U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.92 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.91 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3758
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5200
    -0.4680 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,963.55
    -1,382.28 (-2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.25 (+0.34%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Astronomers directly observe one of the youngest planets to date

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Discovery image of the planet 2M0437, which lies about 100 times the Earth-Sun distance from its parent star. The image was taken with the Subaru Telescope on Maunakea. The much-brighter host star has been mostly removed, and the four “spikes'' are artifacts produced by the optics of the telescope.

Astronomers have spotted young planets before, but rarely this young — or with such easy observation. As CBS News says, a University of Hawaii-led team has discovered 2M0437b, one of the youngest planets ever found at 'just' several million years old. The baby planet was found in the Taurus Cloud "nursery" and young enough that it's still emanating lava-like heat from its birth.

Importantly, this is also a very rare chance at directly observing an infant world. Researchers will still need to use special optics to compensate for Earth's atmosphere, but they won't have to use the host star or other tricks to study the planet. It helps that 2M0437b is about one hundred times further from its star than Earth is from the Sun, reducing the chances for interference.

The scientists first spotted the planet in 2018 using the Subaru Telescope, but spent the next three years using the Keck Observatory and other Hawaii telescopes to track the planet and confirm it was tied to its host.

Future observations could shed more light on planetary formation. It might not take much longer to glean more details, either. The team hoped the imminent James Webb Space Telescope could help detect atmospheric gases and newly forming moons. As significant as 2M0437b might be now, it could be more important going forward.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia won't reach net zero emissions until 2060

    Saudi Arabia now expects to reach net zero emissions by 2060 — an improvement, but significantly behind some countries.

  • Taylor Swift Touts Re-Recorded ‘Red’ In New Video: “It’s Worth The Wait”

    Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her Red album is arriving soon, and she promised fans in a social media post on Friday that “it’s worth the wait.” In her first Instagram Reel, Swift was a vision in red, including a puff-sleeve top, red nails, flowers, a dress on a hanger, shoes, jewelry and a wrapped, […]

  • New infant planet discovered by researchers in Hawaii

    The baby planet burns at the same temperature as the lava erupting from Kīlauea Volcano in Hawaii.

  • Armorer, assistant director in focus of Baldwin movie set shooting probe

    (Reuters) -As law enforcement investigates the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/director-gutted-by-death-cinematographer-accidental-shooting-2021-10-23 by actor Alec Baldwin in an accident on the set of "Rust", court records show the probe includes the movie's armorer and assistant director. Gutierrez, 24, was working as the armorer, or person in charge of firearms https://www.reuters.com/world/us/prop-guns-spark-debate-after-cinematographers-death-set-2021-10-22 on the set. According to an affidavit filed by a Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office detective, she prepared three prop guns and placed them on a cart outside the building where rehearsals were taking place.

  • Where are the workers? Cutoff of U.S. jobless aid spurs no influx

    Earlier this year, an insistent cry arose from business leaders and Republican governors: Cut off a $300-a-week federal supplement for unemployed Americans.

  • ‘We hope it’s not an adversary here on Earth’: NASA leader suggests UFOs could be aliens

    The leader of NASA hinted at the possibility that some UFOs might be extraterrestrial life forms or beings from an alternate universe this week.

  • Mockups of NASA’s newest Mars rover and helicopter will kick off a road trip in Seattle

    Seattle’s Museum of Flight says it’ll serve as the first stop on a road trip for NASA’s full-scale replicas of the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter — display versions of the hardware that’s currently at work on Mars, 242 million miles away. The SUV-sized rover and its drone-sized piggyback copter landed on the Red Planet in February, and since then they’ve both been surveying the terrain of Jezero Crater, which scientists suspect harbored a potentially habitable lake in ancient ti

  • Debut flight of NASA's next big rocket set for next year

    NASA's Space Launch System rocket won't make its first flight until early next year, the agency announced today.Why it matters: The SLS is a key piece of technology needed to bring NASA astronauts back to the surface of the Moon in the coming years, and this first flight will mark a major milestone for the program.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: NASA announced Friday that the rocket won't make its first flight

  • Giving notice

    Why Americans are quitting their jobs in droves

  • Simple Path Farms sponsors rocket motor test firing

    Simple Path Farms Poultry Ltd is hosting a Launch Canada rocket motor test event on Sunday, October 24th. Weather dependent, the test should be between 12pm and 3 pm.

  • Moderna, J&J recipients line up for boosters

    COVID-19 booster shots have officially rolled out for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, joining Pfizer’s booster in the effort to better protect Americans from the virus.

  • Gov. Polis gets COVID booster as availability expands

    COVID-19 booster shots are expanding, Gov. Polis got a booster on Friday, and the Governor wants all Coloradans to get a booster shot

  • Hitting the Books: The genetic fluke that enabled us to drink milk

    In her latest book, Life as We Made It, author Beth Shapiro takes readers on a journey of scientific discovery, explaining how symbiotic relationships between humans and the environment around us have changed — but not always for the better.

  • WEB EXTRA: Dinosaur Skeleton Sells For Nearly 8 Million At Auction

    This dinosaur skeleton is called Big John and it’s easy to see why. He’s the world’s largest triceratops skeleton – and he just sold for nearly $8 million at an auction in Paris.

  • Ivory poaching causes 'rapid evolution' of tuskless elephants: Study

    Ivory poaching by hunters has led to the "rapid evolution" in tuskless elephants, according to new data released Thursday.

  • What are the biggest contributors to climate change?

    The science is in: Human activity is warming the planet. As world leaders prepare to gather for a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, to address the “code red for humanity” posed by climate change, Yahoo News explains the leading causes and sources of emissions that lead to global warming.

  • MT FWP: Native Species

    MT FWP: Native Species

  • Eternals: Visionary (Featurette)

    Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

  • Second Opinion: Want to visualize the realities of a warmer planet? Give this online tool a try

    Via an interactive online program, users can see how future climate change might affect spots around the globe, including where they live and play.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, and Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.