, a report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsChina Eastern Boein

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater is Now Investing in Crypto

    Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund founded by investment tycoon Ray Dalio, has announced plans to back its first crypto fund. “The Hash” compares this with Sequoia’s entry into the digital asset space and how it could be a “green light” for other hedge funds to get involved in this industry.

  • General Mills raises sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand

    The pandemic-driven uptick in grocery demand has held strong, boosting sales at packaged food makers, as people stick to cooking more at home at a time when restaurants have bumped up menu prices to offset inflation. The sustained demand, coupled with price hikes across the board, helped Minnesota-based General Mills report a better-than-expected quarterly profit like its peers Kraft Heinz and Kellogg.

  • Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via over $1 billion SPAC merger

    The deal would provide proceeds of $237 million to the combined company from the cash held in the special-purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) trust, assuming there are no redemptions. Tokyo-based Coincheck operates a marketplace for buying and selling cryptocurrencies and an exchange for digital assets such as non-fungible tokens. The company was at the center of a $530 million digital money heist in 2018 that prompted tighter regulatory scrutiny and calls for an improvement in risk management infrastructure of crypto exchanges.

  • Crypto Lender Nexo Spins Out $150M Venture Arm for Web 3 Investments, Acquisitions

    Cryptocurrency lender Nexo announced a venture arm with $150 million to invest in Web 3 projects and acquisitions.

  • The Fed's Hawkish Tone Hits the Bond Market Hard

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday, “Inflation is much too high,” noting that the Fed would continue to raise interest rates until inflation is under control. And St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated his view that U.S. monetary policy must be tightened quickly to put a stop to upward pressure on inflation that’s already too high, repeating his call for a fed funds target rate above 3.0% this year. Meanwhile, a selloff in government bonds intensified on concerns that rising inflation will drag the nation’s economy into recession. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note hit its highest level since 2019, as the Treasury market nears the end of what could be its worst quarter since 1973. Altogether, it looks like the hiking cycle could be more aggressive than previously forecast. But what if we have inflation all wrong? Could it be, suggests Vincent Deluard, director of Global Macro Strategy at StoneX Group, that in a service-oriented economy “inflation” is just another word for “growth”? Deluard joins Warren Pies to discuss inflation and growth, monetary policy, and the likelihood of an inverted yield curve in the very near future. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3qrBE5m

  • Australian Dollar Overtaking Previous High

    The Australian dollar has rallied significantly during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see commodities scream higher.

  • For stocks, 'good news' is a relative term

    When it comes to sparking a move higher in stocks, news doesn’t necessarily have to go from bad to good, or from good to great.

  • How Do Private Equity Real Estate Investments Stack Up Against REITs?

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have historically been one of the only options available for individuals to invest in commercial real estate, since private equity investments have traditionally been limited to institutional investors. A series of regulation changes over the past decade has changed that, however. Retail investors now have access to a wide range of passive real estate investments outside of publicly traded REITs and other real estate-related stocks. However, REITs have perfo

  • Global Mining Dominance Has Shifted From China

    CoinDesk Mining Reporter Aoyon Ashraf joins “First Mover” as CoinDesk kicks off Mining Week. Ashraf presents a chart showing that dominant mining regions have shifted globally since China's mining ban took effect last year. Plus, highlights from Ashraf's photo essay showcasing mining operations across the globe.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • How Apple Could Add $10 Billion of Revenue

    Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi says the company could build an “audience network” business that would place display ads inside third-party apps.